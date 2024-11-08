The Galien Foundation Honors 2024 Prix Galien Award Recipients
Nov 08, 2024, 09:00 ET
Winners received prestigious award in recognition of latest innovations in advancement in life sciences
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, celebrated excellence and innovation in life sciences during the Prix Galien USA Forum and 18th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala last night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The USA Committees, composed of 20 committee members, 12 subcommittee members and 20 advisory board members, represented the renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia. With three Nobel Laureates, these groups honored this year's award winners in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" and "Best Startup."
"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all nominees and winners for their exceptional efforts in addressing the critical challenges in human health," said Kenneth Frazier, Prix Galien Committee Chair (categories: Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubator/Accelerator/Equity, and Startup), former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Merck & Co., Inc., Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst. "We are inspired by the remarkable achievements and standards set by the Prix Galien Awards nominees and encourage the winners to embrace this moment, honor their accomplishments and continue to exceed their own expectations in the years ahead."
|
The 2024 Prix Galien USA Award Winners
|
Best Biotechnology Product
|
Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca
|
ENHERTU®
|
Best Pharmaceutical Product
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
PAXLOVID™
|
Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases
|
Immunocore
|
KIMMTRAK®
|
Best Medical Technology
|
Butterfly Network
|
Butterfly iQ3™ Handheld Ultrasound System
|
Best Digital Health Solution
|
Viz.ai
|
Viz HCM™
|
Incubators, Accelerators and Equity
|
TMC Innovation
|
Texas Medical Center Innovation
|
Best Startup
|
Pentavere
|
CervoMed Inc.
"The Awards Committee is honored to witness the exceptional dedication and creativity of our nominees as they turn visionary ideas into transformative solutions for patients worldwide. Their unwavering commitment to advancing patient care is truly commendable, and we are honored to celebrate their outstanding contributions to global health," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.
The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, in recognition of his unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, scientific innovation, and humanitarian efforts on a global scale. His efforts to address critical issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean life research, and sustainable development, following the establishment of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006, continue to have a profoundly positive impact on the well-being of people worldwide.
"We are excited to continue the Prix Galien legacy by honoring another extraordinary group of winners who exemplify the skill, dedication and innovation that is essential to the life sciences industry," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Our Awards Committee, Prix Galien Alumni, and all members of The Galien Foundation express our sincere appreciation to all winners and nominees, and we eagerly anticipate the significant contributions they will make to the future of global healthcare ."
The Prix Galien Awards were created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, to recognize outstanding innovation and scientific advancement. With chapters in 14 countries and Africa, with the recent addition of Prix Galien India, Prix Galien is regarded worldwide as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.
Prix Galien Awards Committee 2024
Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases:
Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.
Prix Galien Committee Chair
Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Stanley B. PRUSINIER
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco
Philipp A. SHARP
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President, Stanford University
Elie WIESEL
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam
Medical Technology, Digital Health, Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Startup:
Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck
Roch DOLIVEUX
Honorary CEO, UCB
Mikael DOLSTEN
Global R&D President, Pfizer
Alex GORSKY
Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Penny HEATON
Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen
Sheri McCOY
Board of Directors, AstraZeneca, Former CEO, Avon
François MAISONROUGE
Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners
Joel S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria
Elias ZERHOUNI
Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi
Prix Galien Medical Technology Sub-Committee:
Robert S. LANGER
David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Bernard POUSSOT
Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Chairman Prix Galien, In Memoriam
Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity Category Sub Committee:
Gil BASHE
Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners
Ron COHEN
M.D., Founder, President & CEO, Acorda Therapeutics
Jamey EDWARDS
Former CEO, Emergent Medical Associates
Amir KALALI
M.D., Chairman & Chief Curator CNS Summit/Co-Chair Decentralized Trial Research Alliance
Michelle LONGMIRE
M.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Medable Inc.
James PRUTOW
J.D., MBA, Advisory Partner – Life Sciences, Molecular Diagnostics, Global Healthcare, PwC Consulting
Julien de SALABERRY
CEO & Founder, Galen Growth
Prix Galien Startup Advisory Board:
Elaine BRENNAN
Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, Northwell Health
Rodolphe KATRA
Ph.D.,Sr. Research Director & Technical Fellow, Medtronic
Michael LANGER
Founder and Managing Partner at T.Rx Capital
Jonathan MARCHADO
Managing Director, Samsung Next
Detlev MENNERICH
Corporate SVP, Global Head of Business Development &Licensing (BD&L), Boehringer Ingelheim
Leighanne OH
MS, Life Sciences Investor, Novo Holding
Denis PATRIC
Ph.D., Emerging Science & Innovation, Partnering Pfizer
Dennis PURCELL
Founder, Aisling Capital
Prix Galien Digital Health Advisory Board:
Junaid BAJWA
Chief Medical Scientist, Microsoft Research, Microsoft
Ariel KATZ
CEO and Co-foudner, H1
Sachin NANAVATI
Head, Industry, Healthcare, Google
Jay RAJDA
M.D., Clinical Leader, Healthcare, Amazon
MaryAnne RIZK
Ph.D., Managing Partner, Rizk Management Advisors, Adjunct Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology
Steven ROSENBERG
Chief Executive Officer, uMotif
Daniel VIAL
Former Advisor of Sanofi CEO, Healthcare Consultant
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/.
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
SOURCE The Galien Foundation
