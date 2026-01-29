The Future of Workplace Wellness Starts Here: Registration Opens for Wellness Workdays' 13th Annual Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that drive quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improvements in employee productivity, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference.

Wellness Workdays' 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference will take place virtually on April 16th 2026.

The virtual conference will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and will feature nationally recognized speakers from across the country. Presenters will explore the evolving landscape of employee wellness and share proven strategies and initiatives employers can implement to build a healthy, resilient, safe, and high-performing workforce.

"Today's employers face increasing pressure to support the health, safety, and well-being of their workforce in meaningful and measurable ways," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "Strategic wellness and safety initiatives are no longer optional - they are essential to organizational success. We are excited to bring together industry leaders and employers for our 13th annual conference to highlight emerging trends, innovative approaches, and best practices that help organizations create cultures of well-being that truly drive results."

Attendees will gain practical tools and insights to develop comprehensive, strategic workplace wellness programs. Conference topics will include wellness program strategy and success stories, population health management, risk reduction and health claims analysis, behavior change principles and approaches, participation- and outcomes-based wellness programs, employee engagement, productivity, and presenteeism.

Now in its thirteenth year, the Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference has earned a strong reputation as a premier educational event, offering professionals the opportunity to connect virtually and learn directly from leading industry experts. Past speakers have represented distinguished organizations including Harvard University, New Balance, Cigna, Turner Construction, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, BlumShapiro, Central Maine Healthcare, the Denver Broncos, Brown University, Norway Savings Bank, Columbia Construction, Orlando Utilities, and Rockland Trust Bank.

Registration and additional conference details are available on the conference website: www.wellnessworkdays.com/2026-conference

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as financial and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

