The Genie® Company and The Pro Football Hall of Fame Extend Their Partnership

Genie®: "The Official Garage Door Opener of the Pro Football Hall of Fame"

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie Company, a leader in garage door opener technology, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are pleased to announce the extension of their strategic partnership. Genie will now proudly serve as "The Official Garage Door Opener of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," marking a significant milestone in their collaboration.

This enhanced partnership builds upon the shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and reliability that both Genie and The Pro Football Hall of Fame exemplify in their respective fields. Genie's dedication to providing cutting-edge garage door opener solutions aligns perfectly with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's mission to honor the greatest legends of football and preserve its rich history.

"Renewing our relationship with the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a proud moment for The Genie Company. As 'The Official Garage Door Opener of The Pro Football Hall of Fame,' we are excited to bring our cutting-edge technology and reliability to an institution that celebrates greatness. We look forward to another year of shared success and innovation." - Mike Noyes, President of The Genie Company.

The Genie Company continues to play a vital role in ensuring secure and efficient access to homes across the nation with its advanced garage door opener technology. This new designation underscores Genie's commitment to quality and innovation, mirroring the Pro Football Hall of Fame's dedication to upholding the highest standards in football.

"We are delighted to welcome The Genie Company as our Official Garage Door Opener," said Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Their reputation for excellence and reliability mirrors the values the Hall promotes and makes them an ideal partner."

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect® and BenchSentry®, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service. Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

SOURCE The Genie Company