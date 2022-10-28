The Galien Foundation Honors 2022 Prix Galien Award Recipients
Oct 28, 2022, 09:00 ET
Winners receive the ultimate recognition for innovation that improves the human condition
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prix Galien USA Committee honored excellence and innovation in life sciences during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 16th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The USA Committee, composed of 10 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including two Nobel Laureates, honored winners in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Prix Galien Startup."
Winners of the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee were also awarded for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Product," and "Best Vaccine." The Golden Jubilee Awards were presented by Sharon Stone, American actress and spokesperson for the American Foundation for AIDS Research since 1995. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.
The 2022 Prix Galien USA Award Winners
|
Best Biotechnology Product
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn)
|
Best Pharmaceutical Agent
|
Amgen Inc.
|
LUMAKRAS®
|
Best Medical Technology
|
Cala Health
|
Cala Trio™
|
Best Digital Health Solution
|
Exscientia
|
Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform
|
Incubators, Accelerators and Equity
|
BioLabs / LabCentral
|
Prix Galien Startup: Pharma/Biotech
|
Aurion Biotech
|
Prix Galien Startup: Medtech
|
Quantum Surgical
|
Prix Galien Startup: Digital Health
|
Akili Interactive
The 2022 Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Award Winners
|
Best Biotechnology Product
|
Gold Medal
|
Roche / Genentech
|
Herceptin (trastuzumab)
|
Silver Medal
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
|
Bronze Medal
|
AbbVie
|
HUMIRA® (adalimumab)
|
Best Pharmaceutical Product
|
Gold Medal
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
GLEEVEC® (imatinib mesylate)
|
Silver Medal
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
ZOCOR® (simvastatin)
|
Bronze Medal
|
GlaxoSmithKline
|
AUGMENTIN (amoxicillin/clavulanate potassium)
|
Best Medical Technology
|
Gold Medal
|
Abbott
|
FreeStyle® Libre 14 Day Flash Glucose Monitoring System
|
Silver Medal
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system
|
Bronze Medal
|
Roche Diagnostics
|
cobas® HPV test
|
Best Orphan/Rare Disease Product
|
Gold Medal
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Kymriah®
|
Silver Medal
|
Biogen/Ionis
|
SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
|
Bronze Medal
|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|
KALYDECO® (ivacaftor)
|
Best Vaccine
|
Gold Medal
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
GARDASIL® & GARDASIL® 9
|
Silver Medal
|
Pfizer
|
PREVNAR 13
|
Bronze Medal
|
Sanofi Pasteur MSD
|
Vaxelis 6-in-1 Infant Vaccine
The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of the n-Lorem Foundation for his nearly 50 years of dedication to a novel, clinically endorsed concept of using synthetic oligonucleotides to control the expression of genes and proteins that impact disease.
"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we thank all nominees and winners for their continued ingenuity and perseverance in the advancement of science, healthcare, and wellness, globally," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Prix Galien Awards exist to celebrate and recognize the immense efforts and achievements of its participants, which has been truly demonstrated by this year's distinguished cohort."
"The nominees and winners of the Prix Galien Awards represent the very best in modern scientific discovery and innovation. Their sterling efforts to ensure future generations benefit from a healthier way of life is highly commended and we thank all innovators for their tireless dedication," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman and CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman.
"The Prix Galien Awards have a long history of recognizing the best products in biopharmaceutical and medical technology, with industry leaders carefully evaluating nominees and selecting the most impactful innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Members of the Awards Committees, and all members of The Galien Foundation, applaud the unwavering commitment of each winner and award nominee in their quest to provide a healthier future for the next generation."
Prix Galien Awards Committee 2022
Pharma, BioTech, and MedTech:
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN, M.D., M.P.H.
Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Committee Chair
Richard AXEL, M.D.
Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center
Linda BUCK, Ph.D.
Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Laurie GLIMCHER, M.D.
President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING, Ph.D.
American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER, M.D.
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN, M.D., Ph.D.
University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER, M.D.
Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Michael ROSENBLATT, M.D.
Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE, Ph.D.
President, Stanford University
Elie WIESEL
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam
Digital Health, Start-up, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity:
Bernard POUSSOT
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth
Committee Chair
Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB
Mikael DOLSTEN, M.D., PH.D.
Global R&D President, Pfizer
Jean-Pierre GARNIER
Former CEO, GSK
Alex GORSKY
Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Penny HEATON, M.D.
CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
François MAISONROUGE
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners
Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria
Sheri MCCOY
Former CEO, Avon Products, Former Vice-Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Elias ZERHOUNI, M.D.
Former Global Head of R&D, Sanofi
Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Subcommittee:
Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health, Finn Partners
Sub-Committee Jury Chair
Ron COHEN, M.D.
Founder, President & CEO, Acordia Therapeutics
Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates
Amir KALALI, M.D.
Chairman & Chief Curator, CNS Summit/Co-Chair, Decentralized Trial Research Alliance
Michelle LONGMIRE, M.D.
Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.
Cheryl PEGUS, M.D.
Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart
James PRUTOW, J.D., MBA
Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/.
Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
Media Contact:
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
[email protected]
646-213-7243
SOURCE The Galien Foundation
Share this article