The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Recipient of the Roy Vagelos, Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity

-- Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., n-Lorem Foundation, to receive award on October 27, 2022, at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of the n-Lorem Foundation, as the 2022 recipient of the Roy Vagelos, Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity. Dr. Crooke has been recognized for his nearly 50 years of dedication to a novel, clinically endorsed concept of using synthetic oligonucleotides to control the expression of genes and proteins that impact disease. The award will be presented at the 16th annual Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, October 27, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)

"On behalf of all members of The Galien Foundation, it is an honor to present Dr. Crooke with this award. His leadership provided a new, highly personalized pathway to resolving some of the most difficult biomedical challenges," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "We thank Dr. Crooke for his half century of passion to improving the human condition and applaud his dedication to bringing solutions to thousands of patients."

The Award recognizes innovative individual and group efforts to improve the human condition through the application of biomedical science to health problems in developing or underserved populations worldwide. In 2018, the Award was renamed in honor of its first recipient, Dr. P Roy Vagelos, Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co., Inc. Chairman of the Board, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, in recognition of his decades of corporate and philanthropic contributions to fighting disease in the pursuit of better health for all. Dr. Vagelos chaired the Prix Galien USA Committee between 2012 and 2017. Since its inception, the annual Pro Bono Humanum Award was personally presented by Pr. Elie Wiesel (1928–2016), Honorary Founding President of the Galien Foundation and 1986 Nobel Peace Laureate. Pr. Wiesel attended every ceremony during his lifetime.

The n-Lorem Foundation is focused on creating individual treatments for patients in the United States with nano-rare diseases caused by genetic mutations that affect approximately <30 patients in the world. With a seasoned leadership team and strategic partnerships, the n-Lorem Foundation provides the framework, funds and access for nano-rare patients who are amendable to its technology to receive experimental Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) for free, for life.

To learn more about the award and past Pro Bono Humanum Award winners, please visit: https://www.galienfoundation.org/roy-vagelos-pro-bono-humanum-award. To join us for the 2022 Prix Galien USA Forum and Awards Ceremony, please visit our website at: https://join.galienfoundation.org/.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

