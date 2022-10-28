The Galien Foundation Honors 2022 Prix Galien Award Recipients

Winners receive the ultimate recognition for innovation that improves the human condition

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prix Galien USA Committee honored excellence and innovation in life sciences during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 16th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The USA Committee, composed of 10 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including two Nobel Laureates, honored winners in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," and "Prix Galien Startup."

Winners of the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee were also awarded for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Orphan/Rare Disease Product," and "Best Vaccine." The Golden Jubilee Awards were presented by Sharon Stone, American actress and spokesperson for the American Foundation for AIDS Research since 1995. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.

The 2022 Prix Galien USA Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Best Pharmaceutical Agent Amgen Inc. LUMAKRAS® Best Medical Technology Cala Health Cala Trio™ Best Digital Health Solution Exscientia Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform

Incubators, Accelerators and Equity BioLabs / LabCentral Prix Galien Startup: Pharma/Biotech Aurion Biotech Prix Galien Startup: Medtech Quantum Surgical Prix Galien Startup: Digital Health Akili Interactive

The 2022 Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Gold Medal Roche / Genentech Herceptin (trastuzumab) Silver Medal Merck & Co., Inc KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Bronze Medal AbbVie HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Best Pharmaceutical Product Gold Medal Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation GLEEVEC® (imatinib mesylate) Silver Medal Merck & Co., Inc ZOCOR® (simvastatin) Bronze Medal GlaxoSmithKline AUGMENTIN (amoxicillin/clavulanate potassium) Best Medical Technology Gold Medal Abbott FreeStyle® Libre 14 Day Flash Glucose Monitoring System Silver Medal Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system Bronze Medal Roche Diagnostics cobas® HPV test Best Orphan/Rare Disease Product Gold Medal Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Kymriah® Silver Medal Biogen/Ionis SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Bronze Medal Vertex Pharmaceuticals KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) Best Vaccine Gold Medal Merck & Co., Inc GARDASIL® & GARDASIL® 9 Silver Medal Pfizer PREVNAR 13 Bronze Medal Sanofi Pasteur MSD Vaxelis 6-in-1 Infant Vaccine

The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of the n-Lorem Foundation for his nearly 50 years of dedication to a novel, clinically endorsed concept of using synthetic oligonucleotides to control the expression of genes and proteins that impact disease.

"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we thank all nominees and winners for their continued ingenuity and perseverance in the advancement of science, healthcare, and wellness, globally," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Prix Galien Awards exist to celebrate and recognize the immense efforts and achievements of its participants, which has been truly demonstrated by this year's distinguished cohort."

"The nominees and winners of the Prix Galien Awards represent the very best in modern scientific discovery and innovation. Their sterling efforts to ensure future generations benefit from a healthier way of life is highly commended and we thank all innovators for their tireless dedication," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman and CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman.

"The Prix Galien Awards have a long history of recognizing the best products in biopharmaceutical and medical technology, with industry leaders carefully evaluating nominees and selecting the most impactful innovators," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Members of the Awards Committees, and all members of The Galien Foundation, applaud the unwavering commitment of each winner and award nominee in their quest to provide a healthier future for the next generation."

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2022

Pharma, BioTech, and MedTech:

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN, M.D., M.P.H.

Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Committee Chair

Richard AXEL, M.D.

Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center

Linda BUCK, Ph.D.

Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Laurie GLIMCHER, M.D.

President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING, Ph.D.

American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER, M.D.

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN, M.D., Ph.D.

University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michael ROSENBLATT, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE, Ph.D.

President, Stanford University

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

Digital Health, Start-up, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity:

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Committee Chair

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN, M.D., PH.D.

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Jean-Pierre GARNIER

Former CEO, GSK

Alex GORSKY

Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Penny HEATON, M.D.

CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Joel S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria

Sheri MCCOY

Former CEO, Avon Products, Former Vice-Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Elias ZERHOUNI, M.D.

Former Global Head of R&D, Sanofi

Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Subcommittee:

Gil BASHE

Managing Partner, Chair Global Health, Finn Partners

Sub-Committee Jury Chair

Ron COHEN, M.D.

Founder, President & CEO, Acordia Therapeutics

Jamey EDWARDS

Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates

Amir KALALI, M.D.

Chairman & Chief Curator, CNS Summit/Co-Chair, Decentralized Trial Research Alliance

Michelle LONGMIRE, M.D.

Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.

Cheryl PEGUS, M.D.

Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart

James PRUTOW, J.D., MBA

Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/ .

