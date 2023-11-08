The Flavor Experts Celebrate National Chicken Sandwich Day with BOGO Deal All Weekend Long

News provided by

Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 09:27 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop refuses to let guests settle for bland, flavorless chicken sandwiches. Enter Wingstop's cooked-to-order chicken sandwiches that can be hand sauced-and-tossed in one of the brand's 12 bold, craveable flavors. This National Chicken Sandwich Day, fans can try multiple flavors with "buy one, get one free" chicken sandwiches*, starting on Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12.  

Continue Reading
Fans can try multiple flavors with “buy one, get one free” chicken sandwiches at Wingstop, starting on Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12.
Fans can try multiple flavors with “buy one, get one free” chicken sandwiches at Wingstop, starting on Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12.

With the code BOGOSAMMY on Wingstop.com or the app, fans can get two chicken sandwiches in their choice of Wingstop's iconic flavors, from Lemon Pepper to Original Hot, or the brand-new Maple Sriracha flavor that unites sweet maple with a fiery Sriracha heat. But the flavor doesn't stop there – each order comes with a side of housemade ranch for the ultimate flavor experience.

"Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich is a game changer in an industry that's full of bland," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. "Not only are we offering a BOGO chicken sandwich deal all weekend long, but we're bringing a flavor experience that can only be found at Wingstop, with hand sauced-and-tossed flavor, cooked to perfection."  

Fans are encouraged to share their flavor by tagging @Wingstop on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

*Valid at participating locations in the US. Minimum purchase required; one chicken sandwich combo and one chicken sandwich (a la carte), or two chicken sandwiches (a la carte). Promo code must be used at checkout to receive promotional item. Limited to one chicken sandwich (a la carte) per transaction. May not be combined with any other offers or promotions. ©2023 WF LLC

About Wingstop
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,050 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,099 as of September 30, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact
Maddie Lupori
[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Also from this source

Wingstop Pairs Spicy and Sweet with New Maple Sriracha Flavor

Wingstop Pairs Spicy and Sweet with New Maple Sriracha Flavor

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) added Maple Sriracha to its flavor roster for a limited time beginning today, with the perfect, unexpected pairing of...
Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Highlights for the fiscal third ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.