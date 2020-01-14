The Feifer Assessment of Writing: Now Available for Preorder!

LUTZ, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students spend nearly 60% of their school day engaged in the process of written expression. Deficits in the writing process can wreak havoc on a student's learning, their grades, and, possibly, their future.

The Feifer Assessment of Writing (FAW) is a diagnostic achievement test designed to examine the underlying cognitive, motoric, and linguistic processes that support proficient written language skills. It is the third and final member of the Feifer family of diagnostic achievement test batteries, joining the Feifer Assessment of Reading (FAR) and Feifer Assessment of Mathematics (FAM).

Results of the FAW help specify, from a neuropsychological perspective, exactly why a student struggles with written language so clinicians can develop appropriate, customized interventions. It also provides qualitative information about a student's writing skills that allows users to dig deeper into a student's abilities. Unlike other writing tests, the FAW provides a scoring guide that helps to simplify scoring of qualitative aspects of writing and streamline interpretation.

"We are so pleased to be able to publish the FAW," stated Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "The FAR and FAM have become valuable tools for assisting clinicians to assess reading and math disabilities. Now they will be able to evaluate written language disorders from a brain–behavior perspective, providing intervention plans to help students succeed."

The FAW can be administered to individuals from prekindergarten through college. Depending on a student's grade level, administration can take between 20 and 65 minutes. A screening version is also available, which can be administered in 15-20 minutes.

The FAW will be published this summer and is now available for preorder. To learn more, visit www.parinc.com/FAW, or call PAR Customer Support at 1.800.331.8378.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past three decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parinc.com

