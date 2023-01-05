The Galien Foundation Appoints Michael Rosenblatt, M.D., as Chairman of Prix Galien USA Awards Committee

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the appointment of Michael Rosenblatt, M.D., as Chairman of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, composed of top biomedical scientists, including Nobel laureates in medicine, dedicated to the pursuit and recognition of medical research to improve the state of human health. Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, a member of the Galien Awards Committee since 2012, is currently an advisor to biopharma, venture, and academia and is the former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co., Inc. and Flagship Pioneering.

His appointment is effective immediately, succeeding the current Committee Chair, Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who will continue as a committee member under Dr. Rosenblatt's leadership.

"Following the illustrious leadership of both P. Roy Vagelos and then Susan Desmond-Hellmann in this role, I am deeply honored to serve as the next Chairman of the Prix Galien USA Committee. The Prix Galien recognizes the teams in the biopharmaceutical industry that have created the most important innovations that improve health and address unmet medical needs. The Prix Galien is considered the 'Nobel Prize of the biopharmaceutical industry'. Built on an unrivaled network of top biomedical scientists, including Nobel Laureates in medicine, the Prix Galien is an independent program to recognize 'the best of the best' in new medicines and diagnostics," said Dr. Rosenblatt after his selection by Awards Committee colleagues.

"I have served on the awards selection committee, which is composed of scientific and medical leaders from academia, and the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, for over a decade. I am most enthusiastic about taking on new responsibilities to advance the mission of The Galien Foundation. I look forward to October 26, 2023, when we announce the next group of Prix Galien USA awardees and celebrate their achievements."

In a statement, outgoing Chair Dr. Desmond-Hellmann cited Dr. Rosenblatt's remarkable background on the front line of virtually every health challenge of the past three decades. "I also take great pleasure in the Committee's choice because no one understands as well as Mike that the medicines supply chain's toughest challenge is covering that last mile to the patient. Knowledge of access platforms and logistics must go hand in hand with great research if the innovations cited by The Galien Foundation are to have practical impact in the real world of unmet medical need. Mike will keep us focused not just on recognition, but on results that matter for patients too."

In addition to his position as Chairman of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Dr. Rosenblatt serves on the boards of public and private biopharmaceutical companies, is a senior advisor to venture funds, and is a member of the scientific advisory committees of several academic institutions.

Current Members of the Prix Galien USA Committee (2023):

Pr Linda BUCK, Ph.D. Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Professor, and Affiliate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Pr Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN, M.D., M.P.H. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA

Pr Laurie GLIMCHER, M.D. CEO and President, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Pr Mary-Claire KING, Ph.D. American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Pr Robert S. LANGER, M.D. David H. Koch Institute Professor, MIT

Pr Cato T. LAURENCIN, M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Dr Steven J. LESTER, M.D. Chief Medical Officer of the Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator & Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science

Pr Phillip A. SHARP, Ph.D. Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Pr Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE, Ph.D. President, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Previous Members of the Prix Galien USA Committee since 2007:

Pr Richard AXEL, M.D. Nobel Laureate, Co-director, Kavli Institute for Brain Science, Columbia University Medical Center

Pr Michael S. BROWN, M.D. Nobel Laureate, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Pr Barry S. COLLER, M.D. Rockefeller University

Pr Joseph GOLDSTEIN, M.D. Nobel Laureate, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Pr Paul GREENGARD, Ph.D. Nobel Laureate, Rockefeller University

Pr Eric R. KANDEL, M.D. Nobel Laureate, Columbia University

Pr Joshua LEDERBERG, M.D., Ph.D. Nobel Laureate, Rockefeller University

Pr Richard A. LERNER, M.D. Scripps Research Institute

Pr Paul A. MARKS. M.D. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Pr Bengt SAMUELSSON M.D. Ph.D. Nobel Laureate, Nobel Foundation, Karolinska Institute

Pr P. Roy VAGELOS, M.D. Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co., Inc. Chairman of the Board, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pr Jan T. VILCEK, M.D. New York University School of Medicine

Pr Gerald WEISSMANN, M.D. New York University School of Medicine

Dr Tachi YAMADA, M.D. Venture Partner, Frazier Healthcare Partners, In Memoriam

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation, founded by Honorary President Emeritus, Elie Wiesel, human rights activist, acclaimed author and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/.

