The Genie Company and RTI Announce Garage Integration

News provided by

The Genie Company

18 Jul, 2023, 09:46 ET

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie®, the most recognized brand of smart garage door openers, together with leading control and automation manufacturer RTI, today announced a new integration enabling Genie's full line of Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers powered by Aladdin Connect® to be controlled within RTI smart home control systems from RTI remotes, touchpanels, and mobile apps.  

Continue Reading
Technology Meets Ease - RTI & Genie
Technology Meets Ease - RTI & Genie

RTI is the award-winning control and automation solution for smart home and commercial applications, installed by a worldwide network of certified dealers. The new integration with Genie enables garage access to be managed through the same system that controls lighting, climate, entertainment, security, and other smart home features.

"The driveway and garage are primary home access points for most homeowners," said RTI Product Director Neal Ellsworth. "Adding control of Genie devices to the RTI system delivers an important layer of control convenience in this important area of the home."

More than just another way to open or close the garage, the integration with RTI enables scenes that provide a more intuitive home experience, such as turning on the driveway lights at night or notifying the homeowner if the garage door is left open.

"Working with RTI enables homebuilders and custom integrators to create a superior smart home experience for our shared customers" said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company.  "We're excited about this partnership with RTI, and the ability to offer our customers an elevated smart home experience."

The full line of reliable, ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door openers and controllers by Genie are Works with Alexa and Google Home certified. The Genie line of residential garage door openers includes an award-winning wall-mount version that improves garage aesthetics and includes an automated garage door lock to provide an additional layer of security.

About the Genie Company
The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications.  The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands.  Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles.

More information at GenieCompany.com

About RTI
RTI elevates the smart home and smart business with an intuitive and powerful suite of control and automation solutions. The award-winning RTI portfolio of remotes, touchpanels, control processors, and A/V distribution systems is programmed and customized by the renowned RTI Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver exceptional and personalized control solutions to their clients. RTI solutions are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers and distributors. 

More information is available at www.rticontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE The Genie Company

Also from this source

The Genie Company Launches a New Addition to the BenchSentry Family of Products

The Genie Company Introduces 24V Operators with Integrated LED Lighting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.