The Functional Chocolate Company's Full Product Line Now Available on Kroger's Vitacost.com

"As we enter our second year of sales, we're absolutely thrilled with the caliber of retail and distributor partners that have signed on to carry our products," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Onboarding our full product line with the discerning buyers at Kroger and Vitacost.com is an incredible opportunity to share our vegan, gluten-free, low glycemic chocolate creations with their vast network of customers seeking better approaches to everyday health and mindfulness."

Vitacost.com features the full line of products from The Functional Chocolate Company including:

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com . Vitacost.com features affordable pricing up to 50% off retail and speedy delivery on 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes and gift options are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

