The Future of Cancer Care Highlighted at 2023 Community Oncology Alliance Annual Conference

Members from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Envision the Next 20 Years in Community Oncology Care

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians, clinicians and executive leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) are joining industry experts from across the U.S. to envision the next 20 Years of Oncology Care. The 2023 Community Oncology Conference hosted this week by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) will bring together industry stakeholders to envision the future of cancer care, with a focus on topics that include payment reform, public policy and regulation, clinical developments and business strategies.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD and Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey will join fellow Community Oncology Alliance members to share best practices and future strategies at the annual conference.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "Looking ahead, community oncology providers will continue to face unique issues to ensure that patients have access to high-quality, affordable, cutting-edge cancer care close to where they live and work. FCS will be well-represented among our nation's top oncology care providers as we envision the future and share best practices for adapting and transforming community oncology."

Serving as panelists for the COA 2023 Annual Conference are:

Lucio Gordan , MD, FCS President & Managing Physician – "20 Years of COA: The Value of Community Oncology"

, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician – "20 Years of COA: The Value of Community Oncology" Michelle Robey , FCS Vice President of Marketing – "Marketing & Advocacy: Practical Applications of Traditional & Social Media to Elevate Your Practice "

"We always look forward to the lively and informative discussions that enable us to continuously improve patient care, grow our practice and advocate for a strong future for oncology care in the community setting," Dr. Gordan said.

During the conference, Jennifer Bradley, FCS Director of Corporate Communications, and Kat Romanowski-Wade, Director of Marketing, will join the Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) Advisory Leaders Committee to share best practices for advancing patient advocacy efforts.

FCS sponsors active CPAN chapters across Florida, engaging patients and clinicians to enact legislative change in cancer care. FCS CPAN advocates speak regularly on patient advisory boards, at statewide events and on Capital Hill to espouse the importance of affordable and easily accessible care in the community setting. "As we make more people aware of how to share their powerful stories, they are having an immense positive impact on enhancing access to cancer care and the overall patient experience," said Michelle Robey.

The Community Oncology Alliance is dedicated to ensuring that cancer patients have access to quality, affordable and accessible cancer care in their local communities.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute