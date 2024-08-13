The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Best Startup"

News provided by

The Galien Foundation

Aug 13, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity." Nominees have also been announced for "Best Startup," in partnership with Business France. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on November 7, 2024, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. Nominees for "Best Medical Technology" will be previewed during the Prix Galien USA Forum, before the remaining category winners are announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)

This year marks the tenth anniversary of The Galien Foundation and Business France recognizing global innovators in the "Best Startup" category. This partnership supports global healthcare startups by offering visibility on the American stage and connecting them with major players in the industry in the U.S. and Canada.

"Healthcare innovation is a global endeavor, and we are thrilled to celebrate ten years of partnering with The Galien Foundation. Together, we award excellence in life sciences and biopharmaceuticals while fostering relationships between startups, potential collaborators and investors," said Frederic Rossi, CEO Business France North America.

New this year, Northwell Health, in collaboration with The Galien Foundation, will serve as a U.S. landing pad for all companies honored with the prestigious Prix Galien Awards in the categories of Best Digital Health Solution, Best Medical Technology, Best Startup and Best Incubator, Accelerator, Equity. This collaboration provides a platform for healthcare innovators recognized by The Galien Foundation to access the U.S. healthcare market with the support and guidance of Northwell Health.

"By bringing together brilliant minds and dedicated professionals, we invigorate more research and development, and opportunity for collaboration in the life sciences. This synergy not only accelerates innovation but also brings us closer to even more groundbreaking solutions that can transform patient care, said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to celebrating the power of partnerships and recognizing excellence in innovation with all nominees in November."

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Abbott

NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic

Aptar Digital Health

Migraine Buddy's Weather and Trigger Advanced Reports

BigHat Biosciences

BigHat

Clinical ink

GlucoseReady™

Cognoa

Canvas Dx ASD Diagnostic Aid

Empatica

Empatica Health Monitoring Platform

Excientia

Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform

MPA

MyPsychAdmin

Mymee

Mymee

Omnyk

OmnyKare

Patientory, Inc

Patientory Digital Health Data Wallet

RapidAI

Clinical AI and Workflow Solutions

Revibe Technologies

FokusRx

Roche Diagnostics

Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict app

Science37

Science37

TECHMEDO

Healthcare Operating System

University of Rochester - Wilmot Cancer Institute

University of Rochester - Wilmot Cancer Institute's Hyperion

Viz.ai

Viz HCM™

Withings

Body Scan

Zuri Health

Zuri Health

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Abbott

AVEIR™ Dual Chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System

Abbott

TRICLIP™ G4 SYSTEM. Treatment of tricuspid regurgitation

Alcon

Vivity® Extended Vision IOL

Alcon

TOTAL30® Soft Contact Lenses

Bausch + Lomb

XIPERE®

Body Vision Medical LTD.

LungVision®

Boston Scientific

ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System

Boston Scientific

SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel

Butterfly Network

Butterfly iQ3™ Handheld Ultrasound System

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards EVOQUE Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve

ENDOLOGIX LLC

DETOUR System

Guardant Health

Guardant360® CDx

HistoSonics Inc

Edison Histotripsy System

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trudhesa®

Impulse Dynamics

Optimizer® Smart Mini System

LifeVac, LLC

LifeVac

Medtronic

Inceptiv™ SCS

Medtronic

MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery system

Medtronic

Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System

Olympus America Inc.

BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Bronchoscope

Organon

The Jada® System

Outset Medical, Inc.

Tablo® Hemodialysis System

Polarean

XENOVIEW HPX System

RefleXion Medical

RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

CORI Surgical System

Standard Bariatrics, Inc.

Titan SGS®

Terumo Aortic

Thoraflex Hybrid™

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity (Nominees)

Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai Accelerator

Cross-Border Impact Ventures

Women's and Children's Health Technology Fund

Cube Labs

CUBE LABS

EIT Health

EIT Health Accelerator

MATTER

MATTER Startup Incubation

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator

McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship

McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship

OROT - CIUSS Montreal

OROT - CIUSS Montreal

TechConnect

TechConnect Venture Studio

TMC Innovation

Texas Medical Center Innovation

Best Startup (Nominees)

Acorai AB

Actipulse Neuroscience

Advanced Biodesign

Alga Biologics

Axoltis Pharma

Basys.AI

BHealthCare

Bloqcube Inc.

Canary Medical / SBC Global

Carcinotech

Cellarity

CervoMed Inc.

Click Therapeutics

Coastar Therapeutics Inc.

DeepLife

Delix Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics

Duo Oncology

Gameto

Ganymed Robotics

Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunis, Inc.

Innerstill

J&T Medical

Lazurite

Lifebloom

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

Logix Biosciences Inc

Manus Neurodynamica

Micron Biomedical, Inc.

MindMics Inc.

Navigation Sciences, Inc.

OUI Inc.

Pentavere

Poladerme

Qubit Pharmaceuticals

SIMEDYS

Skinosive

Smartcatch

TargED Biopharmaceuticals B.V.

Tribun Health

ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc.

Ymmunobio

The 2024 Prix Galien USA Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2024 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee.

Prix Galien Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup Awards Committee 2024

Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck

Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB

Dr. Mikael DOLSTEN
Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development

Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen

Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon

François MAISONROUGE
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee 2024

Lisa EARNHARDT
Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, Abbott

Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michel PAIRET
Head of Innovation Unit– Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim

Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee 2024

Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS
M.D., Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board 2024

Gaye BOK
Ph.D., Partner, AI and Digital Innovation Fund, Mass General Brigham

Christine BRENNAN
Ph.D., Managing Director, Vertex Venture HC

Elaine Brennan
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health

Luba GREENWOOD
Managing Partner, Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund

Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic

Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital

Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Next

Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim

Amir NAIBERG
Ass. Vice Chancellor, Technology Development Group, UCLA

Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding

Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering, Pfizer

Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital

Uciane SCARLETT
Ph.D., Partner, MPM Capital

Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board 2024

Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft

Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google

Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon

MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif

Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant

About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/  
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/ 

Media Contact: 
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
[email protected]
646-213-7243

SOURCE The Galien Foundation

Also from this source

The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"

The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Prix Galien USA...
The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 International Prix Galien and Prix Galien Italy Award Winners

The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 International Prix Galien and Prix Galien Italy Award Winners

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the winners for the 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics