The fairytale for real: Multimillion-dollar lakeside castle near Waco, Texas, offers towers, turrets, a moat, a ballroom, event spaces, 10 bedrooms, 15 baths and a posh penthouse

15 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a magnificent setting for fairytale weddings and unforgettable parties. It is also an inspired private retreat, a haven for friends and family. Parsons Castle, the five-story icon of Clifton, Texas, perched atop cliffs that overlook Lake Whitney, has come to the market, represented by award-winning agent Eric Hacker of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

Meticulously constructed and maintained, Parsons Castle is currently a cherished primary residence and an enchanting event venue. Approaching it is akin to stepping into a storybook: Across a drawbridge-style walkway flanked by two heart-shaped pools — making a charming moat — the castle awaits, its pale stone walls and towers topped with a mix of castellated rooflines and red tile roofs.

The first floor offers a grand foyer, curved staircase and main ballroom of 3,000 square feet, with stone columns, elegant chandeliers, pressed-tin ceiling and breathtaking views of the lake. A walk-up bar and the adjacent commercial kitchen make hosting any event a breeze.

At more than 11,000 square feet, the castle graciously accommodates guests with 10 bedrooms, 15 baths, a bridal suite and a groom's dressing room, all exuding opulence. An elevator leads to the third-floor residential penthouse, an open-concept realm of 3,000 square feet with classic Texas architectural elements of stone, wood and iron. Its spaces include a living area, dining area, island kitchen and sumptuous primary suite. Walls filled with arched windows provide expansive vistas of Lake Whitney.

Each of the castle's five stories boasts multiple balconies, with the fourth floor featuring an expansive balcony with a picturesque gazebo, the perfect spot for outdoor weddings and events. Everywhere, as guests flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, they revel in the grandeur of the property — backed by lake views in almost every direction — feeling like royalty.

Beautifully manicured lawns grace the treed, 2.3-acre property, as do a luxurious pool, spa and three-bedroom guesthouse.

Strategically located just 30 minutes from Waco, an hour from Fort Worth, 90 minutes from Dallas and two hours from Austin, Parsons Castle is a canvas ready for your imagination. Both romantic and refined, it is an unparalleled venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, reunions, graduation celebrations and more.

Parsons Castle, at 119 Private Road 1820 in Clifton, Texas, is offered for $5,500,000. For more information, contact Eric Hacker of the Hacker Property Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty at 972-365-1677. For full details and nearly 40 photos, visit briggsfreeman.com.

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/listing/20451710/119-private-road-1820-clifton-tx-76634/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL5389hxi3M

