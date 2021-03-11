The Galien Foundation Announces Webinars To Explore the Intersection of Ethics and Global Health

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation announced today an upcoming webinar series which will highlight the increasingly important intersection of ethics and global health, with a particular focus on the COVID-19 pandemic for the first webinar. This series offers a preview to the discussions that will take place at the Jerusalem Ethics Forum on November 10-11, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/The Galien Foundation)

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00pm-1:00pm EST, The Galien Foundation will host the first session in the series titled, "Ethics & Economics: COVID-19 at the Crossroads of Global Health." This discussion will be moderated by Kenneth Moch, Senior Advisor to the Chairman, Center for Global Health Innovation and Global Health Crisis Coordination Center. Panelists include: Arthur Caplan, PhD, Professor & Head of Division of Medical Ethics, NYU School of Medicine; Awa Marie Coll-Seck, MD, Former Minister of Health, Senegal and President, National Committee for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Senegal; Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan, PhD, Professor of Economics, University of Maryland, College Park; and Russell Medford, MD, PhD, Founding Chairman, Center for Global Health Innovation and Chairman and CEO, Covanos. The panel of leaders will discuss how economics can be the driving force for or against ethical considerations and how ethical considerations can drive economic decisions. Experts will take a close look at the ethics, economic realities and on-the-ground experiences surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. To register for this session, click here.

"The Galien Foundation is honored to host this esteemed panel of global leaders from science, industry and government as they come together to examine the ethical ramifications and economic effects of COVID-19. In a time of great uncertainty, I am confident these expert insights will offer us a unique viewpoint of the realities for policymakers and populations around the world," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

From November 10-11, 2021, The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity, the CURA Foundation and The Galien Foundation will host the annual Jerusalem Ethics Forum. The two-day event convenes major stakeholders in life sciences to assess the state of progress in medical research and promote the ethical practice of healthcare and medicine worldwide. This webinar is just a preview of the discussions planned among specialists in medical ethics; representatives of the health professions; executives from the pharmaceutical, medical devices and other health care industries; academia; patient groups and other non-governmental organizations; global multilateral institutions; and representatives of the major moral and religious authorities. To learn more about the Jerusalem Ethics Forum, click here.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

SOURCE The Galien Foundation

Related Links

http://www.galienfoundation.org

