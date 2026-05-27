transcosmos launches trans-scManager, a solution for supply-demand adjustment and planning

Prevents lost opportunities and reduces logistics costs by optimizing inventory levels through demand forecasting, inventory replenishment, and analytics services

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the supply chain domain, transcosmos provides business process optimization services through digital-driven business transformation in areas such as order management and logistics cost analysis. Today, the company announced the launch of trans-scManager, a solution designed for supply-demand adjustment and planning operations, expanding its service coverage beyond order management.

trans sc manager psi visualizer

trans-scManager assists businesses in planning supply-demand management based on their PSI information (*1). In recent years, as consumer needs have become increasingly diversified and product life cycles have shortened, product inventory management has grown more complex. In practice, operations related to inventory management and supply-demand adjustment often rely heavily on individual personnel's experience and expertise, making these skills highly dependent on specific individuals. transcosmos has provided services related to order management, including order receipt and placement, inventory reservation, and shipping arrangements. By combining its business expertise and clients' PSI information with tools for demand forecasting, inventory adjustment, and visualization and analysis, transcosmos will offer supply-demand adjustment and planning services, including operational execution. The service optimizes supply-demand adjustment and planning by forecasting demand based on shipping history, assessing supply-demand balance, and identifying optimal inventory replenishment levels. Through this new service, transcosmos helps clients prevent lost sales opportunities and optimize logistics costs by adjusting and maintaining inventory at appropriate levels.

trans-scManager service menus

Inbound and outbound analysis, inventory assessment, inventory optimization support

Sales planning / demand forecasting support

Inventory replenishment / inventory transfer support

Regular analysis and reporting

Data digitization and cleansing

For inventory visualization and analysis, trans-scManager adopts SynCAS PSI Visualizer (PSI Visualizer), provided by Hitachi Solutions East Japan, Ltd. (President and Chief Executive Officer: Takashi Tsumurai). By visualizing PSI information, PSI Visualizer enables clear visibility into inventory status.

In October 2025, transcosmos released trans-logiManager, a logistics DX (digital transformation) solution designed to optimize logistics costs. To support Chief Logistics Officers (CLOs), who are responsible for complying with the two revised logistics laws—the Motor Truck Transportation Business Act and the Act on Advancement of Integration and Streamlining of Distribution Business—trans-logiManager provides a logistics information analytics tool and reporting services (*2).

By combining this new service with trans-scManager, transcosmos will provide a broader range of supply chain-related services spanning from planning, supply-demand adjustment, to administrative operations, including shipping and logistics cost analysis, and will support clients in addressing challenges and optimizing costs across the supply chain.

*1: PSI is an abbreviation for Production and Purchase, Sales and Shipment, and Inventory.

*2: trans-logiManager: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/251028.html

trans-logiManager SmartTracking: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/260317.html

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

*SynCAS and PSI Visualizer are registered trademarks of Hitachi Solutions East Japan, Ltd.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.