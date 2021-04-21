The Functional Chocolate Company Adds Accomplished Financial Services Veteran and Entrepreneur Sophia Corona as Business Development Advisor

EVERGREEN, Colo., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company® today announced that Sophia Corona has joined its team as Business Development Advisor.

"Sophia is a senior executive with deep expertise building countless successful businesses across many industries," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Her experience, relationships, and guidance will be invaluable to supporting our rapid growth trajectory and helping get more chocolate into the hands of more customers."

Sophia has served on both public and private company boards. She has held numerous CFO and COO positions throughout her career. She brings more than 30 years of experience driving growth across the Financial Services, FinTech, E-commerce, Marketing, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, and Hospitality industries. Her support has driven growth to start-ups as well as Fortune 500 companies, including those listed in the Intercontinental Exchange/New York Stock Exchange, Inc.

"The Functional Chocolate Company offers a better approach to addressing the most common everyday health realities that we all face," says Sophia. "By curating purposeful combinations of active ingredients with vegan, gluten-free, fair-trade chocolate, these inclusive offerings are simply a better option than old-fashioned supplements and nutraceuticals. I'm enthusiastic about the opportunity to help expand the reach of these unique products to a growing marketplace of consumers looking for natural alternatives to address common ailments and issues."

A sampling of the offerings at The Functional Chocolate company include:

Customers can also build their own box of selections.

The Functional Chocolate Company's bars are made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers. Crafted in the USA, these bars are 100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free, Non-GMO, cholesterol, and gluten-free.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscriptions, and gift options are available at funcho.co, as well as popular retail locations.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical, women's health, and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities. Learn more at funcho.co.

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog -- https://funcho.co/blogs/articles

Follow @FunctionalChoc on:

Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/FunctionalChoc



Instagram -- https://www.instagram.com/functionalchoc/



Pinterest -- https://www.pinterest.com/FunctionalChoc



Twitter -- https://twitter.com/FunctionalChoc

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] or find us on RangeMe.

SOURCE The Functional Chocolate Company

Related Links

https://funcho.co

