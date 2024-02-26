The Future of Business Now Unlocked with GoDaddy Airo

GoDaddy Airo™ Can Design a Logo, Website, Email and Social Campaigns in the Time It Takes to Read This Sentence

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For small businesses, every second saved and every dollar spent is the difference between surviving and thriving. GoDaddy recently found that, on average, small business owners expect to save more than $4,000 and 300 hours of work this year using generative AI. But they don't always know where to start, and only 26% reported using AI for their business. To make using generative AI fast and easy, GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Airo™, an AI-powered solution that saves small business owners precious time in establishing their online presence and helps them win new customers.

"Generative AI is the great equalizer for small businesses," said GoDaddy President, U.S. Independents, Gourav Pani. "Technology and capabilities usually reserved for large companies with thousands of employees are now at the fingertips of anyone looking to start or grow their business. GoDaddy Airo™ combines the latest AI technology with the ease of use we're known for – providing effortless and intuitive solutions to small businesses."

The Right Solution for Any Small Business

GoDaddy Airo™ makes leveraging the power of AI easy for anyone wanting to start a business or take their existing one to the next level. In fact, businesses that use GoDaddy AI tools generate 28% more sales.*

If someone has an inkling of an idea, GoDaddy Airo™ can recommend catchy domain names with just a description of their business. Seconds after registering a domain, GoDaddy Airo™ automatically starts generating content for the business, including:

Unique, eye-catching logo designs that can be easily customized to fit the business.

A fully built website with imagery and content designed to help the business engage and attract customers.

A professional email account that strengthens the credibility and prestige of the business.

By simply uploading a product photo, an auto-generated custom product description is created for an online store.

An option to register for an LLC.

If a new or existing business wants to grow, it can quickly get plans and recommendations through GoDaddy Airo™ features in seconds, including:

Comprehensive email marketing campaigns with suggested content and imagery.

Social media calendar with recommendations of when to ideally post.

Compelling social media and search engine ads to bring traffic to the business's website.

Even if a business is not online, GoDaddy Airo™ will support it. Brick-and-mortar business owners can soon lean on beta capabilities of GoDaddy Airo™ to:

Create an entire product or service catalog for their point-of-sale device by simply snapping a photo.

Generate real-time insights on their sales trends using voice commands on the GoDaddy Smart Terminal Point-of-Sale device.

GoDaddy Airo™ Is Always Evolving

GoDaddy Airo™ is live now for small businesses to take advantage of, and even more capabilities are coming.

"Because it's AI-powered, GoDaddy Airo™ is constantly evolving and improving to make sure small businesses are benefitting from the latest technology," continued Pani. "We're just scratching the surface of what's possible."

Ways to Learn More

See everything GoDaddy is doing when it comes to Generative AI by visiting www.GoDaddy.com/ai.

Small businesses interested in more information can learn from and interact live with Laka Sriram, VP of AI, the leader of design and development of GoDaddy Airo™, during an upcoming Livestream Q&A.

Keep an eye on GoDaddy's social media platforms to discover how small businesses are leveraging its AI technology. Additionally, check out the latest campaign advertisements showcasing GoDaddy Airo™.

Watch Tomorrow's World Today on the Discovery and Science channels in late May to see GoDaddy Airo™ technology applied in small business settings.

*Exclusive to paid US users, this result is based on data from signups between August 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, where users published their websites on the same day.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help small business owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

