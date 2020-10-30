The Galien Foundation Presents 2020 Prix Galien Award Recipients

NEW YORK , Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prix Galien USA Committee last night honored excellence in the biopharmaceutical and medical technology industry for research, development and innovation at the annual Prix Galien Awards Gala, held for the first time in a hybrid format (in-person and digital) at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City and via remote video links. The USA Committee, composed of seventeen renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, honored winners in four categories: "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Medical Technology," and the newest category, "Best Digital Health Product." This year, the Committee has chosen three winners of the Biotechnology category.

2020 Prix Galien USA Award Winners

"Best Pharmaceutical Agent" TB Alliance Pretomanid "Best Biotechnology Product" Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals TEGSEDI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ONPATTRO® (patisiran) Pfizer VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine) "Best Medical Technology" Abbott Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System "Best Digital Health Product" Pear Therapeutics Somryst

"This has been a unique year for all, and we are honored to safely celebrate those who are relentlessly innovating to improve the human condition," said Bruno Cohen, chairman of the Galien Foundation. "With the addition of the new 'Best Digital Health Product' category this year, the Foundation is elated to commend the teams that have proven to be pioneers in their pursuit of improved quality of life for patients."

In addition to the product innovation awards, this year's Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to William H. Foege, MD, the Emory Emeritus Presidential Distinguished Professor of International Health at Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta and a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director. Dr. Foege was awarded for his dedication to public health, including the successful campaign to eradicate smallpox in the 1970s and commitment to child survival and development, injury prevention, population and preventive medicine.

"In a year of great change, it has been exceptional to see the exemplary work produced by these change agents of healthcare," said Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Committees. "We're honored to celebrate this year's winners and nominees and look forward to witnessing the impact of their products across the globe."

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

