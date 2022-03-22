The Galien Foundation Announces Prix Galien International Awards Nominees

Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine"

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine." As the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nominees for this year's Prix Galien International Awards include laureates from 2018-2021. The Galien Foundation will present the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in conjunction with the Prix Galien UK Award Ceremony on May 12 at the Natural History Museum in London.

"The combination of the Prix Galien International Awards and Prix Galien UK highlights the important role The Galien Foundation plays in bringing together rising leaders in the life sciences industry," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "I will be delighted and honoured to reveal the 'best of the best' winners during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in May."

The Prix Galien International Awards Committee, chaired by Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Awards Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is comprised of 13 global leaders in healthcare. The Awards jury will review the product nominees and rank each entry from one to five, with one being the best and five being the least. During the week of April 25, the Committee will discuss their rankings and score their final votes to be presented during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony.

"As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to celebrate the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in-person surrounded by those leading the charge to further improve the human condition," said Pr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann. "Along with the entire Awards Committee, we are looking forward to reviewing, debating and honoring your product submissions."

The companies in the running for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards include:

Best Biotechnology Product

Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals TEGSEDI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals GIVLAARI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ONPATTRO® AstraZeneca IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OFEV® (nintedanib) Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Oxbryta® Kite, a Gilead Company Yescarta Merck & Co., Inc. KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Kymriah Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Spark Therapeutics LUXTURNA™ (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl) Pfizer Inc. VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine) Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa) Roche FoundationOne CDx™ Roche Herceptin® (trastuzumab) Roche & Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab-kxwh) Sanofi Cablivi® Sanofi Dupixent® Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated KALYDECO® (ivacaftor)

Best Digital Health Solution

Huma Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Luscii Luscii app Medtronic Sistema MiniMed™ 780G Pear Therapeutics Somryst Pixium Vision PRIMA Roche WIKIBOOP Synapse Medicine Medication Shield URGO Medical Healico

Best Medical Technology

Abbott Diabetes Care FreeStyle Libre - Flash Glucose Monitoring System Abbott Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System Alcon AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) Biosense Webster Carto Prime Boston Scientific Corp., Inc. Watchman Devices4Care EarlySense DiaTropix SAYTU COVID-19 Ag Test Genmab and The Hubrecht Institute STRIP-1 Germitec Hypernova Chronos Hexacath TiTAN OPTiMAX® Medtronic Solitaire™ Platinum Revascularization Device Moveo ExoBand® NANOBIOTIX HENSIFY® (NBTXR3) Siemens Healthineers ACUSON Sequoia™ Ultrasound System Siemens Healthineers Nexaris Angio-MR-CT SofMedica Pompotiko Xeipoypgiko Systhma Da Vinci Xilopopma 4th Genia Sysmex Magseed®/ Magtrace® URGO Medical UrgoStart VRelax VRelax virtual reality glasses, software

Best Pharmaceutical Product

AbbVie Inc. VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) Amicus Therapeutics Galafold® (migalastat) AstraZeneca LYNPARZA® (olaparib) AstraZeneca TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) Bayer VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib) Biogen SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPDIVO® (nivolumab) Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. JARDIANCE® (empagliflozin) Celgene Idhifa Chiesi Farmaceutici Holoclar® Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) Fexinidazole Kite, a Gilead Company Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. POTELIGEO® Merck & Co., Inc. ZINPLAVA™ (bezlotoxumab) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Kisqali® Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation RYDAPT® (midostaurin) Novo Nordisk Ozempic® (semaglutide) Novo Nordisk Rybelsus® (semaglutide) Pfizer Inc. Zavicefta® Recordati Reagila® (cariprazine) Roche Evrysdi (risdiplam) Roche ROZLYTREK® (entrectinib) Roche TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Alofisel® (darvadstrocel) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited REVESTIVE® TB Alliance Pretomanid

Best Vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline SHINGRIX Merck & Co., Inc. ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection Merck & Co., Inc. GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) Merck & Co., Inc. Zostavax® Moderna Spikevax Pfizer Inc./ BioNTech Comirnaty®

"Our Prix Galien International Awards nominees embody the passion and dedication researchers have to create a brighter future for all patients worldwide. It's both timely and proper that we gather on May 12 in London to applaud the achievements of these innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

Prix Galien International Awards Committee

Pr. Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN,

M.D., M.Ph. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA

Committee Chair Prix Galien USA & International

Pr. Dr. J. (Koos) Burggraaf,

Professor of Translational Drugs Research at the Division of Pharmacology at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research and CEO of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR)

The Netherlands

Pr. Luigi Canonico,

Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte, Orientale Amedeo Avogadro

Italy

Pr. George P. Chrousos,

Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology Emeritus and former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Athens University Medical School

Greece

Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck,

MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa

Africa

Pr. Erland Erdmann,

M.D., Professor of Cardiology, University of Cologne

Germany

Pr. Jean Gray,

Professor Emeritus Medical Education, Medicine and Pharmacology, Dalhousie University

Canada

Pr. Loic Guillevin,

Professor of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics & Founder, Former President

France

Pr. J.M. Parmentier,

Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles

Belgium-Luxemburg

Pr. Christoph Renner,

M.D., Specialist, Hematology & Internal Medicine

Switzerland

Pr. Marlies Schijven,

M.D., MSc, PhD., Gastrointestinal Surgeon, AMC Amsterdam

Netherlands

Pr. Cezary Szyczylik,

M.D., Head, Department of Oncology, Central Clinical Hospital, Ministry of Interior and Administration

Poland

Pr. Sir Mark Walport,

Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Committee Chair, Prix Galien UK Awards Committee

United Kingdom

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

