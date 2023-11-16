The Flavors of Coastal Mississippi: 62-Miles of Fresh Cuisine

Culinary delights shine in this Gulf Coast destination with fresh seafood, international cuisine and more

BILOXI, Miss., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indulge your senses and embark on a delectable journey along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where culinary creativity meets coastal, southern charm. We are thrilled to announce an array of dining experiences that are set to tantalize taste buds and captivate food enthusiasts. From sizzling grills featuring unique seafood combinations to the elegant ambiance of fine dining establishments, Coastal Mississippi has become an epicenter of delight. Across the three vibrant counties along the coast of Mississippi, culinary masters blend local flavors with international flair – creating a symphony of tastes that reflect the region's distinctive style.

"Across our 62-miles of shorelines, there are many culinary gems including flavors from around the world," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "From fresh-caught seafood to international cuisine and southern favorites, visitors have an array of options to choose from. That's why we've curated this list to help everyone plan their Coastal Mississippi getaway and experience their new favorite culinary destination."

World Class Seafood from the Gulf Coast

Nestled on the serene banks of the Jourdan River, Jourdan River Steamer offers an enchanting dining experience, combining vintage elegance with contemporary culinary artistry. With its panoramic views of the river, guests can indulge in a menu featuring fresh Gulf Coast seafood and other culinary delights, such as Royal Red Shrimp, Snow Crab and more.

Hook Gulf Coast Cuisine portrays culinary excellence on the Gulf Coast, offering a remarkable dining experience that seamlessly blends coastal charm with gourmet innovation. Located in Pass Christian , this restaurant boasts a menu brimming with locally sourced seafood, featuring Fresh Catch Escabeche, Pecan Crusted Mangrove Snapper, Seared Tuna, and more – all capturing the region's rich culinary heritage.

Located in Ocean Springs with a sophisticated ambiance, Kenny Ward's Prime Steaks & Gulf Seafood features impeccable cuts of prime steak and an exquisite selection of Gulf seafood. From Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp to Grilled Duck and Pan Seared Grouper, this culinary destination mixes the finest flavors of land and sea.

For the ultimate toes-in-the-sand beachside experience, Sea Level in scenic Pass Christian offers fresh American fare with Coastal flair, ranging from Mahi Mahi to blackened shrimp tacos to world-class burgers and more. Travelers can enjoy breathtaking views of the Mississippi Sound as they enjoy their meal in this peaceful waterside setting. Don't forget to try one of their 40 different flavors of snow cones.

Located in Long Beach, Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar, recently opened and featuring fresh seafood from the region, including Jumbo Crabcake, Blackened Redfish, seafood platters, crawfish, and more. This destination is a must-stop for any seafood lover who wants to experience delicious seafood with Cajun flair.

Southern Favorites with Coastal Flair

Inside a beautiful replica of an 1820s style historic home featuring salvaged bricks and a grand central chimney, 'The Chimney's Restaurant,' in Gulfport is known for its fresh seafood & steak dinners. Travelers can gaze upon the lush greenery, majestic oaks, and Gulfport waterfront - all while enjoying an extensive menu of southern comfort favorites and chef specialties like the Godchaux Salad made with jumbo lump crabmeat, gulf shrimp, and avocado, Oyster Chimney's, or Trout 1640, a filet of fresh speckled trout topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and shrimp in a light cream sauce with a dash of pernod.

Located in Biloxi, One Thirty-One Lameuse is a culinary haven that promises a southern dining experience in a beautiful historic setting. With an exquisite menu featuring meticulously crafted dishes showcasing many of the region's best ingredients, this restaurant offers your tastebuds a journey that stays true to Coastal Mississippi's roots.

In Bay St. Louis, travelers can visit The Sycamore House, a pair of 19th-century Acadian cottages on the National Register of Historic Places, for delectable dinner, brunch, and dessert options. Chef's Stella LeGardeur and Michael Eastham have curated a menu to tempt every guest with dishes like their savory crab meat and mushroom cheesecake or their Poisson Amandine – a fresh curated fish of the day, pan seared and served with almond butter sauce. The Sycamore House is a historical destination for any traveler looking to dine in sophisticated elegance.

There's nothing quite like a po'boy, especially at Quave Brothers Po'boys in D'Iberville, who never disappoints. Quave's features a large selection of po'boys, sandwiches, and seafood plates, leaving food enthusiasts with an unparalleled po'boy experience.

International Cuisine in Coastal Mississippi

Located in Gulfport, Mangiamo Italian Restaurant is a true Italian eatery where every dish is made with love, homemade recipes, and the highest quality ingredients. The fine dining establishment offers delicious appetizers, such as Bruschetta and Beef Carpaccio, pasta dishes to savor like Bucatini Carbonara, Seafood Lasagna, and mouthwatering pizzas. Not to mention, divine desserts you just might not want to share.

Designed with multicultural appeal, Tien, located in Biloxi at the IP Casino Resort, is a splashy AAA Three-diamond-rated restaurant featuring Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. Travelers can enjoy anything from Teppanyaki to Shabu Shabu to Dim Sum and Sushi – all served with a unique interactive experience right at the table.

For traditional Mexican and Southern recipes passed down for generations, Juanita's Kitchen in Pascagoula is a dining wonderland. Travelers to the restaurant can find delicious Tamales, Fried Catfish & Grits, Chilaquiles in spicy or mild flavors, red meat and seafood burritos and more.

A Southern fusion of Asian cuisine with sweet, spicy, and savory flavors meet southern classics at Long Beach Market & Deli. Whether travelers are craving a custom-made sandwich, a hearty salad or a selection premium cheeses and charcuterie, this location shines with quality and mouthwatering flavors.

For flavors from the Southern region of the Indian sub-continent, Orchid Indian Cuisine brings authentic flavors and aromatic spices from India straight to your plate. The menu of Indian delicacies features biryanis, flavorful curries, and tandoori dishes, all prepared by skilled chefs.

At Vestige in Ocean Springs, Chef/Owners Alex Perry, and his wife, Kumi Omori, serve a modern American market-driven menu featuring crowd favorites such as Duck Confit, Farm Tomato Salad, Veal Chop and more. James Beard finalists in 2019 and 2023, Vestige offers a creative and innovative dining experience for all travelers in the heart of historic downtown Ocean Springs.

, Chef/Owners Alex Perry, and his wife, , serve a modern American market-driven menu featuring crowd favorites such as Duck Confit, Farm Tomato Salad, Veal Chop and more. finalists in 2019 and 2023, Vestige offers a creative and innovative dining experience for all travelers in the heart of historic downtown . Kaiteki, pronounced (ky-teh-key), meaning comfort in Japanese, is an international noodle bar in Long Beach known for its carefully curated ramen recipes with rich, colorful flavors. Travelers can enjoy flavorful starters like Duck Buns or Blistered Shishito Peppers before diving into famous ramen recipes and even have the option to create their own special bowl.

Where to find Sunday's Best Brunch on the Coast

The vision of owner/chef and James Beard Semi-Finalist, Austin Sumrall, White Pillars in Biloxi offers diners a unique experience from start to finish. In the words of Chef Sumrall "I want diners at White Pillars to feel like they are attending an exclusive event." For brunch that means traditional favorites and chef specialties like Brunch Carbonara, Grits & Grillades, and Brioche French Toast.

Bacchus on the Beach, located in Pass Christian, is known for bringing a unique Cajun experience to many of their dishes, and this is no different for brunch. Travelers can bask in the sun-drenched ambiance, savoring each bite from a special brunch menu, including Crab Cake Benedict, Shrimp & Grits and more.

, is known for bringing a unique Cajun experience to many of their dishes, and this is no different for brunch. Travelers can bask in the sun-drenched ambiance, savoring each bite from a special brunch menu, including Crab Cake Benedict, Shrimp & Grits and more. Located in Biloxi, The Toasted Yolk Café challenges diners to change the way they think about breakfast and lunch with perfected curated delicacies. From Poached Eggs to Chicken & Waffles to Strawberry Pico Pollo Pancake Tacos, this eatery gives guests the flavors they want (or may not expect) in an unmatched atmosphere.

At 200 North Beach Restaurant, located in Bay St. Louis , travelers can enjoy elegant waterfront views with a delectable brunch menu in a historic circa 1903 building. From your standard southern brunch offerings of Chicken & Waffles and Shrimp & Grits to Brunch Chorizo Tacos and North Beach Crab Cake – brunch is an oceanside breeze at 200 North Beach.

No matter your craving, Coastal Mississippi is poised to provide endless memories, and of course, fresh, delicious, and unique cuisine to every visitor. Travelers can start planning their Coastal culinary getaway now at CoastalMississippi.com .

