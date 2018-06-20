The Future of Resident Amenities is Here with Valet Living Home

"Valet Living has been servicing the multifamily community since 1995," said CEO and President, Shawn Handrahan. "Over the past 23 years we have built wonderful partnerships with the communities that we service, and as a company, we have been looking for ways to help these communities even more. The idea for Valet Living Home did not start in our corporate office. We listened to what property managers and residents have been asking us, and that is how we cultivated Valet Living Home."

The Valet Living Home mobile app is one of a kind, as it is the only app developed exclusively for the multifamily industry to give apartment residents access to the services they want, making their lives easier in the process. Residents at Valet Living Home communities can order home cleans, have their pets cared for, save money on local deals and more through a single app, giving residents more time to spend with family and friends instead of worrying about daunting household chores. Valet Living Home also provides a concierge offering with customizable services that include dry cleaning, wash and fold laundry, in home package delivery and on-demand trash pickup.

"To download the app and order the service was simple," says resident Donald Welmer. "You click a button on the app, and then you come home, and everything is done, it's perfect. Valet Living just makes it easy!"

Years of research and development went into creating the Valet Living Home mobile app. In order to gauge the voice of the resident, Valet Living surveyed thousands of multifamily residents to understand the desires and expectations in an amenity services provider. The information that Valet Living gathered ultimately fueled the development of the Valet Living Home app as you see it today.

"Valet Living Home has made my life super easy," exclaims another resident, Marcus Warren. "My packages are there on time; my apartment is clean when I come home. I'm happy – it felt like I was coming back to a hotel room!"

The goal of Valet Living Home is in line with Valet Living's core mission, setting the standard for residential living to make lives easier for both property managers and residents, while improving property values.

"Industry experts credit tech-enabled amenities with driving new leases and resident retention," said Chief Marketing Officer, Patti Girardi. "Data shows 83% of new residents are downloading the app (three times the industry average) with 64% of registered users placing an order (twice the industry average)."

Valet Living Home is active in ten markets within the United States and will be announcing additional markets in the coming months.

"We have received tremendous interest in the few short days since we have launched this app," said Regional Vice President of Valet Living Home, Matt Graves. "The data that we have gathered from our first communities shows that Valet Living Home increases not only resident retention but also increases resident satisfaction."

To contact Valet Living for more information about Valet Living Home, please visit http://www.valetliving.com/contact/valet-living-home-request/.

About Valet Living:

As a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace, Valet Living has been setting the standard for doorstep collection and recycling since 1995. Servicing over a million apartment homes across 38 states, Valet Living has grown to become not just the only national provider of doorstep collection and recycling services, but also the only nationally-recognized full service amenities provider to the multifamily industry. In addition to doorstep collection, Valet Living's turns, maintenance and pet station solutions make life easier for both property managers and residents, while improving property values. With the launch of its resident-facing amenity services app, Valet Living Home, Valet Living is now the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

