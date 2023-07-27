The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"
27 Jul, 2023, 09:15 ET
-- Winners to be Recognized by Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders on October 26, 2023, at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony in New York City
NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2023 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product", and "Best Pharmaceutical Product." Nominees have also been announced in the newest Prix Galien Award category, "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 26, 2023, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
"It is a great honor to evaluate and recognize the incredible product submissions created by those who have dedicated their lives to discovering, developing, and distributing life-saving solutions around the world," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA awards committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. "The Awards represent endless determination in the pursuit of life-changing innovation, and we are excited to announce the 2023 nominations"
The 2023 Prix Galien USA nominees include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 17 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Product" – 24 nominees; and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" – 5 nominees.
To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.
Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)
|
Albireo Pharma, Inc.
|
Bylvay®
|
Amgen and AstraZeneca
|
TEZSPIRE®
|
argenx
|
VYVGART®
|
BeiGene
|
Brukinsa®
|
Bristol Myers Squibb
|
CAMZYOS® (mavacamten)
|
Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca
|
ENHERTU®
|
ImmunoGen, Inc.
|
ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx)
|
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|
Rylaze®
|
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
|
TECVAYLI™
|
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech USA Inc
|
CARVYKTI®
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
VAXNEUVANCE
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
PREVNAR20®
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Evkeeza®
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi
|
Dupixent® (dupilumab)
|
Seagen Inc.
|
ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin)
|
VBI Vaccines Inc.
|
PreHevbrio™
|
XVIVO Perfusion
|
XPS with STEEN Solution
Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)
|
Alkermes, Inc
|
LYBALVI®
|
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
RELYVRIO® (also known as ALBRIOZA™ and AMX0035)
|
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
LUPKYNIS®
|
Blueprint Medicines
|
AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib)
|
Blueprint Medicines
|
GAVRETO® (pralsetinib)
|
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|
QINLOCK®
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) Injection
|
Epizyme Inc.
|
TAZVERIK®
|
Genentech
|
VABYSMO®
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
Sunlenca®
|
Incyte Corp.
|
Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)
|
Incyte Corporation
|
Opzelura
|
Ironshore
|
JORNAY PM®
|
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
|
RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw)
|
Mayne Pharma
|
Nextstellis® (drospirenone and estetrol tablets) 3 mg/14.2 mg
|
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution
|
Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (formerly Myovant Sciences, Inc.)
|
MYFEMBREE® (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate)
|
Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (formerly Myovant Sciences, Inc.)
|
ORGOVYX® (relugolix)
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI® (binimetinib)
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
CIBINQO™
|
Roche
|
OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab)
|
Sanofi
|
Tzield® (teplizumab-mzwv)
|
Servier Pharmaceuticals
|
TIBSOVO®
|
ViiV Healthcare
|
Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension)
Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases (Nominees)
|
Boehringer Ingelheim
|
Spevigo® (spesolimab)
|
CSL / uniQure
|
HEMGENIX®
|
Horizon Therapeutics
|
TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw)
|
Immunocore
|
KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn)
|
Sanofi
|
Xenpozyme® (olipudase alfa-rpcp)
"The annual Prix Galien USA Awards provide the opportunity to recognize the incredible achievements of those at the forefront of healthcare innovation, which have become the backbone of many biomedical and technology advances," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to honoring the most impactful innovations of our generation, center stage, in the heart of New York City."
The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of 11 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including three Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.
Prix Galien Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases Awards Committee 2023
Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.
Prix Galien Committee Chair
Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Stanley B. PRUSINIER
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco
Philipp A. SHARP
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President, Stanford University
Elie WIESEL
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
