The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Prix Galien Startup"

-- In Partnership with Business France, Awards will be presented on October 27, 2022, at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony in New York City

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2022 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Prix Galien Startup." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 27, 2022, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"The Prix Galien Awards have become the most coveted prizes for those who dedicate their lives to the development of meaningful drugs and innovations," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman. "Members of the Awards Committees applaud the unwavering commitment of each nominee in their quest to provide a healthier future for the next generation."

The newest Prix Galien Award category, "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," acknowledges the role played by these institutions in guiding the next wave of innovators by offering a range of mentoring skills including clinical trial design expertise, legal counsel, lab space, professional development, peer-to-peer support, free access to leading advisors and economic support to advance life science innovation.

"During my 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, I learned the importance of casting a wide net in pursuing new ideas while taking on the task of turning these into meaningful products for patients," said Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, member of the Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee. "It is an honor to join the Awards jurors responsible for recognizing the industry's very best innovative practices in the new Award category."

Judges will evaluate submissions using seven criteria, including details on how the incubator/accelerator addresses the needs of candidates accepted, background on how success is measured during the incubation, acceleration or funding period, and examples of businesses that have "graduated" or "exited" from the incubator and/or accelerator, alongside a candidate's 800-word entry.

"At Alexandria, we are immensely proud to play an essential role in catalyzing life science entrepreneurship and innovation as well as the growth of life science ecosystems through our one-of-kind, best-in-class Alexandria LaunchLabs® life science startup platform. We curate and coalesce mission-critical real estate, early-stage risk capital, mentorship and company-building resources to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into new treatments and cures to help meet society's significant unmet medical need," said Joel S. Marcus, J.D., CPA, Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments. "I am honored to join the Prix Galien's esteemed Award jury, and with the creation of this new Award category, The Galien Foundation is once again positioned at the forefront of endeavors that will help advance progress toward medicines to improve, extend and save the lives of patients around the world."

The "Best Digital Health Solution" category recognizes excellence in research and development that has significantly improved the human condition. The "Prix Galien Startup" category, which rewards and supports innovation worldwide, will announce three winners for, "Best Startup in Pharmaceutical or Biotechnology Industry," "Best Startup in in the Medical Technologies Industry," and "Best Startup in the Digital Health Industry." Frederic Rossi, General Manager Business France for North America underlines the "tremendous opportunity for French companies to present astonishing projects and to meet with US healthcare leaders for the rapid adoption of essential innovations."

Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity (Nominees)

AIM-HI Accelerator Fund AION Labs aMoon Fund BioLabs /LabCentral Consuli, Inc.: Windfall Design Technologies: ELabNYC |ABCT |WCBA | Next Milestone Dynamk Capital FUTURE4CARE Accelerator Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS Kittyhawk Ventures leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners: LakeNona Academy MATTER Startup Incubation mHUBMedTech Accelerator The Novartis Biome Scripps Research VIB Villgro Africa Walgreens Clinical Trials

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Aidar Health, Inc MouthLab Vital Signs Monitoring System behold.ai red dot® V2 Clinical Analysis Software Big Health Daylight BioSensics BioDigit Home Butterfly Network Inc Butterfly iQ+ Digital Diagnostics Inc IDx-DR Exscientia Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform Flow.is Flow: Meditation for modern life Medable Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform Novadiscovery JINKO Patientory Inc Patientory Therapixel MammoScreen® Viz.ai ContaCT

Prix Galien Startup (Nominees)

Aqemia Pharma/Biotech Aurion Biotech Pharma/Biotech BrenusPharma Pharma/Biotech CTIBIOTECH Pharma/Biotech Curie Therapeutics Pharma/Biotech Deka Biosciences Pharma/Biotech Diaccurate Pharma/Biotech Genoscience Pharma/Biotech Hummingbird Bioscience Pharma/Biotech MAIA Biotechnology Pharma/Biotech Parthenon Therapeutics Pharma/Biotech ReCode Therapeutics Pharma/Biotech Smart Immune Pharma/Biotech Acorai Medtech Dessintey Medtech Dynocardia Medtech Epilab Medtech I.Ceram Medtech Imaginostics Medtech Quantum Surgical Medtech Remedee Labs Medtech Robeauté Medtech Standard Bariatrics Medtech Veloce Corp (SmartTab) Medtech Abys Medical Digital Health Akili Interactive Digital Health Bloqcube Digital Health Cardiosignal Digital Health Fifth Eye Digital Health Medexprim Digital Health MindMics Digital Health OccamzRazor Digital Health Pentavere Digital Health SeqOneGenomics Digital Health Synsight Digital Health WeFight Digital Health

Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee 2022

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Chairman

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Jean-Pierre GARNIER

Former CEO, GSK

Alex GORSKY

Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2022

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health, Finn Partners

Sub-Committee Jury Chair

Ron COHEN, M.D.

Founder, President & CEO, Acordia Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI, M.D.

Chairman & Chief Curator, CNS Summit/Co-Chair, Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE, M.D.

Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS, M.D.

Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW, J.D., MBA

Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr - @businessfrance

