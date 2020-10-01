The Galien Foundation Debuts 2020 Prix Galien Nominees in New Category for "Best Digital Health Product"

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the 2020 Prix Galien USA award nominees for "Best Digital Health Product." In partnership with Business France, this new category seeks to reward the most promising startups in healthcare formed through international partnerships between French, Israeli, and North American innovators.

To be eligible for this award, candidates must have clinical validations for a minimum of two years or be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved.

"The Global Prix Galien Digital Health is an opportunity to reward digital health solutions recognized as essential in the healthcare system and promoted during this unprecedented time," said Arnaud Leretour, Executive Director, Business France North America. "The quality of the international candidates for this first edition demonstrates that innovation is transformative and transcends borders. French applicants highlight France's role as a digital hub in Europe and its allure to global leaders in the field."

Best Digital Health Product (Nominees)

Aidoc Aidoc Medical, Ltd. Biomodex BIOMODEX® EVIAS Diabeloop Automated Insulin Delivery - iController Headspace Headspace Maple MapleTele-RoundingPlatform Owkin OwkinStudio Pear Therapeutics Somryst Univfy Univfy AI Platform

"With the addition of this new category, the Foundation, in partnership with Business France, is honored to recognize the vision of this year's 'Best Digital Health' nominees who are on the continued pursuit of better health for patients around the globe," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth and Digital Health Committee Chair.

On October 12, the Foundation will host a webinar, titled, "Digital Health Improving Research and Care," with a group of experts: Amy P. Abernethy, MD, PhD, Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA; Satasuk Joy Bhosai, MD, MPH, Chief of Digital Health and Strategy, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Associate Director, Duke Global Health Innovation Center; Jessica Federer, MPH, Managing Director US, Huma, Former CDO, Bayer (Moderator); Michelle Hoiseth, Chief Data Officer and Corporate Vice President, Medical and Scientific Services, Parexel; and Hilary Malone, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Valo Health, Former Chief Regulatory Officer, Sanofi.

Also, during the upcoming Galien Week of Innovation, join a discussion with a member of the Prix Galien Digital Health Committee and a representative from each nominated product on Monday, October 26 from 2:00-3:00 PM ET.

The Prix Galien USA Digital Health Awards Committee is composed of eight distinguished leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. Members of the Digital Health Advisory Board are highly accomplished individuals from the scientific and research communities who assist in judging the Best Digital Health Product winner alongside the Awards Committee. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2020 in New York City.

Digital Health Award Committee

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Committee Chair

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Jean Pierre GARNIER

Former CEO, GSK

Penny HEATON

CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Franz HUMER

Former Chairman & CEO, Roche

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Elias ZERHOUNI

Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi

Digital Health Advisory Board

Lisa EARNHARDT

Executive Vice President, Medical Device, Abbott

Emmanuel FOMBU, MD, MBA

Physician, Author, Speaker, Executive, The Future of Healthcare

Thomas KLUZ

General Partner at dRx Capital, Head of Global Healthcare Investing, Qualcomm Ventures

Shez PARTOVI, MD

Worldwide Lead, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Genomics, Medical Devices, Agriculture, Amazon

Francisco RAUSA

Director, Digital Health & Innovation, AbbVie

Steven ROSENBERG

Former Senior Vice President & General Manager, Oracle Health Sciences

Jian YANG, MD

Senior Director, Digital Health, Eli Lilly

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the "VIE" international internship program. Founded on January 1, 2015 through a merger between UBIFRANCE and the Invest in France Agency, Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners. www.businessfrance.fr

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

