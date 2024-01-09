The Future of IT: Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference Announced for September 2024 at Bellagio, Las Vegas

Info-Tech Research Group has announced the return of Info-Tech LIVE for 2024, the firm's annual event for IT leaders, exhibitors, and media to explore emerging technology trends and innovative insights. The IT conference, set for September 17-19, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, will bring together industry experts and thought leaders to explore and shape the future of technology.

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that its flagship annual conference, Info-Tech LIVE, will be hosted this year at Bellagio in Las Vegas from September 17 to 19, 2024. This move marks the first time the event will be held at the iconic venue.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 is expected to be another landmark event, bringing together more IT leaders, professionals, and industry experts from around the globe than ever before.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 will take place at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 17 to 19, 2024. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Info-Tech LIVE is about pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers in IT, and LIVE 2024 is set to be a transformative experience, bringing together the most forward-thinking minds in IT," says Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "LIVE 2024 is a unique opportunity to redefine how we approach technology and innovation. Our goal is to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an exponentially complex and fast-paced technological world."

LIVE 2024 attendees can expect a dynamic agenda filled with exceptional keynotes, insightful sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The theme and speakers for this year's conference will be announced in the spring.

"We are looking forward to welcoming IT executives, thought leaders, and industry influencers to explore and engage with the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of IT," says Harrison.

Renowned for its engaging and interactive format, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 at Bellagio will offer hands-on workshops, in-depth discussions, and one-on-one sessions with Info-Tech's analysts. The 2024 event is poised to redefine IT leadership and innovation by providing a platform for attendees to gain actionable insights and strategies to drive technology-led transformations within their organizations.

Info-Tech Research Group is currently inviting exhibitors and media to be a part of LIVE 2024. The conference offers a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. Journalists, podcasters, and influencers will have access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and interviews with industry experts and speakers.

For more information about exhibiting at Info-Tech LIVE 2024, please visit Info-Tech's events page.

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For over 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

