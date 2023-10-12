The Galien Foundation Hosts 2023 Galien Week of Innovation to Honor Life Science Research

Week Features High-level Conversations on Life Science Trends and Honors Unique Products That Have Impacted Patient Care Through Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2023 Galien Week of Innovation will draw together leaders from industry, government, science, and the research community from October 23-27. The Galien Week of Innovation presents an exclusive series of thematic webinars featuring nominees of the Prix Galien USA Awards, discussing hot button topics through the lens of the life-changing innovations brought to market. The three-day webinar series will lead up to the annual Galien Forum and Prix Galien Awards on October 26. To learn more and register for the Galien Week of Innovation, please visit our website here.

(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)

"The life science industry continues to demonstrate advances that promise a revolution in cures, treatments and tools for patients everywhere, and this year's award nominees are a reflection of just that," said Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee (Categories: Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, and Rare/Orphan Diseases). "The Awards Committee are thrilled to recognize these outstanding achievements among a distinguished group of industry peers at this year's ceremony."

On October 23, 24, and 25, a series of award category-focused virtual webinars will feature the 177 products from 163 companies in 15 therapeutic areas nominated for the Prix Galien awards. For a detailed look into this year's nominees, click here . Each webinar will be an opportunity to "Meet the Scientists," comprising five to ten product nominee representatives and Prix Galien USA Partners and Committee member-moderated discussions to highlight the scientific journey behind each product.

"We are honored to recognize the commitment of each nominee in their quest to provide a healthier future for the next generation during this year's Prix Galien USA events," said Bernard Poussot, Prix Galien Committee Chair (Categories: Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, Medical Technology and Startup), Board Member, Roche Holding & Cargill Inc. Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth. "The Prix Galien Awards represent the long-standing tradition of bringing the best in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and digital health industry together to celebrate success in research, development and innovation, and we appreciate the opportunity to celebrate these researchers and their efforts towards life changing innovations."

The 2023 Galien Forum will be held on Thursday, October 26, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. The Galien Forum offers a full day of spirited discussions with Nobel Laureates, top policymakers, and leading industry executives who offer perspectives on the most significant health challenges of our time while highlighting the latest research and clinical pathways toward diagnosis, treatment, and cure. The winners for the "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" and "Best Startup" categories will be announced during the Forum by Bernard Poussot.

Following the Forum, the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony will be hosted at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. During the Ceremony, winners for "Best Medical Technology," "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and new this year, "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases," will be honored. The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee comprises top biomedical scientists from the private sector and academia, including Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity will be presented during the Awards ceremony to Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first African American woman to be admitted into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut training program and enter space aboard the Endeavour on mission STS47. Dr. Jemison is recognized for the exceptional achievements of her career, which has expanded across several roles including general practitioner, Peace Corps medical officer, educator, and founder of her own company, The Jemison Group.

"Each year, we look forward to the week of events honoring the exemplary work produced by these change agents of healthcare," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We want to thank all nominees and winners for their tireless dedication to research, development and innovation that has been critical in improving the health and wellness of countless individuals around the world."

The Galien Week of Innovation will include:

Digital Health Webinars | Monday, October 23

11AM - 12PM ET : What factors have contributed to the slower than anticipated take-up of digital health offerings in the management of chronic disease? Is AI going to finally tip the scale and lead to universal adoption of "connected health" strategies focused on digital therapeutics?

: What factors have contributed to the slower than anticipated take-up of digital health offerings in the management of chronic disease? Is AI going to finally tip the scale and lead to universal adoption of "connected health" strategies focused on digital therapeutics? 12PM - 1PM ET : Are health system payers and insurers prepared to reward software-driven patient self-care applications, particularly by recognizing prevention and wellness as an integral element of service -- and reimbursement -- provision?

Incubator / Accelerator / Equity Webinars | Monday, October 23

1PM - 2PM ET : Why are academic institutes, major medical centers/hospitals, and the top 10 pharma companies launching incubators and accelerator ventures to offer guidance to biotech, digital health, health information, and medical device start-ups, often under their own umbrella? Beyond financial and intellectual resources, how are these groups working to advance ideas into the marketplace, and what is their actual clinical impact?

Why are academic institutes, major medical centers/hospitals, and the top 10 pharma companies launching incubators and accelerator ventures to offer guidance to biotech, digital health, health information, and medical device start-ups, often under their own umbrella? Beyond financial and intellectual resources, how are these groups working to advance ideas into the marketplace, and what is their actual clinical impact? 2PM - 3PM ET : How do these investment and counseling groups help start-ups with their clinical trial design, navigate regulatory and payer system complexities, or build a go to marketing plan? Beyond access to cash, what makes the innovator's connection to an incubator, accelerator, or private equity group so critical to eventual success in the market?

Pharma Webinars | Tuesday, October 24

11AM - 12PM ET : What are the epidemiological, cellular and molecular factors that are driving this trend, particularly among younger populations – and how is research science responding?

: What are the epidemiological, cellular and molecular factors that are driving this trend, particularly among younger populations – and how is research science responding? 12PM - 1PM ET : Assessing the current state of scientific progress in understanding the basic evolution of cancer as well as nominee experience in moving promising drug targets into clinical trials, regulatory approvals and market acceptance

Assessing the current state of scientific progress in understanding the basic evolution of cancer as well as nominee experience in moving promising drug targets into clinical trials, regulatory approvals and market acceptance 1PM - 2PM ET : What strategies are nominees developing to "de-risk" novel CNS therapies and speed the pathway to clinical and market success?

What strategies are nominees developing to "de-risk" novel CNS therapies and speed the pathway to clinical and market success? 2PM - 3PM ET : With a global pandemic raising awareness of the importance of vaccines and anti-viral medicines, are private-sector R&D incentives aligned to meet growing market needs?

With a global pandemic raising awareness of the importance of vaccines and anti-viral medicines, are private-sector R&D incentives aligned to meet growing market needs? 3PM - 4PM ET : Given the complex biological and genetic interrelationships that characterize autoimmune, metabolic and aged-based genetic disorders, how has research science progressed in ensuring patients with these conditions can benefit from a more personalized approach to treatment?

Rare/Orphan Diseases Webinars | Tuesday, October 24

4PM - 5PM ET : Will progress in medicines that promise a cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar innovations on patient access to these increasingly high-cost, high-touch therapies?

Medtech Webinars | Wednesday, October 25

11AM - 12PM ET : How are MedTech innovations like precision robotic engineering, connected devices, 3D printing and AI changing clinical workflows, costs and patient outcomes in cancer?

How are MedTech innovations like precision robotic engineering, connected devices, 3D printing and AI changing clinical workflows, costs and patient outcomes in cancer? 12PM - 1PM ET : What do MedTech manufacturers require to ensure that patients continue to benefit from safer, less invasive innovations in CVD, still the number one cause of death worldwide?

What do MedTech manufacturers require to ensure that patients continue to benefit from safer, less invasive innovations in CVD, still the number one cause of death worldwide? 1PM - 2PM ET : What are the next frontiers of patient care offered by MedTech devices and diagnostics in your therapeutic area?

Biotech Webinars | Wednesday, October 25

2PM - 3PM ET : What are the latest estimations of progress in your respective fields of cancer research, i.e. hematologic and solid tumor cancers? What does the future hold for immunotherapy, precision medicine, cancer vaccines and cancer prevention?

What are the latest estimations of progress in your respective fields of cancer research, i.e. hematologic and solid tumor cancers? What does the future hold for immunotherapy, precision medicine, cancer vaccines and cancer prevention? 3PM - 4PM ET : In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, what is the state of the vaccine business model? Will climate change, urbanization and an aging population require more investments in fighting a growing incidence of infectious diseases?

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, what is the state of the vaccine business model? Will climate change, urbanization and an aging population require more investments in fighting a growing incidence of infectious diseases? 4PM - 5PM ET : As more complex conditions respond to improvements in our understanding of the biology behind disease, what can patients expect to see in the form of new treatments in your respective therapeutic areas of expertise?

2023 Galien Forum & Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony | Thursday, October 26

7:30AM – 3:00PM ET : The Galien Forum will be held in-person and virtually at the Alexandria Center for Life Science.

will be held in-person and virtually at the Alexandria Center for Life Science. 6:30PM - 10:30PM ET : Winners of the Prix Galien Awards , recognized for outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition in one of the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, will be announced live from the American Museum of Natural History.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact:

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

[email protected]

646-213-7243

SOURCE The Galien Foundation