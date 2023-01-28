The First Blessing Culture Festival Kicked Off in Fengdu

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by iChongqing:

The first Blessing Cultural Festival in Fengdu County, Chongqing, opened on January 23. More than 20 activities will be held in the following month, including the opening ceremony of the Blessing Culture Festival, the light and shadow show of phoenix ascension, the blessing ceremony, and the Fengdu Cultural International Exchange Seminar.

The fireworks of the blessing festival opening ceremony.

At the blessing ceremony, the host led the audience and visitors to pray for the people of Fengdu. The classic mythical characters played by actors paraded around the Mingshan scenic spot, shared the blessing ceremony, experienced the traditional ritual system of the Chinese nation, and appreciated the blessing culture of Fengdu. It allowed citizens to participate in the festival in an in-depth way.

The light and shadow show of the phoenix ascension was an important event of the Cultural Blessing Festival. Based on the 5,000-year-old Phoenix City of Fengdu, the show took the phoenix culture as the core and the national treasure cultural relic "Bayu Divine Bird" as the foundation to deeply explore the cultural connotation behind the cultural relics. Through five chapters about the beautiful meaning of the phoenix, it demonstrated the humanistic spirit of the Fengdu people with firm belief, hard work, and brilliant rebirth.

The entire light and shadow show was upgraded and applied with new visual, sound, and light technology, linking the Yangtze River Bridge and the mountains on both sides of the north and south banks for light and shadow performance. The show was the country's first light and shadow show to integrate laser show, scene interpretation, and digital multimedia. At the same time, a variety of human-computer interaction experience projects have been designed, breaking through the shortcomings of traditional light and shadow shows that can only be watched and greatly enhancing interactive participation.

It's the first time that Fengdu has held the Blessing Cultural Festival, which is a pragmatic move for Fengdu to implement cultural creativity and tourism entrepreneurship. It is an innovative practice to explore the integration of culture and tourism. The Blessing Cultural Festival will last until the end of February 21.

SOURCE iChongqing