The Functional Chocolate Company Expands Retail Distribution to The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements Locations Nationwide

Vegan and gluten-free, condition-specific bars, including Sleepy Chocolate, Carefree Chocolate and Energy Chocolate, are now available at nearly 700 new stores and on vitaminshoppe.com

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® is pleased to announce that its award-winning products are now available at nearly 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe® and Super Supplements™ nationwide, as well as online at vitaminshoppe.com .

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten-free, decadent dark chocolate paired with a proprietary blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals—vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities, from sleep and energy, to stress and focus, and much more.

The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company)

"We believe treating your health should be a treat," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "That's why we're so pleased to work with The Vitamin Shoppe to offer a better approach to everyday health for mindful customers across the country."

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Healthier snacks and beverages that combine great taste with functional ingredients, such as vitamins, adaptogens, and nootropics, are a growing trend at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. We're excited to introduce The Functional Chocolate Company's innovative and delicious products into our expanding selection of healthy food and drink options, for customers who want to support their individual wellness goals while indulging in their favorite dark chocolate flavors."

The Vitamin Shoppe is initially offering a curated selection of the most popular products from The Functional Chocolate Company including:

To learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate, visit our blog at www.funcho.co/blogs/articles .

About The Functional Chocolate Company

Chris Peruzzi, co-founder, and single dad, formulated the first functional chocolate products as a fun, effective way to care for his kids' everyday health realities, including his daughter's debilitating PMS symptoms and son's stress and anxiety. Today, Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better for customers nationwide with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged!

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho.co and popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

