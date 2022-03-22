The Galien Foundation Announces Prix Galien International Awards Nominees
Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine"
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine." As the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nominees for this year's Prix Galien International Awards include laureates from 2018-2021. The Galien Foundation will present the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in conjunction with the Prix Galien UK Award Ceremony on May 12 at the Natural History Museum in London.
"The combination of the Prix Galien International Awards and Prix Galien UK highlights the important role The Galien Foundation plays in bringing together rising leaders in the life sciences industry," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "I will be delighted and honoured to reveal the 'best of the best' winners during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in May."
The Prix Galien International Awards Committee, chaired by Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Awards Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is comprised of 13 global leaders in healthcare. The Awards jury will review the product nominees and rank each entry from one to five, with one being the best and five being the least. During the week of April 25, the Committee will discuss their rankings and score their final votes to be presented during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony.
"As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to celebrate the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards in-person surrounded by those leading the charge to further improve the human condition," said Pr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann. "Along with the entire Awards Committee, we are looking forward to reviewing, debating and honoring your product submissions."
The companies in the running for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards include:
Best Biotechnology Product
|
Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|
TEGSEDI®
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
GIVLAARI®
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
ONPATTRO®
|
AstraZeneca
|
IMFINZI® (durvalumab)
|
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
OFEV® (nintedanib)
|
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Oxbryta®
|
Kite, a Gilead Company
|
Yescarta
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Kymriah
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Spark Therapeutics
|
LUXTURNA™ (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl)
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine)
|
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa)
|
Roche
|
FoundationOne CDx™
|
Roche
|
Herceptin® (trastuzumab)
|
Roche & Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|
HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab-kxwh)
|
Sanofi
|
Cablivi®
|
Sanofi
|
Dupixent®
|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|
KALYDECO® (ivacaftor)
Best Digital Health Solution
|
Huma
|
Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
|
Luscii
|
Luscii app
|
Medtronic
|
Sistema MiniMed™ 780G
|
Pear Therapeutics
|
Somryst
|
Pixium Vision
|
PRIMA
|
Roche
|
WIKIBOOP
|
Synapse Medicine
|
Medication Shield
|
URGO Medical
|
Healico
Best Medical Technology
|
Abbott Diabetes Care
|
FreeStyle Libre - Flash Glucose Monitoring System
|
Abbott
|
Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System
|
Alcon
|
AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL)
|
Biosense Webster
|
Carto Prime
|
Boston Scientific Corp., Inc.
|
Watchman
|
Devices4Care
|
EarlySense
|
DiaTropix
|
SAYTU COVID-19 Ag Test
|
Genmab and The Hubrecht Institute
|
STRIP-1
|
Germitec
|
Hypernova Chronos
|
Hexacath
|
TiTAN OPTiMAX®
|
Medtronic
|
Solitaire™ Platinum Revascularization Device
|
Moveo
|
ExoBand®
|
NANOBIOTIX
|
HENSIFY® (NBTXR3)
|
Siemens Healthineers
|
ACUSON Sequoia™ Ultrasound System
|
Siemens Healthineers
|
Nexaris Angio-MR-CT
|
SofMedica
|
Pompotiko Xeipoypgiko Systhma Da Vinci Xilopopma 4th Genia
|
Sysmex
|
Magseed®/ Magtrace®
|
URGO Medical
|
UrgoStart
|
VRelax
|
VRelax virtual reality glasses, software
Best Pharmaceutical Product
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax)
|
Amicus Therapeutics
|
Galafold® (migalastat)
|
AstraZeneca
|
LYNPARZA® (olaparib)
|
AstraZeneca
|
TAGRISSO® (osimertinib)
|
Bayer
|
VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib)
|
Biogen
|
SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
|
Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
OPDIVO® (nivolumab)
|
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
JARDIANCE® (empagliflozin)
|
Celgene
|
Idhifa
|
Chiesi Farmaceutici
|
Holoclar®
|
Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi)
|
Fexinidazole
|
Kite, a Gilead Company
|
Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel)
|
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
|
POTELIGEO®
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
ZINPLAVA™ (bezlotoxumab)
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe)
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Kisqali®
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
RYDAPT® (midostaurin)
|
Novo Nordisk
|
Ozempic® (semaglutide)
|
Novo Nordisk
|
Rybelsus® (semaglutide)
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
Zavicefta®
|
Recordati
|
Reagila® (cariprazine)
|
Roche
|
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
|
Roche
|
ROZLYTREK® (entrectinib)
|
Roche
|
TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab)
|
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|
ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin)
|
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|
Alofisel® (darvadstrocel)
|
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|
REVESTIVE®
|
TB Alliance
|
Pretomanid
Best Vaccine
|
GlaxoSmithKline
|
SHINGRIX
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
GARDASIL®9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant)
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
Zostavax®
|
Moderna
|
Spikevax
|
Pfizer Inc./ BioNTech
|
Comirnaty®
"Our Prix Galien International Awards nominees embody the passion and dedication researchers have to create a brighter future for all patients worldwide. It's both timely and proper that we gather on May 12 in London to applaud the achievements of these innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.
Prix Galien International Awards Committee
Pr. Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN,
M.D., M.Ph. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA
Committee Chair Prix Galien USA & International
Pr. Dr. J. (Koos) Burggraaf,
Professor of Translational Drugs Research at the Division of Pharmacology at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research and CEO of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR)
The Netherlands
Pr. Luigi Canonico,
Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte, Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Italy
Pr. George P. Chrousos,
Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology Emeritus and former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Athens University Medical School
Greece
Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck,
MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa
Africa
Pr. Erland Erdmann,
M.D., Professor of Cardiology, University of Cologne
Germany
Pr. Jean Gray,
Professor Emeritus Medical Education, Medicine and Pharmacology, Dalhousie University
Canada
Pr. Loic Guillevin,
Professor of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics & Founder, Former President
France
Pr. J.M. Parmentier,
Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles
Belgium-Luxemburg
Pr. Christoph Renner,
M.D., Specialist, Hematology & Internal Medicine
Switzerland
Pr. Marlies Schijven,
M.D., MSc, PhD., Gastrointestinal Surgeon, AMC Amsterdam
Netherlands
Pr. Cezary Szyczylik,
M.D., Head, Department of Oncology, Central Clinical Hospital, Ministry of Interior and Administration
Poland
Pr. Sir Mark Walport,
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Committee Chair, Prix Galien UK Awards Committee
United Kingdom
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
