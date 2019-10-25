The Galien Foundation Honors 2019 Prix Galien Award Recipients

"All of the 2019 nominees exemplify the great scientific advancements of our generation," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Chair of the Prix Galien USA. "The real winners are the patients and caregivers who stand to benefit from the relentless pursuit of knowledge ultimately shaping a vision of better health and wellness across the world."

"The 2019 product award winners reflect the Galien Foundation's mission to improve the human condition and highlights the dedication scientists and researchers have to fighting diseases to create a better world for patients," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "The Committee is inspired by the award winners and nominees' commendable commitment to patient care and is honored to recognize their achievements."

In addition to the product innovation awards, this year's Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award was presented to Jim Simons, Chairman, and Marilyn Simons, President, of The Simons Foundation. With a mission of understanding the phenomena of our world, Jim and Marilyn were awarded for their proactive support to advance the research of mathematics and the basic sciences and efforts to inspire emerging and current philanthropists to dedicate a portion of their philanthropy to basic science.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org

