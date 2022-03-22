The Galien Foundation Announces Prix Galien International Awards Nominees

The Galien Foundation

Mar 22, 2022, 12:05 ET

Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine"

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine." As the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nominees for this year's Prix Galien International Awards include laureates from 2018-2021. The Galien Foundation will present the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in conjunction with the Prix Galien UK Award Ceremony on May 12 at the Natural History Museum in London.

"The combination of the Prix Galien International Awards and Prix Galien UK highlights the important role The Galien Foundation plays in bringing together rising leaders in the life sciences industry," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "I will be delighted and honoured to reveal the 'best of the best' winners during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in May."

The Prix Galien International Awards Committee, chaired by Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Awards Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is comprised of 13 global leaders in healthcare. The Awards jury will review the product nominees and rank each entry from one to five, with one being the best and five being the least. During the week of April 25, the Committee will discuss their rankings and score their final votes to be presented during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony.

"As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to celebrate the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in-person surrounded by those leading the charge to further improve the human condition," said Pr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann. "Along with the entire Awards Committee, we are looking forward to reviewing, debating and honoring your product submissions."

The companies in the running for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards include:  

Best Biotechnology Product

Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals

TEGSEDI®

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

GIVLAARI®

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ONPATTRO®

AstraZeneca

IMFINZI® (durvalumab)

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OFEV® (nintedanib)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

Oxbryta®

Kite, a Gilead Company

Yescarta

Merck & Co., Inc.

KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Kymriah

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Spark Therapeutics

LUXTURNA™ (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl)

Pfizer Inc.

VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa)

Roche

FoundationOne CDx™

Roche

Herceptin® (trastuzumab)

Roche & Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab-kxwh)

Sanofi

Cablivi®

Sanofi

Dupixent®

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

KALYDECO® (ivacaftor)

Best Digital Health Solution

Huma

Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

Luscii

Luscii app

Medtronic

Sistema MiniMed™ 780G

Pear Therapeutics

Somryst

Pixium Vision

PRIMA

Roche

WIKIBOOP

Synapse Medicine

Medication Shield

URGO Medical

Healico

Best Medical Technology

Abbott Diabetes Care

FreeStyle Libre - Flash Glucose Monitoring System

Abbott

Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System

Alcon

AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Biosense Webster

Carto Prime

Boston Scientific Corp., Inc.

Watchman

Devices4Care

EarlySense

DiaTropix

SAYTU COVID-19 Ag Test

Genmab and The Hubrecht Institute

STRIP-1

Germitec

Hypernova Chronos

Hexacath

TiTAN OPTiMAX®

Medtronic

Solitaire™ Platinum Revascularization Device

Moveo

ExoBand®

NANOBIOTIX

HENSIFY® (NBTXR3)

Siemens Healthineers

ACUSON Sequoia™ Ultrasound System

Siemens Healthineers

Nexaris Angio-MR-CT

SofMedica

Pompotiko Xeipoypgiko Systhma Da Vinci Xilopopma 4th Genia

Sysmex

Magseed®/ Magtrace®

URGO Medical

UrgoStart

VRelax

VRelax virtual reality glasses, software

Best Pharmaceutical Product

AbbVie Inc.

VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax)

Amicus Therapeutics

Galafold® (migalastat)

AstraZeneca

LYNPARZA® (olaparib)

AstraZeneca

TAGRISSO® (osimertinib)

Bayer

VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib)

Biogen

SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)

Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab)

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

JARDIANCE® (empagliflozin)

Celgene

Idhifa

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Holoclar®

Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi)

Fexinidazole

Kite, a Gilead Company

Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

POTELIGEO®

Merck & Co., Inc.

ZINPLAVA™ (bezlotoxumab)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Kisqali®

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

RYDAPT® (midostaurin)

Novo Nordisk

Ozempic® (semaglutide)

Novo Nordisk

Rybelsus® (semaglutide)

Pfizer Inc.

Zavicefta®

Recordati

Reagila® (cariprazine)

Roche

Evrysdi (risdiplam)

Roche

ROZLYTREK® (entrectinib)

Roche

TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Alofisel® (darvadstrocel)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

REVESTIVE®

TB Alliance

Pretomanid

Best Vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline

SHINGRIX

Merck & Co., Inc.

ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection

Merck & Co., Inc.

GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zostavax®

Moderna

Spikevax

Pfizer Inc./ BioNTech

Comirnaty®

"Our Prix Galien International Awards nominees embody the passion and dedication researchers have to create a brighter future for all patients worldwide. It's both timely and proper that we gather on May 12 in London to applaud the achievements of these innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

Prix Galien International Awards Committee

Pr. Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN,
M.D., M.Ph. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA
Committee Chair Prix Galien USA & International

Pr. Dr. J. (Koos) Burggraaf,
Professor of Translational Drugs Research at the Division of Pharmacology at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research and CEO of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR)
The Netherlands

Pr. Luigi Canonico,
Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte, Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Italy

Pr. George P. Chrousos,
Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology Emeritus and former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Athens University Medical School
Greece

Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck,
MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa
Africa

Pr. Erland Erdmann,
M.D., Professor of Cardiology, University of Cologne
Germany

Pr. Jean Gray,
Professor Emeritus Medical Education, Medicine and Pharmacology, Dalhousie University
Canada

Pr. Loic Guillevin,
Professor of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics & Founder, Former President
France

Pr. J.M. Parmentier,
Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles
Belgium-Luxemburg

Pr. Christoph Renner,
M.D., Specialist, Hematology & Internal Medicine
Switzerland

Pr. Marlies Schijven,
M.D., MSc, PhD., Gastrointestinal Surgeon, AMC Amsterdam
Netherlands

Pr. Cezary Szyczylik,
M.D., Head, Department of Oncology, Central Clinical Hospital, Ministry of Interior and Administration
Poland

Pr. Sir Mark Walport,
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Committee Chair, Prix Galien UK Awards Committee
United Kingdom

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

