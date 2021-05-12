The future of Lone Wolf Transactions is brighter than ever

Marketplace: a free library of integrated tools, services, and solutions for Transactions users, featuring Updater, Adwerx, Earnnest, Rentspree and more.

Digital Title Orders launch of the industry's first digital title experience, connecting Transactions users directly to their title company of choice to place orders in a more frictionless and secure way.

Cloud CMA: a two-way integration with the award-winning comparative market analysis (CMA) solution in Cloud Agent Suite, allowing for instant CMAs or transactions from either solution.

Core functionality: upgrades include enhanced file review capabilities for larger brokerages and a centralized offer management tool for agents to send and receive offers.

Each of these innovations helps agents and brokers start fast, work smart, and provide a complete—and completely digital—experience to their buyers and sellers.

"Real estate has come a long way in the past year, and Transactions has evolved along with it," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "Every one of our innovations fulfills a single purpose: simplify real estate. From listing to contract to close, Transactions does just that, and we're excited for what the future holds for this solution and the hundreds of thousands of agents using it across the country."

Associations across the country are rallying to ensure their members do not lose the transaction solution they use every day. C.A.R. and Texas Realtors have agreed to continue partnering with Lone Wolf to provide Transactions' core digital forms and transaction functionality as a member benefit to their 200,000 and 140,000 members, respectively. These agreements ensure their members will incur no costs or loss of productivity from potentially switching to new software.

"Our agents trust and rely on Transactions for the most fundamental activity in their profession: contracts," said Travis Kessler, CEO of Texas Realtors. "As their association, it's imperative that we provide them with the tools they need to be efficient, compliant, and successful in this activity. Lone Wolf is as committed to this as we are, and we're excited to continue our partnership in 2022."

While the past year has seen significant innovation for Transactions, the year ahead will see much more. This year, Lone Wolf will begin beta-testing its next generation smart forms, a revolutionary transformation of digital forms featuring auto-check for errors and omissions, a mobile workspace, and the use of machine-learning to provide autosuggestions and contextual insights. Lone Wolf will also continue to integrate recently acquired solutions from the Cloud Agent Suite, LionDesk, and HomeSpotter to further expand Transactions' end-to-end functionality for its agent, broker, MLS, and association customers, speeding up and simplifying the entire transaction from start to finish.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg for Transactions," said Lisa Mihelcich, Industry Relations Officer at Lone Wolf. "Not only are we bringing together all the solutions real estate professionals need in one place, but we're also incorporating revolutionary things like AI and machine learning into these solutions. We're on a mission to simplify real estate, and we're giving agents the kind of modern and intelligent tech to make that happen, today."

