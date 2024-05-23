The FLCCC Alliance International Fellowship Program Announces 14 New Senior Fellows Across 11 Countries

World Renowned Physicians and Scientists Bring Medical Expertise and Critical Research to Expanded Initiative

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLCCC Alliance today announced the addition of 14 new senior fellows to its international fellowship program. These senior fellows will extend the organization's global reach and enhance its capacity to drive meaningful change in medical practices and policies worldwide. The new fellows hail from 11 countries across four continents. These additions underscore the FLCCC's commitment to promoting medical freedom, rigorous science, and ethical medical practices across the globe through numerous professionals representing a diverse range of medical and scientific specialties.

FLCC Internatioanl Fellows

The FLCCC fellowship program's mission to unify and amplify the voices of distinguished physicians, scientists, and health professionals now includes these esteemed international figures, further solidifying the initiative's global impact. The program announced its initial 12 US-based senior fellows last week.

FLCCC Alliance International Senior Fellows

North America:

Dr. Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse (BVMS, MSc, PhD), senior fellow, immunology Mexico

Dr. Byram Bridle (PhD), senior fellow, virology & immunology Canada

Dr. Jennifer Hibberd (BSc, DDS, DPD, MRCDC, ROHP(t)), senior fellow, dentistry & nutrition Canada

(BSc, DDS, DPD, MRCDC, ROHP(t)), senior fellow, dentistry & nutrition Dr. Jessica Rose (PhD, MSc, BSc), senior fellow, computational biology Canada ( Israel )

(PhD, MSc, BSc), senior fellow, computational biology

South America:

Dr. Hector Carvallo (PhD), senior fellow, endocrinology Argentina

Dr. Ana Cristina Cardoso Lemos Malheiros (MD), senior fellow, psychiatry and integrative medicine Brazil

(MD), senior fellow, psychiatry and integrative medicine Dr. Carlos Nigro (MD, PhD), senior fellow, otolaryngology Brazil

(MD, PhD), senior fellow, otolaryngology

Asia:

Dr. Yasufumi Murakami (PhD), senior fellow, molecular oncology and pharmacology Japan



Europe:

Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo (MD, PhD), senior fellow, general medical practice Spain

Dr. Scott Mitchell (MBChB, MRCS), senior fellow, emergency and integrative medicine UK

(MBChB, MRCS), senior fellow, emergency and integrative medicine Dr. Pat Morrissey (MRCGP), senior fellow, general medical practice Ireland

(MRCGP), senior fellow, general medical practice Dr. Alberto Donzelli (MD), senior fellow, public health Italy

(MD), senior fellow, public health Dr. Ivana Pavic (MD, PhD), senior fellow, pathology Croatia

(MD, PhD), senior fellow, pathology Dr. Tina Peers (MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, MBCAM), senior fellow, allergy and women's health UK

(MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, MBCAM), senior fellow, allergy and women's health

"By integrating these distinguished professionals, we are not only amplifying the incredible work they are already doing in their home countries but also ensuring that their critical voices and research are heard throughout the world," said Dr. Joseph Varon, FLCCC president and chief medical officer. "This expansion allows us to leverage their local expertise and perspectives to significantly influence global health policies, drive essential policy changes, and advocate for medical freedom, ethics, and scientific integrity on an unprecedented scale."

FLCCC senior fellows will play a crucial role in various initiatives, including educational conferences, advocacy events, media engagements, and political hearings. Their contributions will be disseminated globally through the FLCCC's extensive network, ensuring their work reaches diverse audiences in multiple languages. This strategic expansion allows for a localized presence, enabling high-impact coordination and execution of initiatives worldwide.

"The combined expertise and dedication of these new senior fellows will empower the FLCCC Alliance to engage in broader advocacy efforts and specialties across every continent, fostering high-impact coordination and execution of our initiatives," said Dr. Kat Lindley, FLCCC senior fellow, family medicine.

For more information about the FLCCC Alliance and to review the professional biographies of the new senior fellows, please visit our fellowship program page.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Lynne Kristensen at [email protected].

About the FLCCC Alliance

The FLCCC Alliance, a nonprofit, 501c(3) organization was formed in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians worldwide. Known for its lifesaving protocols for preventing and treating COVID-19 in all stages of illness including "long COVID" and post-vaccination syndrome, the FLCCC has since broadened its scope with the development of various treatment guides for several conditions and illnesses, including sepsis, metabolic disease, cancer, and depression. The organization's larger mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness via the prevention of disease and the empowerment of both physicians and their patients. For more information visit flccc.net.

SOURCE FLCCC Alliance