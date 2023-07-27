The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"

-- Award Candidates and Winners to be Presented on October 26, 2023, at the Prix Galien USA Forum in New York City

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2023 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity." In partnership with Business France, nominees have also been announced for "Best Startup." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on October 26, 2023, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. Nominees in the "Best Medical Technology" category will be previewed during the Prix Galien USA Forum and, later that evening, category winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"The Prix Galien Awards Committee is delighted to celebrate this remarkable group of candidates and selecting this year's winners will be no easy feat," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Medical Technology, Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman. "This great list of nominees reflects the undeniable courage, dedication, and passion behind each researcher continually working to deliver answers to patients around the world. We applaud their efforts and look forward to celebrating our shared goal of improving the human condition".

In its second year as a Prix Galien Award category, "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," acknowledges the role played by these institutions in guiding the next wave of innovators by offering a range of mentoring skills, including clinical trial design expertise, legal counsel, lab space, professional development, peer-to-peer support, free access to leading advisors, and economic support to advance life science innovation.

"I'm honored to be returning as an Awards juror as we commend the unwavering commitment of each winner and award nominee in their perseverance of the advancement of global science, healthcare, and wellness," said Alex Gorsky, Former CEO and Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, member of the Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee. "The outstanding quality of the submissions is a testament to the promising future of the life sciences industries."

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees) Abbott - NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic Behavidence Biocorp Butterfly Network, Inc Canvas Dx by Cognoa Curio Empatica Evolve Medical Systems Flow.is Hyperion Intellewave device Medable Metalytics Mymee NoviGuide One Drop Patientory, Inc Revibe Technologies Science 37 TECHMEDO Therapixel uMotif Viz.AI XRHealth

Best Medical Technology (Nominees) Alcon AcrySof™ IQ Vivity™ Extended Vision Intraocular

Lens (IOL) Bausch + Lomb XIPERE® Body Vision Medical LungVision™ Boston Scientific ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System Boston Scientific SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel Boston Scientific | Baylis Medical VersaCross Transseptal Platform CVRx® Barostim™ Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Aortic

Heart Valve ENDOLOGIX LLC DETOUR System Flosonics Medical Inc. FloPatch (catalog #FP120) GT Medical Technologies, Inc. GammaTile® Guardant Health Guardant360 CDx Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Trudhesa® Impulse Dynamics Optimizer® Smart Mini System Lantheus PYLARIFY® injection and PYLARIFY AI™ LifeVac, LLC LifeVac Olympus America Inc. BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)

Bronchoscope Organon The Jada® System Outset Medical, Inc. Tablo® Hemodialysis System Polarean XENOVIEW™ (xenon Xe 129 hyperpolarized) QT Medical Inc. PCA 500 Roche Elecsys® beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and

Elecsys® Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (p-Tau181) assays Solo-Dex, Inc. Solo-Dex Fascile Standard Bariatrics, Inc. Titan SGS® Terumo Aortic Thoraflex Hybrid™ UNICANCER Papillon system Valencia Technologies Corporation eCoin® Tibial Neurostimulator

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees) AION Labs Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences by University at Buffalo Cube Labs EIT Health Venture Centre of Excellence (VCoE) Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS MATTER Startup Incubation Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator MedTech Accelerator by mHUB Chicago NHS Innovation Accelerator Novartis Biome OROT CONNECTED HEALTH INCUBATOR BY CIUSSS WEST CENTRAL MONTREAL Villgro Africa Walgreens Clinical Trials

Best Startup (Nominees) 4Moving Biotech Acorai Affini-T Therapeutics Allergenis Alviss.ai Ascidian Therapeutics As We Know BigHat Biosciences Biomunex Pharmaceuticals BiPER Therapeutics Bloqcube(R) and BloqBridge Brainwatch Carcinotech CardioSignal Cellarity Click Therapeutics DarwinHealth DeepLife Delix Therapeutics Design Therapeutics Emendo Biotherapeutics EyeControl Flare Therapeutics Gameto Geneos Therapeutics Gleamer GLX Analytix GrayMatters Health H2o therapeutics HealthRhythms HelloBetter Immunis, Inc. Intelligent Threads Juno Diagnostics Jurata Thin Film, Inc. Lattice Medical LifeMine Therapeutics LinKinVax Mantis Health Manus Neurodynamica Medesis Pharma Medinn Pharma MedRhythms MindMics Moon Surgical My Friend The Sea Neopredix Novadiscovery Omniscient Neurotechnology Op2Lysis Orano Med Pentavere ProfoundBio Promontory Therapeutics Raydiant Oximetry ReST THERAPEUTICS Rondol Industrie SeqOne Genomics Sleep Apnea Biotech Innovation Step Pharma Tessera Therapeutics Tilak Healthcare Usense Volta Medical WhiteLab Genomics

"It is an honor to serve again on the Prix Galien USA's Awards Committee to advance the mission of The Galien Foundation," said Joel S. Marcus, J.D., CPA, Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments. "This year's winners will represent transformational innovations in life science that have the potential to profoundly impact human health. We celebrate their enduring commitment to improving the lives of patients around the world."

The 2023 Prix Galien USA Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2023 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee.

Prix Galien Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee 2023

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Chairman

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee 2023

Lisa EARNHARDT

Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott

Robert S. LANGER

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michel PAIRET

Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2023

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN

M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI

M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE

M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS

M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW

J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board 2023

Gaye BOK

Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fun, Mass General Brigham

Elaine Brennan

Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Christine BRENNAN

Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC

Luba GREENWOOD

Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund

Rodolphe KATRA

Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER

Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO

Managing Director, Samsung Next

Detlev MENNERICH

Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Amir NAIBERG

Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA

Leighanne OH

MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC

Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL

Founder, Aisling Capital

Uciane SCARLETT

Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board 2023

Junaid BAJWA

Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Joseph MOSCOLA

Executive Vice President, Enterprises Services, Northwell Health

Sachin NANAVATI

Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA

M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK

Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG

Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL

Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr - @businessfrance

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

