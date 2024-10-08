The Frozen Breakfast Foods Market is projected to grow by USD 2.34 Billion (2024-2028), driven by new product launches and AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.09% during the forecast period. Increasing launch of new products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of private-label brands. However, frequent product recalls poses a challenge - Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global frozen breakfast foods market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product Type (Bakery products, Ready meals,

Cereals, Snack bars, and Others), Distribution

Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography

(Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA

FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo

SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills

Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing

Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain

Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch

Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food

Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking

Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Private-label frozen breakfast food products have emerged as a significant growth area for retailers globally. Major retailers, such as Tesco and Alibaba, are capitalizing on this trend by offering a range of frozen breakfast food items under their own brands. For instance, Tesco's All Day Breakfast 350G and Alibaba's selection of fresh frozen donuts and gourmet blueberries are popular offerings. The increasing number of private-label brands is anticipated to boost the expansion of the global frozen breakfast foods market during the forecast period. These brands cater to consumers seeking affordable and convenient breakfast options, thereby driving market growth.

The Frozen Breakfast Foods market is thriving, with trends like frozen burritos, waffles, pancakes, sausage rolls, and breakfast sandwiches gaining popularity. Convenience stores and specialist retailers are stocking up on these time-saving meals, catering to health-conscious consumers and their hectic schedules. Pre-cooked products offer nutritional enhancements, and retail formats continue to innovate with clean labels and eco-friendly packaging. Frozen food manufacturers are focusing on flash-freezing and vacuum-sealing for freshness perception. Online retailers and e-commerce platforms are making breakfast convenient with online grocery delivery and ready meals. Cereal options remain a staple, but consumers are increasingly concerned about health and wellbeing, leading to demand for natural ingredients and nutritional profiles. Flavor innovations are a key trend, with sausage rolls, breakfast sandwiches, and frozen burritos offering diverse taste profiles. Frozen waffles and pancakes are also popular, providing quick and easy solutions for busy mornings. Overall, the Frozen Breakfast Foods market is responding to consumer needs, offering nutritious, convenient, and delicious options for dual-income households.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Frozen Breakfast Foods market growth may be hindered by an increase in product recalls. Recalls occur when products contain harmful materials, such as metal fragments, wood, or plastic, or undeclared ingredients. In the US, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the USDA is responsible for ensuring product safety. Recalls are classified into three classes based on severity and health impact. Class 1 recalls are the most serious, as consumption can cause serious health implications. For instance, in July 2021 , Tyson Foods Inc. Recalled over 8.9 million pounds of RTE chicken products due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Product recalls can significantly damage a company's brand image, sales, and growth. In January 2021 , several UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, and Sainsbury's, announced recalls of frozen food products, including breakfast items, due to salmonella contamination. These incidents may impede the growth of the Global Frozen Breakfast Foods market during the forecast period.





, Tyson Foods Inc. Recalled over 8.9 million pounds of RTE chicken products due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Product recalls can significantly damage a company's brand image, sales, and growth. In , several UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, and Sainsbury's, announced recalls of frozen food products, including breakfast items, due to salmonella contamination. These incidents may impede the growth of the Global Frozen Breakfast Foods market during the forecast period. The Frozen Breakfast Foods market caters to hectic schedules by providing quick and convenient ready-to-eat options for dual-income households. Frozen waffles, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bowls, and more, offer nutritional value and health and wellbeing benefits. Consumers prioritize natural ingredients and consider nutritional profiles when making choices. Online platforms have made purchasing easier, but freshness perception remains a challenge. Retail stores and online retailing offer gluten-free, organic, and health-conscious options, including plant-based substitutes and protein-rich alternatives. Freezing methods, less sugar, and less fat are essential considerations. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and international cuisines add variety. Ethical production methods, responsible sourcing, and environmental consciousness are growing concerns. Recyclable packaging, local farms, and frozen sandwiches, pizza, and toast are other trends.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This frozen breakfast foods market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product Type 1.1 Bakery products

1.2 Ready meals

1.3 Cereals

1.4 Snack bars

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Bakery products- The bakery products segment dominates the global frozen breakfast foods market, accounting for the largest market share in 2023. This trend is driven by the extended shelf life of frozen bakery items compared to freshly baked goods, reducing retail losses. Retailers are expanding their offerings of frozen bakery products, and some manufacturers are increasing production capacity. The popularity of vegan diets is also fueling demand for frozen vegan bakery products. Technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences for ready-to-eat meals further boost the market's growth. Consequently, the global frozen breakfast foods market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, with the bakery products segment leading the way.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Frozen breakfast foods have become increasingly popular as people lead hectic schedules and seek quick, nutritious meal options. These ready-to-eat items cater to dual-income households and health-conscious consumers who prioritize their health and wellbeing. Frozen breakfast foods come in various forms, including fruits, cereals, and ready meals, all with natural and organic ingredients and clear labels. Manufacturers focus on providing nutritional value, natural ingredients, and clean labels to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers. Freezing methods ensure less sugar and fat compared to traditional breakfast options. Dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian, are also catered to with plant-based substitutes and protein-rich alternatives. Online platforms, e-commerce, and online grocery delivery have made it easier for consumers to access these convenient and nutritious breakfast options. Frozen breakfast foods are available from various online retailers, offering premium items for those who prioritize their morning meal. Eco-friendly packaging is also a priority for many manufacturers to reduce environmental impact. Overall, frozen breakfast foods provide a quick, convenient, and nutritious solution for busy individuals seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Market Research Overview

Frozen Breakfast Foods: Quick and Nutritious Meals for Hectic Lives Frozen Breakfast Foods have become increasingly popular as more and more people lead busy lives with hectic schedules. These ready-to-eat options offer convenience and time-saving benefits, making them an ideal choice for dual-income households. Despite their convenience, Frozen Breakfast Foods do not compromise on nutritional value, health, and wellbeing. Many Frozen Breakfast Foods are made with natural ingredients and offer nutritional profiles that cater to various dietary requirements, including gluten-free, organic, plant-based, and protein-rich substitutes. Online platforms have made it easier than ever to purchase these products, allowing consumers to enjoy the freshness perception of Frozen Breakfast Foods from the comfort of their homes. Frozen waffles, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bowls, and other breakfast items are available in various flavors and cuisines, including veggie sausages, tofu scrambles, and international options. Environmental consciousness and ethical production methods are also becoming essential considerations, with an emphasis on responsible sourcing, carbon footprint reduction, and recyclable packaging. Frozen sandwiches, pizza, toast, burritos, and other breakfast items are available at convenience stores, retailers, and specialist outlets. Pre-cooked products offer quick and easy solutions for health-conscious consumers looking for time-saving meals with nutritional enhancements. Clean labels, eco-friendly packaging, and online grocery delivery are also key trends in the Frozen Breakfast Foods market. Freezing methods such as flash-freezing and vacuum-sealing help maintain the flavor and texture of these foods, while less sugar and fat options cater to health concerns. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other nutritious ingredients are often incorporated into Frozen Breakfast Foods to provide a balanced and nutritious start to the day. Frozen Breakfast Foods offer a wide range of options for consumers looking for quick and convenient meals that do not compromise on health and wellbeing. With ongoing innovations in flavor, ingredients, and sustainability, the Frozen Breakfast Foods market is set to continue growing in popularity.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product Type

Bakery Products



Ready Meals



Cereals



Snack Bars



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio