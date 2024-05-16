The Foundation Assar Gabrielsson Prize recipients 2024 awarded

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assar Gabrielsson was one of the founders of Volvo. In accordance with his wishes, a fund was established for clinical research of cancer diseases. The fund has existed since 1962. It primarily supports research projects that are considered promising but have not yet reached the weight that provides funding from major research funds.

The Assar Gabrielsson Foundation has awarded Anna Wenger as the winner in the basic science research category and Sara Bjursten as the winner in the clinical research category. The prize recipients are rewarded with SEK 100,000 each as extra research grants, administered by the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg.

"Anna Wenger is awarded the prize in the category of basic science research for advanced basic science studies on malignant gliomas in children and adults. The studies provide new knowledge about epigenetic differences and cancer stem cells different types of glioma. The results can be of great benefit for the development of better diagnostics and choice of treatment for patients with glioma," says Eva Forssell-Aronsson, professor at the University of Gothenburg and executive member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation in the citation.

"Sara Bjursten receives the award in the category of clinical research for clinically important and well-conducted research regarding immunotherapy in cancer patients. The studies provide new knowledge about side effects in the central nervous system, especially with regard to T cells and biomarkers in the blood. The results may lead to new strategies for early detection of side effects in these patients," says Professor Eva Forssell-Aronsson.

