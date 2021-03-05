The FairTax Act of 2021 Filed in the 117th Congress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FairTax Act of 2021, HR 25 was filed in the 117th Congress by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-1) and referred to the House Ways & Means Committee.

According to Buddy, "America needs the FairTax. This became immediately evident to me when I opened my first pharmacy years ago, and that is why my first ever official act in Congress was to cosponsor the FairTax. The cost of complying with our burdensome and convoluted tax code is one of the biggest challenges for businesses of all shapes and sizes, and with each election cycle we constantly debate over who is paying their fair share of taxes. The FairTax provides a simple and elegant solution to both of these issues. No other tax plan is as simple or gives everyday Americans the ultimate freedom over their hard-earned dollars, all while encouraging growth in the American economy. Simply put, America was founded on freedom and opportunity, and the FairTax brings those foundational values to our tax code. I am proud to now lead the effort for a simpler, more transparent tax code that applies to all equally, especially as we hear more and more of discussions to increase the American tax burdens."

Steve Hayes, President of Americans for FAIR Taxation states, "The FAIRtax bill HR 25 would be the greatest transfer of power from the government back to the people ever. It would do more to stimulate the American economy and create American jobs than any other piece of legislation in history. It would truly make taxes fair again."

Link to YouTube video of What is the FAIRtax

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nf94VztLME

Learn more, view the videos, contribute and join the all-volunteer organization at Fairtax.org.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association is a 501(c) (3) to inform and educate the citizens on alternatives to the current system of federal taxation based on the following principles: fairness, simplicity, transparency, pro-economic growth and revenue neutrality.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association

PO Box 23346

Jacksonville, FL 32241

www.fairtax.org

www.flfairtax.org

www.fairtaxguys.com

Facebook.com/fairtax

FAIRtax video at https://fairtax.org/videos/how-the-fairtax-works

Paid for by Florida Fair Tax Educational Association



Contacts

Americans for Fair Taxation

Steve Hayes, President, and Randy Fischer, Marketing, 800-FAIRTAX and

[email protected]

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association

Paul Livingston, President, [email protected]

SOURCE Florida FAIRtax Educational Association

Related Links

http://www.fairtax.org

