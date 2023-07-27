The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"

News provided by

The Galien Foundation

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

-- Award Candidates and Winners to be Presented on October 26, 2023, at the Prix Galien USA Forum in New York City 

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2023 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity." In partnership with Business France, nominees have also been announced for "Best Startup." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on October 26, 2023, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. Nominees in the "Best Medical Technology" category will be previewed during the Prix Galien USA Forum and, later that evening, category winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)

"The Prix Galien Awards Committee is delighted to celebrate this remarkable group of candidates and selecting this year's winners will be no easy feat," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Medical Technology, Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman. "This great list of nominees reflects the undeniable courage, dedication, and passion behind each researcher continually working to deliver answers to patients around the world. We applaud their efforts and look forward to celebrating our shared goal of improving the human condition".

In its second year as a Prix Galien Award category, "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," acknowledges the role played by these institutions in guiding the next wave of innovators by offering a range of mentoring skills, including clinical trial design expertise, legal counsel, lab space, professional development, peer-to-peer support, free access to leading advisors, and economic support to advance life science innovation.  

"I'm honored to be returning as an Awards juror as we commend the unwavering commitment of each winner and award nominee in their perseverance of the advancement of global science, healthcare, and wellness," said Alex Gorsky, Former CEO and Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, member of the Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee. "The outstanding quality of the submissions is a testament to the promising future of the life sciences industries."

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees) 

Abbott - NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic

Behavidence

Biocorp

Butterfly Network, Inc

Canvas Dx by Cognoa

Curio

Empatica

Evolve Medical Systems

Flow.is

Hyperion

Intellewave device

Medable

Metalytics

Mymee

NoviGuide

One Drop

Patientory, Inc

Revibe Technologies

Science 37

TECHMEDO

Therapixel

uMotif

Viz.AI

XRHealth

Best Medical Technology (Nominees) 

Alcon

AcrySof™ IQ Vivity™ Extended Vision Intraocular
Lens (IOL)

Bausch + Lomb

XIPERE®

Body Vision Medical

LungVision™

Boston Scientific

ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System

Boston Scientific

SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel

Boston Scientific | Baylis Medical

VersaCross Transseptal Platform

CVRx®

Barostim™

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve
System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Aortic
Heart Valve

ENDOLOGIX LLC

DETOUR System

Flosonics Medical Inc.

FloPatch (catalog #FP120)

GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

GammaTile®

Guardant Health

Guardant360 CDx

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trudhesa®

Impulse Dynamics

Optimizer® Smart Mini System

Lantheus

PYLARIFY® injection and PYLARIFY AI™

LifeVac, LLC

LifeVac

Olympus America Inc.

BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)
Bronchoscope

Organon

The Jada® System

Outset Medical, Inc.

Tablo® Hemodialysis System

Polarean

XENOVIEW™ (xenon Xe 129 hyperpolarized)

QT Medical Inc.

PCA 500

Roche

Elecsys® beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and
Elecsys® Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (p-Tau181) assays

Solo-Dex, Inc.

Solo-Dex Fascile

Standard Bariatrics, Inc.

Titan SGS®

Terumo Aortic

Thoraflex Hybrid™

UNICANCER

Papillon system

Valencia Technologies Corporation

eCoin® Tibial Neurostimulator

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees) 

AION Labs

Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences by University at Buffalo

Cube Labs

EIT Health Venture Centre of Excellence (VCoE)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS

MATTER Startup Incubation

Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator

MedTech Accelerator by mHUB Chicago

NHS Innovation Accelerator

Novartis Biome

OROT CONNECTED HEALTH INCUBATOR BY CIUSSS WEST CENTRAL MONTREAL

Villgro Africa

Walgreens Clinical Trials

Best Startup (Nominees) 

4Moving Biotech

Acorai

Affini-T Therapeutics

Allergenis

Alviss.ai

Ascidian Therapeutics

As We Know

BigHat Biosciences

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals

BiPER Therapeutics

Bloqcube(R) and BloqBridge

Brainwatch

Carcinotech

CardioSignal

Cellarity

Click Therapeutics

DarwinHealth

DeepLife

Delix Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics

Emendo Biotherapeutics

EyeControl

Flare Therapeutics

Gameto

Geneos Therapeutics

Gleamer

GLX Analytix

GrayMatters Health

H2o therapeutics

HealthRhythms

HelloBetter

Immunis, Inc.

Intelligent Threads

Juno Diagnostics

Jurata Thin Film, Inc.

Lattice Medical

LifeMine Therapeutics

LinKinVax

Mantis Health

Manus Neurodynamica

Medesis Pharma

Medinn Pharma

MedRhythms

MindMics

Moon Surgical

My Friend The Sea

Neopredix

Novadiscovery

Omniscient Neurotechnology

Op2Lysis

Orano Med

Pentavere

ProfoundBio

Promontory Therapeutics

Raydiant Oximetry

ReST THERAPEUTICS

Rondol Industrie

SeqOne Genomics

Sleep Apnea Biotech Innovation

Step Pharma

Tessera Therapeutics

Tilak Healthcare

Usense

Volta Medical

WhiteLab Genomics

"It is an honor to serve again on the Prix Galien USA's Awards Committee to advance the mission of The Galien Foundation," said Joel S. Marcus, J.D., CPA, Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments. "This year's winners will represent transformational innovations in life science that have the potential to profoundly impact human health. We celebrate their enduring commitment to improving the lives of patients around the world."

The 2023 Prix Galien USA Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2023 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee.

Prix Galien Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee 2023

Bernard POUSSOT
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth
Chairman 

Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN
Global R&D President, Pfizer

Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson 

Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen 

Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee 2023

Lisa EARNHARDT
Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott

Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michel PAIRET
Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2023

Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS
M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board 2023

Gaye BOK
Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fun, Mass General Brigham

Elaine Brennan
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Christine BRENNAN
Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC

Luba GREENWOOD
Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund

Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Next

Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Amir NAIBERG
Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA

Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital

Uciane SCARLETT
Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board 2023

Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Joseph MOSCOLA
Executive Vice President, Enterprises Services, Northwell Health

Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About the Galien Foundation 
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.  

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. 

About Business France 
Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr - @businessfrance 

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org

Follow the Foundation on social media: 
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/ 
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/ 

Media Contact: 
Kara Bradley 
Finn Partners 
[email protected] 
646-213-7243 

SOURCE The Galien Foundation

Also from this source

The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"

The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and Newly Added, "Best Public Sector Innovation"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.