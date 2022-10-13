The Functional Chocolate Company Selected as a Finalist Food Tech Challenger in Global Startup Competition

Food Tech Challengers Highlight Game Changing Innovations That Transform The Way We Produce and Consume Food

EVERGREEN, Colo., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as a Finalist Food Tech Challenger . As one of the ten leading Functional Foods startups selected, COO and Founder Chris Peruzzi will pitch in front of a distinctive panel of 30+ investors, industry leaders and experts at Food Tech Congress 2023 , May 31 – June 1, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland.

The Functional Chocolate Company offers decadent dark chocolate paired with nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, providing a better way to address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

The Food Tech Challengers program provides startups from all over the globe a unique opportunity to take center stage, gain global media exposure, and showcase their solutions to representatives of top notch venture capitals and corporations.

"As one of the oldest and most revered superfoods, chocolate is a uniquely effective delivery system – and the ideal base for the next generation of disruptive functional foods," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "This recognition from an esteemed panel of expert judges including investors and food industry leaders validates our approach to caring for everyday health, and making life a little sweeter for our customers."

Featured Products from The Functional Chocolate company include:

All Functional Chocolate products are proudly handcrafted in the USA with a base of naturally vegan and gluten-free, ethically sourced dark chocolate.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of Health®

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

