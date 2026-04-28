The Founders Arena Selects New Cohort of WealthTech Startups Redefining the Financial Landscape

Arlington based accelerator welcomes its sixth cohort to scale the next-generation of financial services

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders Arena , the leading global WealthTech Accelerator, in collaboration with First Rate, Inc., SEI®, the City of Arlington and the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, today announced its sixth cohort of startups who are redefining the future of financial services. As WealthTech becomes the foundational layer in how people build, manage and access their financial futures, The Founders Arena has distinguished itself by supporting founders solving fundamental challenges, rather than fleeting market cycles.

"For the past three years, we've been on a mission to identify and empower visionary founders who are reimagining how wealth is managed, protected and grown," said Pamela Cytron, CEO of The Founders Arena. "This cohort exemplifies the technical depth and resilience required to address the most complex needs of today's investors and financial institutions, as WealthTech becomes a critical component in delivering personalized, scalable financial advice."

The Founders Arena is a boutique, high-touch experience built around market access, connecting founders directly with buyers, investors, and decision-makers. Each company is selected through a rigorous, evidence-based process focused on measurable impact, transparency, and real-world adoption.

The latest cohort of companies represents the next generation of WealthTech:

Abacus : A private club for high-net-worth individuals and their families, providing automated reporting paired with white-glove human oversight to curate, monitor, and steward their complete financial landscape with the discretion it deserves.

: A private club for high-net-worth individuals and their families, providing automated reporting paired with white-glove human oversight to curate, monitor, and steward their complete financial landscape with the discretion it deserves. Clarista : An enterprise AI platform closing the gap between real-time business and legacy data with governed, AI-native intelligence.

: An enterprise AI platform closing the gap between real-time business and legacy data with governed, AI-native intelligence. Kapnative : An alternative asset investment and management platform that allows wealth managers, banks, family offices and liability umbrellas to advise clients on procuring investments from the private markets.

: An alternative asset investment and management platform that allows wealth managers, banks, family offices and liability umbrellas to advise clients on procuring investments from the private markets. OpenBB : An open analytics solution to help financial institutions with the infrastructure to unify fragmented data, integrate AI agents, and build analytics applications on their own terms, while remaining fully in control of what they build and how they use it.

: An open analytics solution to help financial institutions with the infrastructure to unify fragmented data, integrate AI agents, and build analytics applications on their own terms, while remaining fully in control of what they build and how they use it. Wealthie : An investing service to help homeowners build wealth by investing a portion of their home equity in a diversified, managed portfolio.

: An investing service to help homeowners build wealth by investing a portion of their home equity in a diversified, managed portfolio. WealthMore : An investment solution to help people navigate their money with a dedicated CFP advisor, personalized investment portfolio, AI wealth coach and financial plan for one low monthly fee.

Since its inception three years ago, The Founders Arena has helped 30 startups from around the world to scale their business, and achieved four successful exits

The Founders Arena recently announced a partnership with Texas Venture Alliance for the Texas Innovation Operating System, a coordinated statewide framework designed to connect Texas's growing innovation economy. The initiative will be formally unveiled at the 3rd Annual Texas Venture Gala & Forum on May 26–27, 2026. The system advances the G20 of Texas Cities in Innovation, linking regional ecosystems into a broader statewide network, with plans to culminate at the 5th Annual Texas Venture Fest during Texas Startup & Tech Week, September 28 through October 2, 2026.

About The Founders Arena

The Founders Arena is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit WealthTech accelerator headquartered in Arlington, Texas, dedicated to empowering startups that are reimagining the future of financial services. Through curated programming and deep industry partnerships, The Founders Arena connects innovators, investors, and institutions to advance technology, talent, and trust.

For more information, visit www.thefoundersarena.com or follow @TheFoundersArena on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Aaron Berger

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SOURCE The Founders Arena