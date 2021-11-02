The Fitz Group joins with Integrity’s vision and leadership to benefit agents

A long-time entrepreneur, Alex Fitzgerald joined the insurance industry more than 20 years ago. Together with his wife, Heather, they formed The Fitz Group to provide underinsured Americans with better financial certainty through proper coverage. They also have become adept at recruiting, training and supporting agents in all aspects of building their own businesses.

Today, The Fitz Group partners with numerous top-rated insurance carriers to distribute life insurance products through their agents, licensed in all 50 states. Training and providing agents with the right tools to grow their own teams has resulted in The Fitz Group becoming one of the most well respected IMO's in the industry.

"The way Fitz and his entire agency supports and helps grow agents is truly impressive," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We look forward to helping The Fitz Group take full advantage of the opportunities available to them as Integrity partners and help them rise to the next level."

"At Integrity, our passion for innovating insurance drives everything we do," continued Adams. "We are continuously seeking solutions that make it easier for Americans to get insurance in ways they prefer — and easier for agents to help meet customer needs. Integrity provides the technology and resources that help streamline and simplify the entire insurance experience for all stakeholders and The Fitz Group has the stellar team to effectively implement those tools and technology."

"I'm proud of where we've grown The Fitz Group over the past 20 years," said Alex "Fitz" Fitzgerald, CEO of The Fitz Group. "Today, an even bigger door opened to our staff and agents. This step is about diversifying our business and becoming partners with some of the best minds in our industry. This is a launching point to grow and expand, as well as make a difference for all our agents and the Americans we serve. I feel that my reins have been loosened and I'm ready to run faster than ever before, all while having fun and making a difference."

The Integrity platform now available to The Fitz Group includes proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, data and analytics tools, and product development. Integrity also provides centralized shared services, such as compliance, accounting, human resources, IT, legal and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

"When agencies such as The Fitz Group partner with Integrity, we are able to take a lot of things off their plate and let these already successful agencies experience what we call the 'Integrity Effect' — which allows them to focus on elements they are passionate about and grow faster than they ever thought possible," said Andy Albright, Managing Partner of Integrity as well as President and CEO of The Alliance.

The Fitz Group amplifies its agent offering by gaining access to Integrity's fast-growing partner network, where some of the country's leading agencies share strategies, best practices and solutions to today's challenges in order to better serve more Americans. Additionally, The Fitz Group employees qualify for the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful company ownership.

"There is power in becoming an Integrity partner," shared Heather Fitzgerald, President of The Fitz Group. "Scale matters more than ever before. We are better together and stronger together. I see a real opportunity to make a historic impact on the insurance business with Integrity's leadership and support by our side."

For more information about The Fitz Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/FitzGroup.

