The Galien Foundation Hosts 2022 Galien Week of Innovation to Honor Innovation in Biopharmaceutical and Medical Technology

On October 24, 25, and 26, a series of award category-focused virtual webinars will feature the 144 products from 126 companies in 14 therapeutic areas nominated for Prix Galien awards. Each webinar will be an opportunity to "Meet the Scientists," comprising five to ten product nominee representatives and Prix Galien USA Committee member-moderated discussions to highlight the scientific journey behind each product.

"We have an incredible lineup of nominees for this year's Prix Galien USA," said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Chairman of the Prix Galien, who leads the Prix Galien Start-Up & Digital Awards Category. "Adding a new award category has expanded our reach in honoring the incredible work of all contributors to the life science industry and we are honored to host them for a night of celebration at the 2022 Prix Galien USA."

The 2022 Galien Forum will be held on Thursday, October 27, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City. The Galien Forum offers a full day of spirited discussions with Nobel Laureates, top policy makers, and leading industry executives who offer perspectives on the most significant health challenges of our time while highlighting the latest research and clinical pathways toward diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

Following the Forum, the Prix Galien USA 2022 Awards Ceremony will be hosted at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. During the Prix Galien USA Ceremony, winners for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution" "Best Startups" and new this year, "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity," will be honored. The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee comprises top biomedical scientists from the private sector and academia, including Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity will be presented during the Awards ceremony to Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of the n-Lorem Foundation recognizing his nearly 50 years of dedication to a novel, clinically endorsed concept of using synthetic oligonucleotides to control the expression of genes and proteins that impact disease.

The Galien Foundation also welcomes a special guest appearance from Sharon Stone, who will be presenting The Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award and the winners of the "Awards of the Jubilee." Sharon Stone is an American actress who is well known for serving as Global Campaign Chair of amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, for 15 years. She is also a public advocate for women's brain health after suffering from a stroke in 2001.

"We are especially thrilled for this year's Galien events as we welcome our industry colleagues to a fully in-person format for the Galien Forum and the Prix Galien Awards ceremony," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "It has been a long two years adjusting to a virtual and hybrid format, so transitioning back to an in-person event reflects the hard work and dedication brought forth by this industry to once again be in the presence of one another to honor and celebrate excellence in innovation."

The Galien Week of Innovation will include:

MedTech Webinars | Monday, October 24

11AM - 12PM ET : How far are we from achieving the health system world of the connected patient?

: How far are we from achieving the health system world of the connected patient? 12PM - 1PM ET : How are systems design, electronics and engineering making invasive, high-risk surgical procedures a thing of the past for these two major killers?

How are systems design, electronics and engineering making invasive, high-risk surgical procedures a thing of the past for these two major killers? 1PM - 2PM ET : What is MedTech innovation doing for patients with specialized needs for treatment?

Digital Health Webinars | Monday, October 24

2PM - 3PM ET : In what ways can these new technologies contribute to the realization of better outcomes for patients at less cost to overburdened health systems?

In what ways can these new technologies contribute to the realization of better outcomes for patients at less cost to overburdened health systems? 3PM - 4PM ET : Are researchers, physicians and regulators ready to embrace advanced, low-touch approaches to streamline the cumbersome infrastructure of clinical trials? And are insurers and health systems prepared to reward software-driven patient self-care technologies, particularly by recognizing prevention and wellness as an integral element of service provision?

Biotech Webinars | Tuesday, October 25

11AM - 12PM ET : What is the underlying science behind clinical progress in therapies that promise a genetics-based cure for devastating rare diseases and how will this contribute to the next wave of innovations? What are the implications for continued patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments – does the ROI calculation for rare diseases still add up?

: What is the underlying science behind clinical progress in therapies that promise a genetics-based cure for devastating rare diseases and how will this contribute to the next wave of innovations? What are the implications for continued patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments – does the ROI calculation for rare diseases still add up? 12PM - 1PM ET : Can the foundational biologic understandings now being brought to cancer care be leveraged to secure a targeted, more personalized approach to treatment, particularly in solid tumors?

Can the foundational biologic understandings now being brought to cancer care be leveraged to secure a targeted, more personalized approach to treatment, particularly in solid tumors? 1PM - 2PM ET : Given that many chronic diseases have an infectious origin, what learnings can be had by the most recent innovations in vaccine development technology in raising the bar on innovations to address the huge unmet need against conditions that kill millions?

Incubator / Accelerator / Equity Webinars | Tuesday, October 25

2PM - 3:30PM ET : Incubators and accelerators are pivotal in developing innovative solutions to address humanity's most pressing health challenges. Why are academic institutions, major medical centers, and significant life science companies launching incubators and accelerators to offer guidance to biotech, digital health, health information, and medical device start-ups? Beyond financial resources, how are these groups working to advance ideas into the marketplace, and what is their impact?

Incubators and accelerators are pivotal in developing innovative solutions to address humanity's most pressing health challenges. Why are academic institutions, major medical centers, and significant life science companies launching incubators and accelerators to offer guidance to biotech, digital health, health information, and medical device start-ups? Beyond financial resources, how are these groups working to advance ideas into the marketplace, and what is their impact? 3:30PM - 4:30PM ET : An innovator's connection to a leadership accelerator, incubator or private equity organization is a strong indicator of success. Financial support is part of the commitment, as are experience and connections. How do these investment and counseling groups help start-ups with their clinical trial design, navigate regulatory and payer system complexities or build a go-to marketing plan? Beyond access to cash, what makes the innovator's connection to an accelerator, incubator or private equity group success critical?

Pharma Webinars | Wednesday, October 26

11AM - 12PM ET : How much more mileage is in store for blood-based cancer survival rates, which have been increasing steadily in recent years? And what is being done about the flip side of this success, expressed in more treatment-related morbidities, disease relapse and higher incidence of other malignancies?

How much more mileage is in store for blood-based cancer survival rates, which have been increasing steadily in recent years? And what is being done about the flip side of this success, expressed in more treatment-related morbidities, disease relapse and higher incidence of other malignancies? 12PM - 1PM ET : What is the state of progress in extending cell-based gene therapies to fight solid tumor cancers? How successful has the pharma industry been in building new therapeutic and diagnostic platforms to fight major cancers and address their prevalence in vulnerable populations, including the aged, minorities, and pediatric patients?

What is the state of progress in extending cell-based gene therapies to fight solid tumor cancers? How successful has the pharma industry been in building new therapeutic and diagnostic platforms to fight major cancers and address their prevalence in vulnerable populations, including the aged, minorities, and pediatric patients? 1PM - 2PM ET : Chronic non-communicable diseases now account for three quarters of annual deaths worldwide, with a fast rising percentage taking place in low and middle income countries. With this in mind, how important is incentivizing more industry investment in costly clinical trials and other research targeting key areas of unmet need in major chronic conditions like CVD? Will a better understanding of the common molecular signatures that underlie many serious autoimmune disorders result in more progress in therapeutic interventions, including prevention?

Chronic non-communicable diseases now account for three quarters of annual deaths worldwide, with a fast rising percentage taking place in low and middle income countries. With this in mind, how important is incentivizing more industry investment in costly clinical trials and other research targeting key areas of unmet need in major chronic conditions like CVD? Will a better understanding of the common molecular signatures that underlie many serious autoimmune disorders result in more progress in therapeutic interventions, including prevention? 2PM - 3PM ET : Will progress in therapies that promise a genetic cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar innovations in patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments?

Will progress in therapies that promise a genetic cure for devastating rare diseases lead to similar innovations in patient access to these high-cost, high-touch treatments? 3PM - 4PM ET : With a global pandemic raising awareness of the importance of vaccines and anti-viral/anti-microbial drugs, are private-sector R&D incentives aligned to meet future contagion threats?

2022 Galien Forum & Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony | Thursday, October 27

7:30AM – 4:15PM ET : The Galien Forum will be held in-person at the Alexandria Center for Life Science.

The Galien Forum will be held in-person at the Alexandria Center for Life Science. 6:30PM - 10:30PM ET : Winners of the Prix Galien Awards, recognized for outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition in one of the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, will be announced live from the American Museum of Natural History. The 5 winners of the "Awards of the Jubilee" – which were selected by all past and present Committee members across the globe – will also be announced.

Media Presentation | Friday, October 28

12PM - 2PM ET : Exchanges with the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Laureates as well as with the 2022 Prix Galien USA laureates & Updates on the 2022 Prix Galien Africa and Galien Forum Africa program.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

