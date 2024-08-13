The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"
Aug 13, 2024, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity." Nominees have also been announced for "Best Startup," in partnership with Business France. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on November 7, 2024, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. Nominees for "Best Medical Technology" will be previewed during the Prix Galien USA Forum, before the remaining category winners are announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
This year marks the tenth anniversary of The Galien Foundation and Business France recognizing global innovators in the "Best Startup" category. This partnership supports global healthcare startups by offering visibility on the American stage and connecting them with major players in the industry in the U.S. and Canada.
"Healthcare innovation is a global endeavor, and we are thrilled to celebrate ten years of partnering with The Galien Foundation. Together, we award excellence in life sciences and biopharmaceuticals while fostering relationships between startups, potential collaborators and investors," said Frederic Rossi, CEO Business France North America.
New this year, Northwell Health, in collaboration with The Galien Foundation, will serve as a U.S. landing pad for all companies honored with the prestigious Prix Galien Awards in the categories of Best Digital Health Solution, Best Medical Technology, Best Startup and Best Incubator, Accelerator, Equity. This collaboration provides a platform for healthcare innovators recognized by The Galien Foundation to access the U.S. healthcare market with the support and guidance of Northwell Health.
"By bringing together brilliant minds and dedicated professionals, we invigorate more research and development, and opportunity for collaboration in the life sciences. This synergy not only accelerates innovation but also brings us closer to even more groundbreaking solutions that can transform patient care, said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to celebrating the power of partnerships and recognizing excellence in innovation with all nominees in November."
Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)
|
Abbott
|
NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic
|
Aptar Digital Health
|
Migraine Buddy's Weather and Trigger Advanced Reports
|
BigHat Biosciences
|
BigHat
|
Clinical ink
|
GlucoseReady™
|
Cognoa
|
Canvas Dx ASD Diagnostic Aid
|
Empatica
|
Empatica Health Monitoring Platform
|
Excientia
|
Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform
|
MPA
|
MyPsychAdmin
|
Mymee
|
Mymee
|
Omnyk
|
OmnyKare
|
Patientory, Inc
|
Patientory Digital Health Data Wallet
|
RapidAI
|
Clinical AI and Workflow Solutions
|
Revibe Technologies
|
FokusRx
|
Roche Diagnostics
|
Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict app
|
Science37
|
Science37
|
TECHMEDO
|
Healthcare Operating System
|
University of Rochester - Wilmot Cancer Institute
|
University of Rochester - Wilmot Cancer Institute's Hyperion
|
Viz.ai
|
Viz HCM™
|
Withings
|
Body Scan
|
Zuri Health
|
Zuri Health
Best Medical Technology (Nominees)
|
Abbott
|
AVEIR™ Dual Chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System
|
Abbott
|
TRICLIP™ G4 SYSTEM. Treatment of tricuspid regurgitation
|
Alcon
|
Vivity® Extended Vision IOL
|
Alcon
|
TOTAL30® Soft Contact Lenses
|
Bausch + Lomb
|
XIPERE®
|
Body Vision Medical LTD.
|
LungVision®
|
Boston Scientific
|
ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System
|
Boston Scientific
|
SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel
|
Butterfly Network
|
Butterfly iQ3™ Handheld Ultrasound System
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards EVOQUE Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve
|
ENDOLOGIX LLC
|
DETOUR System
|
Guardant Health
|
Guardant360® CDx
|
HistoSonics Inc
|
Edison Histotripsy System
|
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Trudhesa®
|
Impulse Dynamics
|
Optimizer® Smart Mini System
|
LifeVac, LLC
|
LifeVac
|
Medtronic
|
Inceptiv™ SCS
|
Medtronic
|
MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery system
|
Medtronic
|
Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System
|
Olympus America Inc.
|
BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Bronchoscope
|
Organon
|
The Jada® System
|
Outset Medical, Inc.
|
Tablo® Hemodialysis System
|
Polarean
|
XENOVIEW HPX System
|
RefleXion Medical
|
RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy
|
Smith & Nephew, Inc.
|
CORI Surgical System
|
Standard Bariatrics, Inc.
|
Titan SGS®
|
Terumo Aortic
|
Thoraflex Hybrid™
Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees)
|
Cedars-Sinai
|
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator
|
Cross-Border Impact Ventures
|
Women's and Children's Health Technology Fund
|
Cube Labs
|
CUBE LABS
|
EIT Health
|
EIT Health Accelerator
|
MATTER
|
MATTER Startup Incubation
|
Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
|
Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator
|
McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship
|
McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship
|
OROT - CIUSS Montreal
|
OROT - CIUSS Montreal
|
TechConnect
|
TechConnect Venture Studio
|
TMC Innovation
|
Texas Medical Center Innovation
Best Startup (Nominees)
|
Acorai AB
|
Actipulse Neuroscience
|
Advanced Biodesign
|
Alga Biologics
|
Axoltis Pharma
|
Basys.AI
|
BHealthCare
|
Bloqcube Inc.
|
Canary Medical / SBC Global
|
Carcinotech
|
Cellarity
|
CervoMed Inc.
|
Click Therapeutics
|
Coastar Therapeutics Inc.
|
DeepLife
|
Delix Therapeutics
|
Domain Therapeutics
|
Duo Oncology
|
Gameto
|
Ganymed Robotics
|
Halia Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Immunis, Inc.
|
Innerstill
|
J&T Medical
|
Lazurite
|
Lifebloom
|
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Logix Biosciences Inc
|
Manus Neurodynamica
|
Micron Biomedical, Inc.
|
MindMics Inc.
|
Navigation Sciences, Inc.
|
OUI Inc.
|
Pentavere
|
Poladerme
|
Qubit Pharmaceuticals
|
SIMEDYS
|
Skinosive
|
Smartcatch
|
TargED Biopharmaceuticals B.V.
|
Tribun Health
|
ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Ymmunobio
The 2024 Prix Galien USA Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2024 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee.
Prix Galien Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee 2024
Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck
Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB
Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN
Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development
Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen
Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon
François MAISONROUGE
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners
Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria
Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi
Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee 2024
Lisa EARNHARDT
Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott
Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Michel PAIRET
Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim
Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2024
Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners
Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics
Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates
Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance
Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.
Cheryl PEGUS
M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart
James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting
Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board 2024
Gaye BOK
Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fund, Mass General Brigham
Christine BRENNAN
Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC
Elaine Brennan
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health
Luba GREENWOOD
Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund
Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic
Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital
Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Next
Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim
Amir NAIBERG
Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA
Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding
Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering, Pfizer
Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital
Uciane SCARLETT
Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital
Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board 2024
Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft
Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google
Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon
MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology
Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif
Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
