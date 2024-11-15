The game-changer: New partnership between real estate tech innovator and luxury brokerage investor just gave agents at select firms valuable advantages and ease

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The parent company of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage in Dallas, Fort Worth and all of North Texas, announces its groundbreaking partnership with Rechat, real estate's only AI-powered Experience Management Platform for agents.

Peerage Realty Partners, the world's largest strategic investor in Sotheby's International Realty affiliates, and Dallas-based Rechat have just advanced the real estate industry in a significant leap, through state-of-the-art technology. With the partnership, Rechat is now offering its advanced suite of tools and services to all Peerage Realty Partners brokerages — 206 offices across the U.S. and Canada — equipping its advisors with valuable advancements in real estate technology.

Rechat was built to solve a universal and persistent problem faced by agents: the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has been working with Rechat almost since its beginning, as a first client, test case and collaborator. Now, years of innovation later, Rechat includes a marketing center, people center and deals center, allowing advisors to work within one integrated ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, track transactions and more.

Says Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi: "We are dedicated to equipping agents with all of the tools they need — in one single tab or one single app — to excel in today's competitive market."

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners include top Sotheby's International Realty affiliates and other renowned independent firms. It has more than 6,100 advisors across 206 offices in the U.S. and Canada, to whose brokerages it provides strategic input, technology, marketing, operational expertise and much more. Its primary goal is to continually enhance the client, advisor and brokerage experiences through every phase of a transaction and beyond. Peerage Realty is projected to transact about $34.8 billion in sales in 2024 through its partner firms. Peerage Realty Partners, based in Toronto, Canada, has the unique benefit of being a privately owned enterprise, committed to long-term partnerships and investments.

Says Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners: "We are delighted to partner with Rechat to enhance our technological capabilities and provide our advisors with industry-leading tools. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our ongoing commitment to leveraging innovation to better serve our clients and propel growth across our network."

