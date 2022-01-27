The Galien Foundation Announces Nominations are Now Open for the 2022 Prix Galien USA Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced nominations for the 2022 Prix Galien USA Awards are now open. The five award categories, "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Product," and new this year, "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity – Foundational Support for Health Innovation" recognize excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition. Winners will be announced at the 2022 Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 27 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The Galien Medstartup Awards recognize nominees in the following categories: biotechnology/pharmaceuticals, medical technology/digital health and underserved populations. Winners will be announced during the US Prix Galien Forum on October 27.

To qualify for a Prix Galien Award, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact. For additional nomination criteria and to submit your product for an award, please visit: http://candidates.prix-galien-usa.com/. Submissions close on May 31, 2022.

"The Prix Galien USA Awards have a long history of recognizing the best products in biopharmaceutical and medical technology, with industry leaders carefully evaluating nominees and selecting the most impactful innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We highly encourage companies throughout the industry to submit nominees to be recognized for the incredible achievements and impact that their work produces every day."

In partnership with Business France, the Galien Medstartup fosters transatlantic, private-public sector collaborations and promotes innovative research partnerships among major integrated pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and medical device manufacturers, including e-health vendors. To be eligible for a Galien Medstartup, companies much have an innovation product in line with the American market, generate a revenue over €500K, otherwise have raised funds in seed, series A or more and present a collaboration with a North American partner: academic, hospital, investor or industrial. For additional information, please reach out to: [email protected]. Submissions close on May 31, 2022.

The Galien Foundation has a longstanding tradition of bringing the best in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and digital health industry together to celebrate success in research, development and innovation, celebrating 50 years of excellence in scientific innovations at the 2021 Prix Galien USA Awards. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry. The Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony launched in 2007, first honoring unique medical products, later devices, and finally, individuals who have impacted patient care through innovation. Every year, winners are selected by the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, chaired by Susan Desmond-Hellman, M.D., M.P.H., former CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who is joined by nine other renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including two Nobel Laureates. "Best Digital Health Solution," "Galien Medstartup" and ""Incubators, Accelerators and Equity - Foundational Support for Health Innovation" nominees will be reviewed by award committees made up of life science experts, chaired by Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth.

The Awards Ceremony is held annually at the New York City Museum of Natural History following the Galien Forum, which launched in New York City in 2010 and has since been held every autumn at the Alexandria Center for Life Science. The companies eligible for resubmission, and automatically in the running for the 2022 Prix Galien USA Awards include:

Best Pharmaceutical Product

AbbVie Inc. RINVOQ® Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. Adhansia XR Astellas Pharma Inc. XOSPATA® Bayer U.S., LLC NUBEQA® Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Nurtec® ODT Blueprint Medicines AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) Blueprint Medicines GAVRETO® (pralsetinib) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals QINLOCK® Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. ELYXYB™ Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. ZOKINVY® Eli Lilly and Company Olumiant® Eli Lilly and Company REYVOW® Epizyme Inc. TAZVERIK® Esperion Therapeutics Inc. NEXLETOL Esperion Therapeutics Inc. NEXLIZET Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Rozlytrek Gilead Sciences, Inc. VEKLURY® (remdesivir) Incyte Corp. Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. XPOVIO® Merck & Co., Inc RECARBRIO™ for injection, for intravenous use Myovant Sciences, Inc. ORGOVYX™ (relugolix) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Adakveo® Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation PIQRAY® Pfizer Inc. Braftovi® Mektovi® Seagen TUKYSA Servier Pharmaceuticals ASPARLAS®

Best Biotechnology Product

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals GIVLAARI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals OXLUMO® Amgen Inc. EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg) AstraZeneca & Daiichi Sankyo Co. ENHERTU® Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Polivy® GlaxoSmithKline BLENREP® (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) Horizon Therapeutics TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Medicines360 LILETTA® Merck & Co., Inc ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection Novartis Gene Therapies Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) Novo Nordisk A/S Rybelsus® Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi Dupixent® (dupilumab) Sanofi Cablivi®

Best Medical Technology

Allergan Aesthetics JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA™ XC Baylis Medical VersaCross Transseptal Platform BD Venovo™ Venous Stent System BD PureWick™ Female External Catheter / PureWick Urine Collection System Cala Health Cala Trio™ CVRx® Barostim™ Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system

Best Digital Health Solution

AliveCor KardiaMobile/KardiaMobile 6L system Diabeloop DBLG1 Dreem Labs Dreem Headband, Dreem App, Dreem Services Medable Medable Decentralized Clinical Trials Platform Modjaw Modjaw Tech in Motion Mymee Inc. Mymee Patientory Inc. Patientory Therapixel Inc. MammoScreen® Urgotech URGOnight

For questions regarding resubmissions and submissions for a 2022 USA Prix Galien award, please reach out to Robin Welbers, [email protected] , (917) 781-0521, or Laetitia Parienti, [email protected].

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

