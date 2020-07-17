The Future of Skincare Looks Bright: Perricone MD Introduces its Most Powerful and Potent Vitamin C Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative and clinically-proven skincare brand Perricone MD continues to harness the power of antioxidants to deliver visibly dramatic results with its newest launch, the Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Complex 20%. Packed with not one, but three forms of vitamin C for the brand's highest concentration of 20%, this ultra-potent, supercharged serum further broadens Perricone MD's problem-solution portfolio and addresses discoloration, dark spots, uneven skin tone and texture.

Unlike traditional vitamin C, Perricone MD's proprietary Vitamin C Ester is a more potent, highly stable and less abrasive form, making it easily absorbable for maximum antioxidant benefits. So how does this unique formula complement Perricone MD's existing Vitamin C Ester franchise? This supercharged serum boasts three forms of vitamin C: Vitamin C Ester, Ether and Phosphate. The powerful trio works in synergy to protect against free radicals, boost the look of collagen-rich skin and penetrate deep into skin's surface for maximum brightening benefits.

To stabilize and boost the effectiveness of the formula, the triple threat of vitamin C is paired with vitamin E, ferulic acid and phospholipids to ensure maximum potency is delivered to the skin without irritation. Ferulic acid is a super antioxidant that protects the skin against free radical damage, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. The product is also formulated with vitamin E, a nourishing and reparative antioxidant to help even skin tone and counteract free radical damage.

"Vitamin C has proven time and again to be a skincare powerhouse, which is why it's been such a staple ingredient in the Perricone MD portfolio," states Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Koerner. "Our proprietary Vitamin C Ester has been a part of the brand's DNA since the very beginning, and it was time to push the boundaries by creating an even better, more powerful Vitamin C technology than ever before. Through science and research, we were able to successfully boost the concentration to our highest at 20%, improve performance and further amplify the glowing, firming and smoothing benefits that our customers know and love."

The results speak for themselves. In clinical testing, 92% of respondents showed improvement in the appearance of skin texture*. In consumer testing, 90% saw an improvement in skin texture and smoothness while 88% agreed their complexion looked brighter.**

Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Complex 20% (2oz) retails for $159 and is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Ulta.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Dillards.com, Sephora.com, Bloomingdales.com, LordAndTaylor.com and Macys.com.

*Based on a clinical study of 42 women over 8 weeks.

**Based on a consumer study of 103 people over 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, QVC and Sephora, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

