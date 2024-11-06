The Future of Easy Pool Water Care is Here

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology, makers of FROG® products, announces FROG Pool Solutions - the first and only line of dry, concentrated specialty chemicals that treat common pool water problems in a uniquely easier way.

Now, pool owners simply drop a prefilled pod into the skimmer basket to solve pool water care issues and enjoy sparklingly brilliant water for 90 days.

FROG Pool Solutions include a line of four different products:

FROG Algae Gone™ treats and cures algae outbreaks.

FROG 90-day Algae Barrier™ prevents green, yellow and black algae for 90 days. Plus, it comes with a 90-Day Algae Protection Guarantee.

FROG 90-Day GoodBye Phos™ reduces and removes phosphates – the food for algae and improves filter efficiency for 90 days.

FROG 90-Day GoodBye Cloudy™ polishes pool water, and creates crystal clear, brilliant, sparkling water for 90 days.

FROG Pool Solutions completely changes the way people treat their pool water and how often they treat it.

"FROG Pool Solutions are drastically different than any other algaecide and/or water clarifier on the market," Alex Granlund, product marketing manager for King Technology states.

"The vast majority of pool chemicals are sold in bottles of liquid. They leak, causing retailers to put up signs in their store that say, 'Not responsible for Leakage.' The caps crack, the bottles are misshapen, and consumers often need several bottles for one treatment, so retailers have to carry a lot of heavy boxes of bottles that are over 80% water.

"Then, pool owners have to figure out the confusing small print dosage instructions, measure and dump in liquid that spills, splashes and often stains; and they have to do this weekly!" Granlund adds.

FROG Pool Solutions change all that. Individual pods are prefilled with a dry, concentrated formula, so there's never leakage. And consumers buy one pouch that's three times lighter than a bottle of a liquid pool chemical.

One pod in the skimmer dispenses within 24 hours, and that's it – the treatments last up to 90 days. Pods are discarded next time the skimmer basket is emptied.

"Solving the everyday needs of pool and spa owners is at the core of King Technology's mission statement," says Brian Holliday, director of strategic growth for King Technology.

"We use a market-back approach to identify unmet needs in the marketplace," Holliday adds. "That means we start by speaking to the end user. When we had the idea for FROG Pool Solutions, we asked pool owners what they liked and didn't like about the products they were currently using for their most common pool issues.

"With that information, we figured out a better approach to solve cloudy, murky, green pool water and keep it sparkling clean for 90 days. We're highly confident that our new line of FROG Pool Solutions will meet or exceed end user expectations."

FROG makes pool water care much easier for pool owners, and for retailers. FROG Pool Solutions come in lightweight pouches that contain 2 to 3 pods and are three times lighter than liquid chemicals.

The pouches are easy to merchandise - they don't leak or spill. They're lightweight, easy to carry, easy to sell, and effective to use.

FROG Pool Solutions expands FROG's line of pool, hot tub and swim spa products. The company has more than 22 years of successful residential algaecide prevention and cures, with guaranteed success.

"FROG Pool Solutions makes treating common pool issues really easy for pool owners, eliminates weekly dosing and helps keep pools clean and clear for much longer," Granlund concludes.

This line of easy-to-use Pool Solutions is perfect for any pool.

For more information contact [email protected]

SOURCE King Technology