The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity." Nominees have also been announced for "Best Startup," in partnership with Business France. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on November 7, 2024, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. Nominees for "Best Medical Technology" will be previewed during the Prix Galien USA Forum, before the remaining category winners are announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of The Galien Foundation and Business France recognizing global innovators in the "Best Startup" category. This partnership supports global healthcare startups by offering visibility on the American stage and connecting them with major players in the industry in the U.S. and Canada.

"Healthcare innovation is a global endeavor, and we are thrilled to celebrate ten years of partnering with The Galien Foundation. Together, we award excellence in life sciences and biopharmaceuticals while fostering relationships between startups, potential collaborators and investors," said Frederic Rossi, CEO Business France North America.

New this year, Northwell Health, in collaboration with The Galien Foundation, will serve as a U.S. landing pad for all companies honored with the prestigious Prix Galien Awards in the categories of Best Digital Health Solution, Best Medical Technology, Best Startup and Best Incubator, Accelerator, Equity. This collaboration provides a platform for healthcare innovators recognized by The Galien Foundation to access the U.S. healthcare market with the support and guidance of Northwell Health.

"By bringing together brilliant minds and dedicated professionals, we invigorate more research and development, and opportunity for collaboration in the life sciences. This synergy not only accelerates innovation but also brings us closer to even more groundbreaking solutions that can transform patient care, said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to celebrating the power of partnerships and recognizing excellence in innovation with all nominees in November."

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Abbott NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic Aptar Digital Health Migraine Buddy's Weather and Trigger Advanced Reports BigHat Biosciences BigHat Clinical ink GlucoseReady™ Cognoa Canvas Dx ASD Diagnostic Aid Empatica Empatica Health Monitoring Platform Excientia Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform MPA MyPsychAdmin Mymee Mymee Omnyk OmnyKare Patientory, Inc Patientory Digital Health Data Wallet RapidAI Clinical AI and Workflow Solutions Revibe Technologies FokusRx Roche Diagnostics Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict app Science37 Science37 TECHMEDO Healthcare Operating System University of Rochester - Wilmot Cancer Institute University of Rochester - Wilmot Cancer Institute's Hyperion Viz.ai Viz HCM™ Withings Body Scan Zuri Health Zuri Health

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Abbott AVEIR™ Dual Chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System Abbott TRICLIP™ G4 SYSTEM. Treatment of tricuspid regurgitation Alcon Vivity® Extended Vision IOL Alcon TOTAL30® Soft Contact Lenses Bausch + Lomb XIPERE® Body Vision Medical LTD. LungVision® Boston Scientific ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System Boston Scientific SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel Butterfly Network Butterfly iQ3™ Handheld Ultrasound System Edwards Lifesciences Edwards EVOQUE Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve ENDOLOGIX LLC DETOUR System Guardant Health Guardant360® CDx HistoSonics Inc Edison Histotripsy System Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Trudhesa® Impulse Dynamics Optimizer® Smart Mini System LifeVac, LLC LifeVac Medtronic Inceptiv™ SCS Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery system Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System Olympus America Inc. BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Bronchoscope Organon The Jada® System Outset Medical, Inc. Tablo® Hemodialysis System Polarean XENOVIEW HPX System RefleXion Medical RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy Smith & Nephew, Inc. CORI Surgical System Standard Bariatrics, Inc. Titan SGS® Terumo Aortic Thoraflex Hybrid™

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees)

Cedars-Sinai Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Cross-Border Impact Ventures Women's and Children's Health Technology Fund Cube Labs CUBE LABS EIT Health EIT Health Accelerator MATTER MATTER Startup Incubation Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship OROT - CIUSS Montreal OROT - CIUSS Montreal TechConnect TechConnect Venture Studio TMC Innovation Texas Medical Center Innovation

Best Startup (Nominees)

Acorai AB Actipulse Neuroscience Advanced Biodesign Alga Biologics Axoltis Pharma Basys.AI BHealthCare Bloqcube Inc. Canary Medical / SBC Global Carcinotech Cellarity CervoMed Inc. Click Therapeutics Coastar Therapeutics Inc. DeepLife Delix Therapeutics Domain Therapeutics Duo Oncology Gameto Ganymed Robotics Halia Therapeutics, Inc. Immunis, Inc. Innerstill J&T Medical Lazurite Lifebloom Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Logix Biosciences Inc Manus Neurodynamica Micron Biomedical, Inc. MindMics Inc. Navigation Sciences, Inc. OUI Inc. Pentavere Poladerme Qubit Pharmaceuticals SIMEDYS Skinosive Smartcatch TargED Biopharmaceuticals B.V. Tribun Health ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc. Ymmunobio

The 2024 Prix Galien USA Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2024 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee.

Prix Galien Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee 2024

Kenneth C. FRAZIER

Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN

Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development

Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY

Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee 2024

Lisa EARNHARDT

Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott

Robert S. LANGER

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michel PAIRET

Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2024

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN

M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI

M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE

M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS

M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW

J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board 2024

Gaye BOK

Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fund, Mass General Brigham

Christine BRENNAN

Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC

Elaine Brennan

Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Luba GREENWOOD

Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund

Rodolphe KATRA

Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER

Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO

Managing Director, Samsung Next

Detlev MENNERICH

Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Amir NAIBERG

Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA

Leighanne OH

MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC

Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering, Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL

Founder, Aisling Capital

Uciane SCARLETT

Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board 2024

Junaid BAJWA

Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Sachin NANAVATI

Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA

M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK

Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG

Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL

Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

