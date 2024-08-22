The Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar Is Back to Get You in The Spooky Spirit

Each calendar features 31 iconic treats and directly supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Halloween is almost on! Make this fun time of year a month-long celebration with the fifth annual Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, which supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Ferrero North America

From October 1st through Halloween, families can get in the spirit by opening a calendar door each day to reveal a delightful treat from one of Ferrero's premium confection and cookie brands, including Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand®, Kinder Bueno®, Kinder Joy®, Kinder Chocolate®, Tic Tac®, Nutella & GO!®, Keebler®, Mother's Cookies® and Fannie May®.

On the first three Tuesdays of September (September 3rd, September 10th and September 17th), @FerreroNACorp and @cmnhospitals will be dropping limited quantities of this exclusive calendar on Instagram. Once a drop is live, fans can head to FerreroHalloween.com and make a donation of $31 or more to receive a calendar, while supplies last. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Instagram to watch out for each drop.

"Halloween is an exciting time for our business and each year presents a bigger, better opportunity for us to lead with new innovations while bringing back fan favorites," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "Not only does this shake up the aisle and help grow the confections category, but it gives us the opportunity to help new and loyal consumers celebrate Halloween all month long, while also supporting local hospitals that change the lives of children every day."

"We are incredibly thankful for partners like Ferrero who continue to support our vision to change kids' health to change the future," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Ferrero's commitment to engaging local communities ensures that our children's hospitals have the resources to provide top-notch care for kids. We hope this year's exciting calendar product drops will not only generate more buzz but also help us raise essential funds. We're looking forward to spreading even more smiles this Halloween season and beyond."

To help young patients and caregivers celebrate Halloween, Ferrero will be providing confections and cookies to select member hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals located near the company's offices and plants, in addition to a monetary donation.

For even more Halloween deliciousness and celebration inspiration, shop seasonal treats from the Ferrero portfolio of brands at retailers nationwide, and get recipe and craft ideas on the Ferrero North America Pinterest page.

Terms and Conditions

Calendars available while supplies last. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC who are 18+. Limit 1 calendar per household. Offer ends 9/23/24ET. Void where prohibited. Please visit ferrerohalloween.com for complete details

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids’ Health, Change the Future. We’ve raised over $9 billion for 170 children’s hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we’re not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.



Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.



###

SOURCE Ferrero North America