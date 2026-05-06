The Fielding Handbook of Qualitative Research - A New Book Release by Fielding Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding Press is pleased to announce the release of one of the premier publications in its 2026 slate: The Fielding Handbook of Qualitative Research (338 pages, ISBN-13: 979-8991258098, $36.95), edited by Fielding Graduate University Clinical Psychology faculty Dr. Lauren Mizock and Media Psychology faculty Dr. Patrick Sweeney.

The Fielding Handbook of Qualitative Research

Over a year in the making, this Handbook offers a practical guide for students conducting qualitative research, including grounded theory, phenomenological analysis, participatory action research, narrative analysis, reflexive thematic analysis, and other approaches.

The book includes contributions from 20 qualitative research authors from Fielding's Clinical, Media, HOD, and EdD programs, as well as Georgia State University, the City University of New York, the University of Massachusetts at Boston, and Ajman University in the UAE.

"The Fielding Handbook of Qualitative Research offers an incisive historical and contemporary understanding of qualitative inquiry, advancing social-justice-oriented qualitative research," writes Jessica Nina Lester, Professor of Qualitative Research at Indiana University Bloomington. "This volume is timely and much needed and will most certainly serve as a critical guidepost for qualitative inquirers." Ken Gergen, Emeritus Professor of the Psychology Department at Swarthmore College, says that "in taking a social justice orientation, the work is a unique and much-needed addition to the field. This Handbook not only points the way but provides the essentials for making a difference."

The Fielding Handbook of Qualitative Research is available is available in print and via Kindle on Amazon.

Print edition ($36.95) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTFB5NRG

E-book edition ($9.95) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTBK36W6

SOURCE Fielding Graduate University