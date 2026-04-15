The Founders Arena and Texas Venture Alliance to Launch the Texas Innovation Operating System

Statewide initiative connecting the Texas innovation economy to be unveiled at Texas Venture Gala & Forum

ARLINGTON, Texas and AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Venture Alliance and The Founders Arena today announced the Texas Innovation Operating System, a vision for the state's rapidly growing innovation economy. The partnership represents a coordinated, statewide framework with signature events designed to connect all of Texas. The system will be formally unveiled at the at the 3rd Annual Texas Venture Gala & Forum, May 26–27, 2026.

Texas Venture Alliance

The partnership between Texas Venture Alliance, based in Austin, and The Founders Arena, headquartered in Arlington, reflects a growing alignment across Texas for a broader innovation community. This strengthened connected system is a first step in what they deem "the G20 of Texas Cities in Innovation" and promotes regional innovation as well connecting into the broader statewide network

"Arlington is uniquely positioned to serve as a central connector for innovation across the state of Texas," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. "We've been intentional about creating an environment where founders, investors, and institutions can come together and build. The momentum we're seeing through The Founders Arena and this broader statewide effort is a clear signal that Texas is not just growing, it's organizing for long-term leadership in innovation."

Six months after the upcoming Texas Venture Gala & Forum is Texas Venture Alliance's sister signature event, the 5th Annual Texas Venture Fest. Texas Venture Fest is part of the weeklong Texas Startup & Tech Week from September 28th to October 2nd, 2026, a statewide activation where communities across Texas host locally driven innovation events, including meetups, founder sessions, university programming, and industry gatherings.

These locally activated efforts will connect into a broader statewide network, creating new pathways for founders, investors, and customers to engage, collaborate, and scale.

"The state of Texas is cultivating it's most significant startup surge, and this is the moment to support the foundation that will support it at scale. As investment and interest in Texas continue to accelerate, the next five years will be essential in driving resources and networking opportunities for ambitious founders," said Pamela Cytron, Founder of The Founders Arena. "From Arlington, we've been building the groundwork for this by creating trusted environments where founders, investors, customers, and community come together. This is about connecting what already exists across Texas into one system that delivers real outcomes at scale.

"What began with me asking a single venture capital firm to help host a celebration of innovation in Austin, grew across the city in that first year as the 'Austin Venture Crawl' with a few more investors. The next year I asked the rest of the state and a wide variety of regional chambers, accelerators, universities, and more, to join in what's now a statewide innovation week. I'm looking forward to bringing the community together at the third annual convening for the Gala in Austin soon" said CS Freeland, Executive Director of Texas Venture Alliance. "Through our partnership with The Founders Arena, a global accelerator in Arlington, we also have an incredible opportunity to deepen connections across North Texas, made possible by Pam's leadership in the metroplex and beyond."

About Texas Venture Alliance

Texas Venture Alliance amplifies the ecosystem of entrepreneur support. The Texas Venture Alliance presents a suite of events and resources to the statewide innovation economy, including the bi-monthly Texas Venture Newsletter as well as two sister signature experiences: The Texas Venture Gala & Forum, the state's high-end, high-powered gathering of Texas investors and innovators, and the Texas Venture Fest a 3,000-person, 20+ co-hosted event in 15+ cities. We co-create these initiatives with 100+ partnered Texas organizations every year. It is the only statewide association for innovation in Texas State Governor Greg Abbott's five year economic development plan, " Bigger. Better. Texas. " ,

About The Founders Arena (Arlington, Texas)

The Founders Arena is a leading force in the Texas innovation ecosystem, connecting startups, enterprise partners, universities, and investors through curated programs, strategic partnerships, and community-driven initiatives. The Founders Arena helps founders move ideas from concept to adoption by navigating the realities of commercialization while strengthening the broader innovation economy across North Texas and beyond.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Texas Venture Alliance Contact Page: www.texasventurealliance.org/contact

The Founders Arena

Aaron Berger for The Founders Arena

[email protected]

+1 917 355 8959

www.thefoundersarena.com/contact

SOURCE The Founders Arena