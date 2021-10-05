The Galien Foundation Hosts 2021 Galien Week of Innovation to Celebrate Landmark Year of Recognizing Innovation in Biopharmaceutical and Medical Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the 2021 Galien Week of Innovation will draw together leaders from industry, government, science, and the research community on October 25-29 to examine and award biopharmaceutical and medical technology product achievements leading up to the annual Galien Forum and Prix Galien Awards on October 28. Over the five-day experience, attendees will celebrate this year's best products in a hybrid format (fully vaccinated in-person events and via remote video links). To learn more and register for the Galien Week of Innovation, please visit our website here.

"This year's Prix Galien marks the most prominent event we've had thus far. During a time where global health has been compromised, The Galien Foundation is proud to bring together some of the brightest and most impactful players in life science innovation to honor their resilience," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We are thrilled to host everyone together again and celebrate the work of innovators as we commemorate 50 years of Prix Galien."

On October 25, 26, and 27, a series of award category-focused virtual webinars will feature the 83 products from 65 companies in 15 therapeutic areas nominated for Prix Galien awards. Each webinar will be an opportunity to "Meet the Scientists," comprising five to ten product nominee representatives and Prix Galien USA Committee member-moderated discussions to highlight the scientific journey behind each product.

The 2021 Galien Golden Jubilee Forum and Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony will be held in a hybrid format on Thursday, October 28 at the Museum of Natural History in New York City. Commemorating the last 50 years of innovations that have improved the human condition, the Galien Forum offers a full day of discussions with Nobel Laureates, top policymakers and leading industry executives who offer perspectives on the most significant health challenges of our time while highlighting the latest research and clinical pathways toward diagnosis, treatment and cure. During the Prix Galien USA Ceremony, winners for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology," and "Best Digital Health Solution" will be honored. The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of twelve renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

"The award nominations this year once again demonstrate the outstanding and steadfast R&D this industry has performed," said Michael Rosenblatt, MD, co-chair of the Galien Forum and Senior Partner at Flagship Pioneering in Cambridge, MA. "The Awards Committee is impressed by the innovation and dedication displayed by this year's submissions and are excited to, once again, honor the winners in-person as well as virtually during the hybrid event."

The Galien Week of Innovation will include:

MedTech Webinars | Monday, October 25

11AM - 12PM ET : How far are we from achieving the health system world of the connected patient?

: How far are we from achieving the health system world of the connected patient? 12PM - 1PM ET : How are systems design, electronics and engineering making invasive, high-risk surgical procedures a thing of the past?

How are systems design, electronics and engineering making invasive, high-risk surgical procedures a thing of the past? 1PM - 2PM ET : What is MedTech innovation doing for patients with specialized needs for treatment?

Digital Health Webinars | Monday, October 25

2PM - 3PM ET : In what ways can these new technologies contribute to the realization of better outcomes for patients at less cost to overburdened health systems?

In what ways can these new technologies contribute to the realization of better outcomes for patients at less cost to overburdened health systems? 3PM - 4M ET: Are insurers and health systems ready to embrace and reward these new self-care technologies, particularly in recognizing prevention and wellness as an integral element of service provision?

Biotech Webinars | Tuesday, October 26

11AM - 12PM ET : Will clinical progress in therapies that promise a genetics-based cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar downstream progress in patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments?

: Will clinical progress in therapies that promise a genetics-based cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar downstream progress in patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments? 12PM - 1PM ET : Can the foundational biologic understandings now being brought to cancer care be leveraged to secure a targeted, more personalized approach to other rare conditions, particularly blood-based hematologic disorders?

Can the foundational biologic understandings now being brought to cancer care be leveraged to secure a targeted, more personalized approach to other rare conditions, particularly blood-based hematologic disorders? 1PM - 2PM ET : Given that many chronic diseases have an infectious origin, what learnings can be had by the most recent innovations in vaccine development technology in raising the bar on innovations to address the huge unmet need against chronic conditions that kill millions?

Pharma Webinars | Wednesday, October 27

10AM - 11AM ET : Will the success of novel, gene-based therapies in advancing survival timelines in blood and bone marrow cancers be repeated in the solid tumor setting, with therapies that address each tumor's individual genetic profile rather than association with its geographic location in the body?

Will the success of novel, gene-based therapies in advancing survival timelines in blood and bone marrow cancers be repeated in the solid tumor setting, with therapies that address each tumor's individual genetic profile rather than association with its geographic location in the body? 11AM - 12PM ET : What is the state of progress in building new therapeutic and diagnostic platforms to fight major cancers and address their prevalence in vulnerable populations, including the aged, minorities, and pediatric patients? (Session 1)

What is the state of progress in building new therapeutic and diagnostic platforms to fight major cancers and address their prevalence in vulnerable populations, including the aged, minorities, and pediatric patients? (Session 1) 12PM - 1PM ET : What is the state of progress in building new therapeutic and diagnostic platforms to fight major cancers and address their prevalence in vulnerable populations, including the aged, minorities, and pediatric patients? (Session 2)

What is the state of progress in building new therapeutic and diagnostic platforms to fight major cancers and address their prevalence in vulnerable populations, including the aged, minorities, and pediatric patients? (Session 2) 1PM - 2PM ET : Will progress in therapies that promise a genetic cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar innovations in patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments?

Will progress in therapies that promise a genetic cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar innovations in patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments? 2PM - 3PM ET : What can patients with chronic conditions expect from medicines advances within the next five to ten years? How is chronic disease research moving from incremental and maintenance therapies to real breakthroughs toward cure and prevention?

What can patients with chronic conditions expect from medicines advances within the next five to ten years? How is chronic disease research moving from incremental and maintenance therapies to real breakthroughs toward cure and prevention? 3PM - 4PM ET : With a global pandemic raising awareness of the importance of vaccines and anti-viral/anti-microbial drugs, are private sector R&D incentives aligned to meet these unmet medical needs?

2021 Galien Forum & Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony | Thursday, October 28

7:30AM - 5:30PM ET : The Galien Forum will be held in a hybrid format conducted from the Alexandria Center for Life Science and via remote video link.

The Galien Forum will be held in a hybrid format conducted from the Alexandria Center for Life Science and via remote video link. 6:30PM - 10:30PM ET : Winners of the Prix Galien Awards, recognized for outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition in one of the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, will be announced live and via remote video link from the Museum of Natural History. The short list for the "Awards of the Jubilee" – which will be selected by all past and present Committee members across the globe – will also be announced.

Media Presentation | Friday, October 29

12PM - 1PM ET : Exchanges with leaders from the four winning product categories, an overview of the Prix Galien International Awards, which will take place in Dakar, Senegal on December 11, 2021 , and conclusions from key 2021 Forum panels.

The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity will be presented at the annual Prix Galien USA Awards ceremony to the six world-leading biopharmaceutical companies responsible for development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. This year's award will be presented by Dr. P. Roy Vagelos, Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co., Inc. and Chairman of the Board, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, to senior leaders from COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as top executives representing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the investigational COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab and imdevimab), and Eli Lilly & Company, which received EUA for bamlanivimab.

"These six companies have made a tremendous impact on global health during one of the most significant health crisis the world has seen," said William H. Foege, MD, the Emory Emeritus Presidential Distinguished Professor of International Health at Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director and 2020 recipient of the Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity. "Their willingness to jump into action, make groundbreaking discoveries, and rapidly develop COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, is not only heroic for society in the fight against the virus, but also supercharges science and innovation moving forward."

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

