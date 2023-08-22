The Functional Chocolate Company Nominated and Shortlisted for The Food & Drink Awards 2023

Eighth Annual Awards Commend Standout Product Innovation Across the International Food and Beverage Industry

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® is thrilled to announce that its products have been nominated and shortlisted for the LUXlife 2023 Food & Drink Awards . In its eighth consecutive year, The Food & Drink Awards 2023 aims to highlight deserving companies, brands and products from across the international food and beverage market.

The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company)

"Consumers today are looking for better approaches to health and wellness; products with function beyond just great taste," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Functional Foods provide an approachable, accessible way to address conditions that many consumers may otherwise simply ignore. This international recognition highlights our ongoing momentum and commitment to helping our customers make every day a little sweeter."

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten free dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

Products from The Functional Chocolate include:

About The Functional Chocolate Company

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of Health®

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho.co and popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

