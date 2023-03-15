The First Master of Chiropractic Programme in Hong Kong is Now Available

Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) is pleased to announce that McTimoney College of Chiropractic is now offering the Chiropractic programme in Hong Kong (Registration No. 253263).

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McTimoney College of Chiropractic in the United Kingdom is offering a 4-year Master of Chiropractic programme in Hong Kong (Registration No. 253263). The programme is designed to meet the needs of the Hong Kong community for chiropractic care and to serve the wider population. This course is the first chiropractic course in Hong Kong and the Greater China region.

Professor Christina Cunliffe, Dr Eric Chu, and Matt Green from McTimoney Chiropractic College

First Chiropractic Course in Hong Kong

Currently, all chiropractors practising in Hong Kong graduated from overseas, as there are no chiropractic programmes in Hong Kong's universities and tertiary institutions, and students who wish to study chiropractic can only do so overseas. In March this year, McTimoney College of Chiropractic, a UK-based chiropractic college with 50 years of quality teaching experience, will collaborate with Universal College of Higher Education to offer a four-year Master of Chiropractic programme in Hong Kong. The programme integrates academic, practical and clinical components to nurture chiropractors in a holistic manner. Hong Kong students can stay in Hong Kong to pursue a Master of Chiropractic degree and the course fees are lower than those of overseas studies.

"The WHO endorsed the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) in 1997 and published the "Guidelines on Chiropractic Training and Safety" in 2005, recognising the effectiveness and professionalism of chiropractors. In 1993, the Hong Kong Chiropractors Council was established. Chiropractors are recognised and regulated by the laws of Hong Kong as healthcare professionals," said by Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of CDAHK.

Graduates in Employment within One Year after Graduation

The Master of Chiropractic degree of McTimoney College of Chiropractic is accredited in the UK by the General Chiropractic Council and the European Council for Chiropractic Education (ECCE). 2021 Hong Kong Chiropractic Survey: Analysis of the Data, published in 2021, found that 90% of chiropractic students were in practice within six months of graduation and the remaining 10% were in employment within one year of graduation*. The survey also indicated that a potential monthly income of registered chiropractors is up to HK$300,000^, while their monthly income starts at around HK$30,000.

Growing Demand for Chiropractic Care

"Many urban dwellers suffer from shoulder, neck and back pain, and prolonged use of computers, incorrect sitting posture and frequent use of mobile phones not only put significant pressure on the spine, but also worsen the condition over time," Chu said.

Chiropractors advocate treatments to relieve pain without injections, surgery or medication, and this is gaining increasing support from patients. According to the Chiropractors Council, there are only about 300 registered chiropractors in Hong Kong, including those who do not practise in Hong Kong. 2021 Hong Kong Chiropractic Survey: Analysis of the Data points out that the average number of patients treated by Hong Kong chiropractors is higher than that of practising overseas #, indicating that there is a great demand for chiropractors in Hong Kong and an increasing demand for chiropractic care.

Entry Requirements

• 18 years old or above

• HKDSE

- Minimum of Level 4 in 3 subjects

- To include 2 science subjects: Biology plus any other science including Chemistry, Psychology, Physical Education, Mathematics of Physics, or equivalent

OR

English Language Requirement

• IELTS 6.0(minimum of 5.5 in each band)/ HKDSE English Language Level 4, or equivalent

Enrolment is now open, for admission and enrolment details please refer to

Universal College of Higher Education (UCHE) website www.uche.edu.hk

Established in 1972, McTimoney College of Chiropractic is one of the oldest chiropractic colleges in the UK and has been graduating chiropractors for over 50 years. McTimoney College of Chiropractic is part of the College of Health and is validated by Ulster University, a prestigious public University in the UK. It delivers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate chiropractic programmes, and in Hong Kong offers its four-year Master of Chiropractic programme (MChiro).

In addition to being a recognised training centre, McTimoney College of Chiropractic also runs a chiropractic clinic open to the public and receives local patients. This arrangement gives students the opportunity to work on real cases and even treat patients under the supervision of their professors to gain extensive clinical experience.

