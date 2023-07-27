The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"
27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET
-- Award Candidates and Winners to be Presented on October 26, 2023, at the Prix Galien USA Forum in New York City
NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2023 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity." In partnership with Business France, nominees have also been announced for "Best Startup." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on October 26, 2023, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. Nominees in the "Best Medical Technology" category will be previewed during the Prix Galien USA Forum and, later that evening, category winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
"The Prix Galien Awards Committee is delighted to celebrate this remarkable group of candidates and selecting this year's winners will be no easy feat," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Medical Technology, Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman. "This great list of nominees reflects the undeniable courage, dedication, and passion behind each researcher continually working to deliver answers to patients around the world. We applaud their efforts and look forward to celebrating our shared goal of improving the human condition".
In its second year as a Prix Galien Award category, "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," acknowledges the role played by these institutions in guiding the next wave of innovators by offering a range of mentoring skills, including clinical trial design expertise, legal counsel, lab space, professional development, peer-to-peer support, free access to leading advisors, and economic support to advance life science innovation.
"I'm honored to be returning as an Awards juror as we commend the unwavering commitment of each winner and award nominee in their perseverance of the advancement of global science, healthcare, and wellness," said Alex Gorsky, Former CEO and Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, member of the Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee. "The outstanding quality of the submissions is a testament to the promising future of the life sciences industries."
|
Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)
|
Abbott - NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic
|
Behavidence
|
Biocorp
|
Butterfly Network, Inc
|
Canvas Dx by Cognoa
|
Curio
|
Empatica
|
Evolve Medical Systems
|
Flow.is
|
Hyperion
|
Intellewave device
|
Medable
|
Metalytics
|
Mymee
|
NoviGuide
|
One Drop
|
Patientory, Inc
|
Revibe Technologies
|
Science 37
|
TECHMEDO
|
Therapixel
|
uMotif
|
Viz.AI
|
XRHealth
|
Best Medical Technology (Nominees)
|
Alcon
|
AcrySof™ IQ Vivity™ Extended Vision Intraocular
|
Bausch + Lomb
|
XIPERE®
|
Body Vision Medical
|
LungVision™
|
Boston Scientific
|
ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System
|
Boston Scientific
|
SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel
|
Boston Scientific | Baylis Medical
|
VersaCross Transseptal Platform
|
CVRx®
|
Barostim™
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Aortic
|
ENDOLOGIX LLC
|
DETOUR System
|
Flosonics Medical Inc.
|
FloPatch (catalog #FP120)
|
GT Medical Technologies, Inc.
|
GammaTile®
|
Guardant Health
|
Guardant360 CDx
|
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Trudhesa®
|
Impulse Dynamics
|
Optimizer® Smart Mini System
|
Lantheus
|
PYLARIFY® injection and PYLARIFY AI™
|
LifeVac, LLC
|
LifeVac
|
Olympus America Inc.
|
BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)
|
Organon
|
The Jada® System
|
Outset Medical, Inc.
|
Tablo® Hemodialysis System
|
Polarean
|
XENOVIEW™ (xenon Xe 129 hyperpolarized)
|
QT Medical Inc.
|
PCA 500
|
Roche
|
Elecsys® beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and
|
Solo-Dex, Inc.
|
Solo-Dex Fascile
|
Standard Bariatrics, Inc.
|
Titan SGS®
|
Terumo Aortic
|
Thoraflex Hybrid™
|
UNICANCER
|
Papillon system
|
Valencia Technologies Corporation
|
eCoin® Tibial Neurostimulator
|
Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees)
|
AION Labs
|
Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences by University at Buffalo
|
Cube Labs
|
EIT Health Venture Centre of Excellence (VCoE)
|
Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS
|
MATTER Startup Incubation
|
Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator
|
MedTech Accelerator by mHUB Chicago
|
NHS Innovation Accelerator
|
Novartis Biome
|
OROT CONNECTED HEALTH INCUBATOR BY CIUSSS WEST CENTRAL MONTREAL
|
Villgro Africa
|
Walgreens Clinical Trials
|
Best Startup (Nominees)
|
4Moving Biotech
|
Acorai
|
Affini-T Therapeutics
|
Allergenis
|
Alviss.ai
|
Ascidian Therapeutics
|
As We Know
|
BigHat Biosciences
|
Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
|
BiPER Therapeutics
|
Bloqcube(R) and BloqBridge
|
Brainwatch
|
Carcinotech
|
CardioSignal
|
Cellarity
|
Click Therapeutics
|
DarwinHealth
|
DeepLife
|
Delix Therapeutics
|
Design Therapeutics
|
Emendo Biotherapeutics
|
EyeControl
|
Flare Therapeutics
|
Gameto
|
Geneos Therapeutics
|
Gleamer
|
GLX Analytix
|
GrayMatters Health
|
H2o therapeutics
|
HealthRhythms
|
HelloBetter
|
Immunis, Inc.
|
Intelligent Threads
|
Juno Diagnostics
|
Jurata Thin Film, Inc.
|
Lattice Medical
|
LifeMine Therapeutics
|
LinKinVax
|
Mantis Health
|
Manus Neurodynamica
|
Medesis Pharma
|
Medinn Pharma
|
MedRhythms
|
MindMics
|
Moon Surgical
|
My Friend The Sea
|
Neopredix
|
Novadiscovery
|
Omniscient Neurotechnology
|
Op2Lysis
|
Orano Med
|
Pentavere
|
ProfoundBio
|
Promontory Therapeutics
|
Raydiant Oximetry
|
ReST THERAPEUTICS
|
Rondol Industrie
|
SeqOne Genomics
|
Sleep Apnea Biotech Innovation
|
Step Pharma
|
Tessera Therapeutics
|
Tilak Healthcare
|
Usense
|
Volta Medical
|
WhiteLab Genomics
"It is an honor to serve again on the Prix Galien USA's Awards Committee to advance the mission of The Galien Foundation," said Joel S. Marcus, J.D., CPA, Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments. "This year's winners will represent transformational innovations in life science that have the potential to profoundly impact human health. We celebrate their enduring commitment to improving the lives of patients around the world."
The 2023 Prix Galien USA Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2023 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee.
Prix Galien Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee 2023
Bernard POUSSOT
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth
Chairman
Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB
Mikael DOLSTEN
Global R&D President, Pfizer
Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen
Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon
François MAISONROUGE
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners
Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria
Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi
Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee 2023
Lisa EARNHARDT
Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott
Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Michel PAIRET
Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim
Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2023
Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners
Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics
Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates
Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance
Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.
Cheryl PEGUS
M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart
James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting
Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board 2023
Gaye BOK
Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fun, Mass General Brigham
Elaine Brennan
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health
Christine BRENNAN
Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC
Luba GREENWOOD
Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund
Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic
Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital
Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Next
Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim
Amir NAIBERG
Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA
Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding
Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer
Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital
Uciane SCARLETT
Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital
Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board 2023
Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft
Joseph MOSCOLA
Executive Vice President, Enterprises Services, Northwell Health
Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google
Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon
MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology
Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif
Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
About Business France
Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr - @businessfrance
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
Media Contact:
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
[email protected]
646-213-7243
SOURCE The Galien Foundation
Share this article