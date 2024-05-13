The Future of Supply Chain Management: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Insights on Real-Time Visibility Technology

Info-Tech Research Group's latest industry research provides strategies to harness real-time transportation visibility for enhanced logistics efficiency. The newly published blueprint offers practical guidance for organizations aiming to optimize their supply chain operations, ensuring timely delivery and robust response capabilities in a rapidly changing global market.

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The logistics sector is experiencing significant growth and technological advancement, significantly increasing the importance of real-time transportation visibility systems. These systems enable organizations to enhance supply chain and delivery efficiency, as well as adapt to the evolving expectations of the market. Info-Tech Research Group's latest industry blueprint, Real-Time Transportation Visibility Systems, explores how these technologies can transform logistics operations by providing immediate insights into shipment statuses, thereby improving operational reliability and customer satisfaction.

"Supply chain visibility is the capacity to track various items or products in transit, providing a clear picture of the inventory and activity," says Kevin Tucker, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Using real-time information that identifies problems, a real-time supply chain visibility system can assist logistics organizations in identifying possible problems before they arise so that they can implement solutions that minimize risks and prevent disruptions."

Info-Tech's research emphasizes the critical role that real-time transportation visibility systems play in modern logistics strategies. These systems can streamline operations by providing continuous monitoring and updates on shipments, as well as considerably reducing costs associated with delays and miscommunications. By integrating these technologies, organizations can exceed customer expectations, ensuring prompt and reliable service delivery. This proactive approach is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in the fast-paced logistics industry.

"The more sophisticated visibility systems combine data from all sources, both internal and external, spanning the whole supply chain service region," explains Tucker. "This includes data about people, processes, technology, and environmental factors like weather, road conditions, and other factors that could affect product delivery services. These solutions also make use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide precise forecasts and recommended fixes."

Building on the capabilities of real-time visibility systems, Info-Tech's blueprint highlights the transformative impact these technologies have on logistics operations. By leveraging comprehensive data analytics and real-time tracking, logistics organizations can optimize routing, reduce delays, and enhance overall supply chain efficiency. This level of sophistication in visibility systems not only mitigates risk but also adapts to dynamic market conditions, ensuring logistics operations are both resilient and responsive to unforeseen challenges.

The firm's blueprint outlines the following six criteria that logistics organizations must consider when selecting and implementing a supply chain visibility system:

1. Internal Data Integrations: Ensure the system integrates seamlessly with:

WMS – Warehouse Management System

YMS – Yard Management System

IMS – Inventory Management System

TMS – Transportation Management System

ERP – Enterprise Resource Planning System

2. Account for External Conditions: The visibility system will need to incorporate data on external factors affecting logistics, like:

Road Conditions

Weather

Traffic

3. External Data Handling: Manage data interactions with external parties effectively, including:

Third-Party and Fourth-Party Logistics

Customers, Suppliers, and Partners

Contractors, Depots, and Agencies

4. Real-Time Decision-Making: Key processes to enhance with real-time data, such as:

Route Planning

Driver Communication

Expense Management

Proof of Delivery

Load Status

Data Management

5. System Selection: Choose a visibility system that aligns with organizational goals and integrates well with existing tools. Example visibility systems include:

Project 44

FourKites

BLUME Global

Transporeon

TMS First

MacroPoint

6. Cybersecurity Measures: Implement robust cybersecurity solutions to protect data integrity and privacy.

Info-Tech's latest blueprint underscores the strategic advantages of real-time transportation visibility systems, positioning them as critical tools for enhancing supply chain resilience and efficiency. By adopting such systems, organizations can improve logistical operations and adapt more effectively to unexpected market shifts and disruptions. This approach not only elevates operational reliability but also significantly boosts customer satisfaction, ensuring organizations are well-equipped to meet the challenges of a dynamic supply chain environment.

