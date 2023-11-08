The Flavor Experts Celebrate National Chicken Sandwich Day with BOGO Deal All Weekend Long

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop refuses to let guests settle for bland, flavorless chicken sandwiches. Enter Wingstop's cooked-to-order chicken sandwiches that can be hand sauced-and-tossed in one of the brand's 12 bold, craveable flavors. This National Chicken Sandwich Day, fans can try multiple flavors with "buy one, get one free" chicken sandwiches*, starting on Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12.

With the code BOGOSAMMY on Wingstop.com or the app, fans can get two chicken sandwiches in their choice of Wingstop's iconic flavors, from Lemon Pepper to Original Hot, or the brand-new Maple Sriracha flavor that unites sweet maple with a fiery Sriracha heat. But the flavor doesn't stop there – each order comes with a side of housemade ranch for the ultimate flavor experience.

"Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich is a game changer in an industry that's full of bland," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. "Not only are we offering a BOGO chicken sandwich deal all weekend long, but we're bringing a flavor experience that can only be found at Wingstop, with hand sauced-and-tossed flavor, cooked to perfection."

Fans are encouraged to share their flavor by tagging @Wingstop on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

*Valid at participating locations in the US. Minimum purchase required; one chicken sandwich combo and one chicken sandwich (a la carte), or two chicken sandwiches (a la carte). Promo code must be used at checkout to receive promotional item. Limited to one chicken sandwich (a la carte) per transaction. May not be combined with any other offers or promotions. ©2023 WF LLC

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,050 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,099 as of September 30, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

